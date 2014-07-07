Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Everything you need to know about the Boston Red Sox’s defense of their World Series title was summed up neatly Sunday. After falling in 12 innings to the Baltimore Orioles, they had only one player named to the American League team for the All-Star Game.

Although closer Koji Uehara likely will be added to the AL roster as a replacement, ace lefty Jon Lester was the only Red Sox player named to the AL team, which will be managed by Sox skipper John Farrell.

Surprising?

“A little bit,” Lester said after the Sox fell to 39-49, a season-worst 10 games below .500. “I don’t know what that attests to or whatever. Yeah, you would figure there would be a few more guys.”

However, most of the Red Sox’s top players are having subpar seasons. Second baseman Dustin Pedroia is batting only .284 with a .354 on-base percentage, while designated hitter David Ortiz is batting only .261 despite leading the team with 19 homers.

Lester has the All-Star credentials, going 9-7 with a 2.73 ERA in 122 innings over 18 starts. He also will be a free agent at season’s end, and it appears he will test the market after the Red Sox made a lowball offer of four years and $70 million.

“I‘m obviously honored,” Lester said of being chosen for his third All-Star Game. “It’s a big honor to represent the Red Sox and get to go to the All-Star Game and get to play a game with a lot of the great players in the game, and I‘m fortunate enough to be a part of it.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-49

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: White Sox (RHP Scott Carroll, 2-5, 5.05 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Clay Buchholz, 3-4, 6.22 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Koji Uehara has plans to play golf during the All-Star break. He might want to look for tee times in the Minneapolis area. Uehara was not named to the AL All-Star team Sunday, but Red Sox manager John Farrell, who will guide the AL team, said the 39-year-old closer is among the first in line to replace any starters who won’t be able to pitch because they are slated to start Sunday. “I still can’t say that I will be honored or anything, because I haven’t actually made the team,” Uehara said through an interpreter. “Even last year, I had a chance but wasn’t able to. So I’d like to comment on it once I actually make the team.” Uehara is 4-2 with a 1.30 ERA and 18 saves for the Red Sox.

--CF Jackie Bradley Jr. reminded everyone why the Red Sox still believe he is their center fielder of the future. Bradley made a pair of stellar defensive plays, including a leaping, twisting catch while falling down on the warning track to keep the game tied in the ninth inning of Boston’s 7-6, 12-inning loss Sunday at Fenway Park. “I knew it was going to be over my head,” Bradley said of the ball hit by Baltimore 3B Manny Machado. “I thought it was going to be a pretty close play at the wall and I felt myself getting close, so I decided to leap early. Sometimes you see outfielders get to the wall and leap and get caught by the wall. I wanted to get airborne before I got to the wall.” In the seventh inning, Bradley threw out Machado at the plate, saving another run and setting the stage for the Red Sox’ five-run, game-tying rally. Bradley leads all major league center fielders with 10 assists. He also notched two hits, scored a run and drew an 11-pitch walk.

--DH David Ortiz realizes he isn’t having the best season of his career. And so, after meeting with Red Sox manager John Farrell, he agreed it would be more beneficial to rest during the All-Star break rather than playing for the AL squad on July 15 in Minnesota. Ortiz also admitted that other designated hitters, namely Baltimore’s Nelson Cruz and Detroit’s Victor Martinez, are having better seasons and are more deserving of selections. “Me and John, we had that conversation, he asked me how I feel about it, and I said, ‘Hey, I just don’t feel like taking those guys’ places,'” Ortiz said. “I don’t think it’s fair. They don’t have as many as All-Stars Games as I have. I just keep it real. They’re having better seasons than what I‘m having, and they deserve it.”

--RHP Jake Peavy’s winless streak reached 13 starts Sunday, although this time, it was through no fault of his own. Peavy allowed two runs (one earned) over six innings, but he left with the Red Sox trailing 2-1. It marked the second start in a row in which he allowed two runs, yet he still has no victories since April 25 in Toronto. “I feel quite a bit better, and I think that’s been evident, being able to get out there and come out with a good game plan and compete,” said Peavy, who had been hampered by a groin issue. “Just can’t give up runs. There’s no way that can happen.”

--LHP Tommy Layne, Boston’s extra player for Saturday’s doubleheader, was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket. He got two outs and walked a batter in the Saturday nightcap, his Red Sox debut. Layne was 5-1 with six saves and a 1.51 ERA in 30 appearances for Pawtucket this year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We haven’t won the close games. We’ve played a lot of one-run games. That’s been the difference. One hit, one play being made in each of those games, it’s a different story right now.” -- 2B Dustin Pedroia, after the Red Sox fell to 5-8 in extra innings and 15-19 in one-run games with a 7-6, 12-inning loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Shane Victorino (right hamstring strain, back stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24 due to the hamstring ailment. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on June 14. He sat out Pawtucket’s June 19-22 games due to stiffness in the hamstring and his lower back. He resumed his rehab with short-season Class A Lowell on June 23, then rejoined Pawtucket on June 24. On June 25, the Red Sox shut him down again due to a slipped lower-back disk. As of June 27, Boston manager John Farrell said Victorino would stop doing baseball activities, and there was no date set for a resumption.

--3B Will Middlebrooks (broken right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on June 14. The Red Sox shut him down from all baseball activities June 27 due to persistent swelling that negatively impacted his throwing. He resumed his rehab with Pawtucket on July 1.

--1B/LF Mike Carp (broken right foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on June 27.

--C Ryan Lavarnway (left hamate wrist fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery June 3. He might be able to resume baseball activities in mid-July.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP John Lackey

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Brandon Workman

RHP Clay Buchholz

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Andrew Miller

RHP Burke Badenhop

LHP Felix Doubront

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Stephen Drew

3B Xander Bogaerts

DH David Ortiz

INF Jonathan Herrera

INF/OF Mookie Betts

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Jackie Bradley Jr.

RF Brock Holt

OF Daniel Nava