Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Things clearly are reaching the point of frustration for the defending World Series champions.

“I think there’s a shared frustration,” Boston manager John Farrell said Monday night after his team’s 4-0 loss to the White Sox, which dropped the last-place Red Sox to 1-6 on their current homestand and 5-12 in their last 17 games. “We all win together. We all lose together.”

The Red Sox, who didn’t get a runner as far as third base against three pitchers, were shut out for the ninth time this season, the fourth time at home, already one more than they were blanked at Fenway Park all last season.

Clay Buchholz was the victim of the latest lack of support. He made a couple of mistakes and it cost the team. That’s what happens when there’s little margin for error.

“I‘m done talking about the offense,” said Buchholz, who allowed two homers and four runs in seven innings. “It’s not like they’re out there not trying or anything. It’s just not working right now. I‘m not going to answer any more questions about our offense.”

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-50

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: White Sox (LHP John Danks, 7-6, 4.12 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Brandon Workman, 1-2, 4.17 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Clay Buchholz didn’t get any help from his offense, and he allowed two hefty home runs in losing his start Monday night, his first defeat in three starts since returning from the disabled list. Buchholz (3-5) went seven innings, striking out seven and yielding four runs on five hits.

--CF Jackie Bradley Jr. swiped second base in the sixth inning Monday, his sixth stolen base in as many tries. The rest of the Red Sox are a combined 23-for-42. Bradley had one of the two Boston hits, and he is 7-for-16 during a five-game hitting streak.

--RHP Brandon Workman, winless in his past three starts and 1-2 since coming up from Triple-A, faces the White Sox in Game 2 of the four-game series at Fenway Park on Tuesday night. Workman has lost his last two starts, yielding 10 runs and 12 hits in 11 innings. This will his first career start and second appearance against Chicago.

--1B/OF Mike Carp, on the disabled list since June 1 with a broken right foot, was activated Monday. He went 5-for-21 (.238) with a homer and three RBIs in his rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket.

--INF Jonathan Herrera, who won the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader with an RBI single in the ninth inning, was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket to make room for 1B/OF Mike Carp, who came off the disabled list. Herrera, acquired from Colorado during the offseason, hit .233 with nine RBIs in 90 at-bats with the Red Sox.

--RF Shane Victorino, on the disabled list for the second time this season since May 24, will start a new rehab assignment Wednesday with short-season Class A Lowell. He is dealing with a right hamstring strain and a slipped lower-back disk.

--RHP Rubby De La Rosa appears to be the favorite to start for the Red Sox on Wednesday night, but manager John Farrell identified both De La Rosa and RHP Anthony Ranaudo as candidates. De La Rosa, lifted from his Sunday start in the minors after just one inning to keep him ready for Wednesday, was 2-2 with a 2.51 ERA in five starts before being sent back to Triple-A Pawtucket.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “With the exception of a three-hitter span in the fourth inning, I thought Clay had powerful stuff for the full seven innings of work.” -- Manager John Farrell, on RHP Clay Buchholz, the losing pitcher Monday as the Red Sox fell 4-0 to the Chicago White Sox.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B/LF Mike Carp (broken right foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on June 27, and he was activated July 7.

--RF Shane Victorino (right hamstring strain, back stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24 due to the hamstring ailment. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on June 14. He sat out Pawtucket’s June 19-22 games due to stiffness in the hamstring and his lower back. He resumed his rehab with short-season Class A Lowell on June 23, then rejoined Pawtucket on June 24. On June 25, the Red Sox shut him down again due to a slipped lower-back disk. Victorino is due to start a new rehab assignment with Lowell on July 9.

--3B Will Middlebrooks (broken right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on June 14. The Red Sox shut him down from all baseball activities June 27 due to persistent swelling that negatively impacted his throwing. He resumed his rehab with Pawtucket on July 1.

--C Ryan Lavarnway (left hamate wrist fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery June 3. He might be able to resume baseball activities in mid-July.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP John Lackey

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Brandon Workman

RHP Clay Buchholz

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Andrew Miller

RHP Burke Badenhop

LHP Felix Doubront

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Stephen Drew

3B Xander Bogaerts

DH David Ortiz

INF/OF Mike Carp

INF/OF Mookie Betts

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Jackie Bradley Jr.

RF Brock Holt

OF Daniel Nava