Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Barring a late surge in the polls, David Ortiz will finish behind the Baltimore Orioles’ Nelson Cruz in All-Star balloting. And based strictly on numbers, at least one other designated hitter -- the Detroit Tigers’ Victor Martinez -- also deserves to make the American League team.

However, when it comes to getting an All-Star nod, Ortiz has one notable supporter: Boston Red Sox manager John Farrell.

Farrell will manage the AL team, which means he will be able to make seven selections to the 33-man roster. Asked Tuesday which Red Sox players he believes merit consideration, Farrell started with Ortiz before also mentioning ace lefty Jon Lester and closer Koji Uehara. He also noted that second baseman Dustin Pedroia typically is a popular pick among players, who will select 17 players.

“I think we have a good representation of players that are going to be in the conversation,” Farrell said.

Through Monday, Cruz had a 996,000-vote lead over Ortiz in the fan balloting, and considering he is tied for the major league lead in homers (26) and RBIs (67), his inclusion in the AL lineup would be well-deserved. Ortiz is batting .248 with 19 homers, 52 RBIs and an .828 OPS. Martinez, meanwhile, is batting .323 with 20 homers, 52 RBIs and a .974 OPS.

Both Ortiz and Martinez are primarily DHs, with little flexibility to play a defensive position.

How many DHs can the AL reasonably carry?

“I guess I could make the choice of as many as I want,” Farrell said. “But again, you’re going to look at those who are deserving based on the offensive year, and you’ve got to put together a complete team. The outcome of the game has a very strong meaning to what takes place in October (in terms of deciding home-field advantage in the World Series). But you also want to recognize where performances have been worthy of it, and yet at the same time, every team has to be represented.”

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 38-46

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Cubs (LHP Travis Wood, 7-6, 4.52 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Brandon Workman, 1-1, 3.27 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Will Middlebrooks (broken right index finger) resumed his rehab assignment Tuesday night, going 1-for-3 with a triple for Triple-A Pawtucket. Middlebrooks had been slowed because of swelling in the finger.

--OF Mike Carp went 0-for-3 with a strikeout Tuesday night in his fourth rehab game for Triple-A Pawtucket. On the disabled list since June 2 with a fractured fourth metatarsal in his right foot after being hit by a pitch, Carp now is 1-for-11 with a run scored with Pawtucket.

--RHP Clay Buchholz appeared just fine Tuesday night in his second start since coming off the disabled list after recovering from a hyperextended left knee. Buchholz allowed just one run and five hits over 6 1/3 innings, striking out two, walking none and hitting two Cubs batters. He gave up a single to start the game, then settled in to retire 14 of the next 15 batters before giving up the run in the sixth. Buchholz attributes his turnaround to mechanical changes. “It’s tough going out there and having to think of two or three different things while pitching in a game,” he said of the time off. “The step back I took to try to get everything back to square one, it looks like it was the best decision. I‘m confident when I go out there, I feel I can throw enough pitches for strikes.”

--2B Dustin Pedroia is one of the few Boston batters finding some holes. While the Red Sox continue to struggle, scoring one run or fewer for the 18th time this season Tuesday, Pedroia remains on fire. He went 3-for-5 with an RBI, his third three-hit performance in the past four games. It also was his team-high 24th multi-hit game of the year. Pedroia, though, doesn’t care about his numbers. “We’re trying to win games, that’s about it,” he said. “You just got to keep fighting. You’ve got to believe it’s going to turn around.”

--C A.J. Pierzynski took most of the night off Monday, recording a pinch-hit single in the ninth inning, and it served him well when he returned to the starting lineup Tuesday. Pierzynski went 2-for-3 with a walk and matched his season high by reaching base three times.

--LHP Rich Hill was traded Tuesday by the Red Sox to the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for cash. Hill made 25 appearances for Triple-A Pawtucket this season, posting a 3.23 ERA while allowing opponents to hit .206 against him. He took over as the lone lefty in the Angels bullpen, and he appeared in both games of Tuesday’s doubleheader, allowing a hit and three walks to the only four batters he faced. He was charged with one run.

--LHP Chris Capuano was released by the Red Sox on Tuesday. Capuano, who was designated for assignment June 25, went 1-1 with a 4.55 ERA in 28 relief appearances for Boston this season. He struck out 29 batters and walked 15 in 31 2/3 innings.

--RHP Brandon Workman will not only be facing the Chicago Cubs for the first time in his career Wednesday, but it also will mark his first-ever start against a National League team. Workman has allowed three runs over 2 2/3 innings of relief in interleague play throughout his career, but he has been nothing but steady since joining Boston’s rotation on May 25 after coming out of the bullpen to start the season. Workman owns a 3.60 ERA in six starts this year, lasting at least five innings in each one.

--INF Michael Almanzar, a Rule 5 pick, was sent by the Orioles back to the Red Sox on Tuesday. He was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list Monday, then designated for assignment, and Boston re-acquired him after he cleared waivers. Almanzar was sidelined since spring training due to left patellar tendinitis. In nine minor league rehab games for three Orioles farm teams, he hit .156/.229/.334 with one homer and four RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It gets a little frustrating at times, particularly with the number of opportunities we continue to create. And that’s the thing that we have to continue to focus on internally, is that the opportunities are there and yet at times we’re not cashing in.” -- Manager John Farrell, after the Red Sox’s 2-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Shane Victorino (right hamstring strain, back stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24 due to the hamstring ailment. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on June 14. He sat out Pawtucket’s June 19-22 games due to stiffness in the hamstring and his lower back. He resumed his rehab with short-season Class A Lowell on June 23, then rejoined Pawtucket on June 24. On June 25, the Red Sox shut him down again due to a slipped lower-back disk. As of June 27, Boston manager John Farrell said Victorino would stop doing baseball activities, and there was no date set for a resumption.

--3B Will Middlebrooks (broken right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on June 14. The Red Sox shut him down from all baseball activities June 27 due to persistent swelling that negatively impacted his throwing. He resumed his rehab with Pawtucket on July 1.

--1B/LF Mike Carp (broken right foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on June 27.

--C Ryan Lavarnway (left hamate wrist fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery June 3. He might be able to resume baseball activities in mid-July.

