Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Shane Victorino looks at the Boston Red Sox’s sub-.500 record and blames himself.

“If there’s a bigger culprit for what has gone on up to this point, I‘m at the top of the list by not being out there,” Victorino said. “But looking at what’s gone on, I have every bit of confidence in the guys in the clubhouse to keep continuing doing what they’re doing.”

Victorino, who won a Gold Glove in right field last season, has been limited to only 21 games this year because of a pair of right hamstring strains. He was slated to rejoin the team last week, but a slipped disk in his lower back derailed his rehab assignment.

The Red Sox don’t have a timetable for when he might be ready to play.

Looking back, Victorino traces his problems to offseason surgery to release a nerve in his right thumb. The procedure, which he described to the Boston Herald as “exploratory,” wasn’t imperative, but given the fact that he had dealt with a thumb injury during the playoffs, it was recommended by Dr. Thomas Graham, a renowned expert at the Cleveland Clinic.

According to Victorino, the surgery prevented him from doing his usual offseason training program, which includes concentrated work in the weight room. He admitted Monday that he reported to spring training out of shape, prompting the Red Sox to put him on a program designed to strengthen his core.

“Trust me, man, I sit there and I talk about it and I think about it all day long,” Victorino said Monday before the Red Sox’s 2-0 loss to the Chicago Cubs. “What if I didn’t have the (thumb) surgery, if I didn’t have that two-month period where I couldn’t do things in regards to training, to keeping myself in shape or getting myself into baseball-ready shape? But if I sit here and think about those things, then I‘m going to drive myself even crazier than I already am. It sucks.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 38-45

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Edwin Jackson, 5-8, 5.22 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Clay Buchholz, 3-4, 6.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jake Peavy isn’t giving up on his lineup just yet. Peavy surrendered a two-run homer to Nate Schierholtz on Monday, the deciding factor in a 2-0 loss to the Chicago Cubs. Peavy (1-7) allowed five hits over six innings, striking out seven and walking two while dropping his seventh straight decision. The veteran hasn’t won since April 25, a span of 12 starts, and has received two runs of support or fewer in 13 starts this season. “It’s going to change. This isn’t going to keep happening. I promise you, I’ve got my head down and just keep working,” he said. “There’s going to be games where we score five, six, seven runs on the day I start. I‘m not going to give in and believe that this is how it’s going to be for the remaining 16, 17 other starts.”

--CF Mookie Betts’ Fenway Park debut was one to forget. But the same can be said for the rest of Boston’s batters, too. After going 1-for-3 with a walk and a run in his major league debut against the New York Yankees on Sunday night, Betts went 0-for-3 with three flyouts Monday against the Chicago Cubs. Boston’s bats were held silent by Chicago RHP Jake Arrieta, who carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning and struck out 10. The Red Sox mustered just two hits overall.

--1B Mike Napoli broke up RHP Jake Arrieta’s perfect game when he drew a one-out walk in the fifth inning Monday night. It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, either. Napoli has reached base safely in 17 of his last 21 games since returning from the DL on June 8. He is batting .311 (23-for-74) with five homers, three doubles, nine RBIs and 11 walks during that time.

--RHP Clay Buchholz will make his first-ever start against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday. The Red Sox are hoping the results are better than his last interleague start, and maybe mirror his last time out overall. Buchholz, who is 4-0 in seven career starts against the National League, allowed six runs in just three innings of work against Atlanta on May 26, but he rebounded his next time out, Wednesday against Seattle, to surrender four runs over 7 1/3 innings in earning his first win since May 2. In between, he spent a stint on the disabled list due to a hyperextended knee.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He located everything. He’s got great stuff. He kept every pitch out of the zone. I had three at-bats and I don’t think I got one good pitch to hit.” -- 2B Dustin Pedroia, on Cubs RHP Jake Arrieta, who took a no-hitter into the eighth inning Monday in Chicago’s 2-0 win over Boston.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Shane Victorino (right hamstring strain, back stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24 due to the hamstring ailment. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on June 14. He sat out Pawtucket’s June 19-22 games due to stiffness in the hamstring and his lower back. He resumed his rehab with short-season Class A Lowell on June 23, then rejoined Pawtucket on June 24. On June 25, the Red Sox shut him down again due to a slipped lower-back disk. As of June 27, Boston manager John Farrell said Victorino would stop doing baseball activities, and there was no date set for a resumption.

--3B Will Middlebrooks (broken right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on June 14. The Red Sox shut him down from all baseball activities June 27 due to persistent swelling that negatively impacted his throwing.

--1B/LF Mike Carp (broken right foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on June 27.

--C Ryan Lavarnway (left hamate wrist fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery June 3. He might be able to resume baseball activities in mid-July.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP John Lackey

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Brandon Workman

RHP Clay Buchholz

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Andrew Miller

RHP Burke Badenhop

LHP Felix Doubront

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Stephen Drew

3B Xander Bogaerts

DH David Ortiz

INF Jonathan Herrera

INF/OF Mookie Betts

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Jackie Bradley Jr.

RF Brock Holt

OF Daniel Nava