Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Remember the optimism created when the Boston Red Sox won the last two games against the New York Yankees over the weekend?

Forget it.

The Red Sox came home from New York and were promptly swept by the last-place Chicago Cubs, falling to nine games under .500, which matches the low point of the season.

“There’s a full half season to go here,” manager John Farrell said after Wednesday night’s 16-9 loss to the Cubs, who hadn’t swept a three-game inter-league road series since 2007. “We recognize fully where we are in the standings and what our record indicates and we’ve got to continue to work at that.”

Despite the 38-47 record, Farrell continues to have faith in his team.

“Bigger picture is still confident in our guys,” he said. “This is a one-game situation where from the mound it got away from us, but yet at the same time still have confidence in the guys in our clubhouse. I feel like we do and have done a very good job from the mound -- so from a bigger picture aspect ... there’s very solid pitching and defense inside our building right now and yet we’ve got to look to continue to lengthen out our lineup.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 38-47

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Miguel Gonzalez, 4-5, 4.56 ERA) at Red Sox (LHP Jon Lester, 9-7, 2.92 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Brandon Workman gave up three runs before he got an out Wednesday night, lasting just a career-low four innings and yielding six runs, including two homers, in the loss to the Cubs. “I just wasn’t locating the fastball ball very well at all tonight,” he said. “I walked a couple of guys in the first inning ... I left some balls up over the plate they hit well. I just wasn’t sharp tonight.”

--DH David Ortiz snapped an 0-for-9 spell with a ground rule double in the third inning. The double made Ortiz the 36th player in major league history with 1,000 extra base hits. He finished the night with two ground rule doubles and a sacrifice fly.

--C Mookie Betts, playing in his fourth major league game, hit his first major league home run, with a man on, in the loss. He went 2-for-5 and is 3-for-15 since his recall from the minor leagues.

--RF Brock Holt continues to hit. He had three singles Wednesday, recording his 14th multi-hit game in his last 31 games. He is hitting.328 over that span.

--2B Dustin Pedroia had three hits and a walk Wednesday, his fourth three-hit effort in the last five games. He has raised his batting average to .282.

--3B Xander Bogaerts, mired in a long slump, is not a candidate for demotion, manager John Farrell saying before Wednesday night’s game, “We haven’t even considered that.” The 21-year-old Bogaerts went 0-for-4 with a walk and two strikeouts Wednesday and is 0-for-23, 2-for-46 and 6-for-77. He has dropped from .299 to .242.

--LHP Jon Lester, 3-0 with one no-decision in his last four starts, shoots for his 10th win when he opens the three-game holiday weekend series against the Orioles on Friday. Lester has allowed four earned runs in 29 2/3 innings over those four starts, pitching eight innings and yielding only an unearned run to the Yankees in New York last Saturday night. Farrell, reacting to an ESPN report criticizing the club for its handling of Lester’s contract situation, said, “I think everyone is well aware of guys’ careers, where they are, what they’re approaching in the offseason. I think the one thing Jon Lester has done a great job at is keeping those situations private,” Farrell said. “He’s put them off the side and has focused on his work, and he’s pitched outstanding. I think Jon Lester -- the way he’s handled this -- is an example for everyone to see a guy going into his free-agent year handle it. He’s done a great job at it.”

--RHP Koji Uehara, who expressed fatigue after suffering the loss Tuesday night, was available Wednesday. “There’s been times where he’s expressed (fatigue) with some regularity of use,” said Farrell. “The one thing that Koji’s been very clear at is that anytime he does feel something he’s expressive and we wouldn’t do anything to put him in harm’s way.”

--RF Shane Victorino, on the disabled list since May 24 with hamstring and back trouble, shagged fly balls during practice Wednesday and plans to do it again Friday. No word on when he might return to Boston but he’s played in just 21 games this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a rough night from the mound.” -- Boston manager John Farrell after a 16-9 loss to the Cubs on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Shane Victorino (right hamstring strain, back stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24 due to the hamstring ailment. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on June 14. He sat out Pawtucket’s June 19-22 games due to stiffness in the hamstring and his lower back. He resumed his rehab with short-season Class A Lowell on June 23, then rejoined Pawtucket on June 24. On June 25, the Red Sox shut him down again due to a slipped lower-back disk. As of June 27, Boston manager John Farrell said Victorino would stop doing baseball activities, and there was no date set for a resumption.

--3B Will Middlebrooks (broken right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on June 14. The Red Sox shut him down from all baseball activities June 27 due to persistent swelling that negatively impacted his throwing. He resumed his rehab with Pawtucket on July 1.

--1B/LF Mike Carp (broken right foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on June 27.

--C Ryan Lavarnway (left hamate wrist fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery June 3. He might be able to resume baseball activities in mid-July.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP John Lackey

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Brandon Workman

RHP Clay Buchholz

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Andrew Miller

RHP Burke Badenhop

LHP Felix Doubront

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Stephen Drew

3B Xander Bogaerts

DH David Ortiz

INF Jonathan Herrera

INF/OF Mookie Betts

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Jackie Bradley Jr.

RF Brock Holt

OF Daniel Nava