Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Things just keep getting worse for the Boston Red Sox.

They lost again on Tuesday, falling to 1-7 on their current homestand and 5-13 in their last 18 games. They are in last place with no sign of things getting better.

Did someone say “seller” at the trade deadline?

It’s starting to look that way.

”When we started the homestand we felt that this 10-game stretch was going to be pivotal to some internal decisions that are to be made and we fully recognize where we are,“ said manager john Farrell. ”We’re always going to remain optimistic. That’s the competitor in all of us.

“At the same time, this homestand has not been what we anticipated coming off the road trip (winning the last two games in New York).”

But even with winning those two games in New York, Boston was just 4-6 on that road trip. Now, the disaster at home.

And now the Red Sox have to face White Sox ace left hander Chris Sale on Wednesday night.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-51

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Rubby De La Rosa, 2-2, 2.51 ERA) vs. White Sox (LHP Chris Sale, 8-1, 2.16 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Brandon Workman fell to 0-3 with one no-decision by taking the loss in Tuesday night’s game against the White Sox. He was then optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket to make room for RHP Rubby De La Rosa on the roster, who will start Wednesday’s game. Workman yielded two unearned runs in the second inning and, after his team rallied for three runs to tie the game in the fifth, he allowed a two-run homer to 3B Conor Gillaspie in the sixth; thus allowing five runs (three earned) in seven innings.

--RHP Burke Badenhop, who had been so good out of the Boston bullpen until this past weekend, has allowed eight runs on seven hits in two-thirds of an inning over his last three outings.

--INF/OF Brock Holt, who already has started at first and third base as well as all three outfield positions, is expected to start at shortstop for the Red Sox as Stephen Drew rests on Wednesday night. Jonathan Herrera, who had been the backup SS, was optioned to Triple-A on Monday. Meanwhile, Holt had two more hits on Tuesday, a double and triple, the third time this season he’s had multiple extra base hits in a game. He is hitting .313 and the left-handed hitter is batting .360 against lefties.

--C David Ross had a single and a walk and threw out two would-be base stealers in the game. He has thrown out seven of 24 would-be base stealers this season, a 29.2 percent rate.

--RHP Rubby De La Rosa was announced as Wednesday’s starter after Tuesday night’s game and was summoned from Triple-A Pawtucket to make that start. De La Rosa, part of that huge trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2012, was 2-2 with an impressive 2.51 ERA with the Red Sox before becoming a victim of a numbers game last month that saw him sent back to the minors.

--RHP Jake Peavy could have been on the verge of being traded. An ESPN.com report had him going to the Cardinals, who sent a scout to watch him pitch Sunday. The Cardinals tried to acquire Peavy at last year’s deadline and he thought he was going there when the Red Sox pulled off a three-team trade with the White Sox and Tigers.

--RF Shane Victorino, who has been on the DL (for the second time this season) since May 24, has had another setback with his back and has had his latest rehab assignment pushed back at least one day past Wednesday. “He’s been missed,” manager John Farrell said before Tuesday night’s game. “His energy, his defense, what he’s done at the plate for us. His vacancy has left a hole in our lineup. And that’s not to be critical of anyone else who has played in the outfield, that’s to say Shane Victorino was a heck of a player for us last year. And we miss that player.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re just not very consistent. When we do score runs, we haven’t pitched the way we wanted to, and when we pitched the way we need to, we haven’t scored runs. That’s not a good formula.” -- Catcher David Ross, after the Red Sox continued their slide with an 8-3 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Shane Victorino (right hamstring strain, back stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24 due to the hamstring ailment. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on June 14. He sat out Pawtucket’s June 19-22 games due to stiffness in the hamstring and his lower back. He resumed his rehab with short-season Class A Lowell on June 23, then rejoined Pawtucket on June 24. On June 25, the Red Sox shut him down again due to a slipped lower-back disk. Victorino is due to start a new rehab assignment July 10 or July 11.

--3B Will Middlebrooks (broken right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on June 14. The Red Sox shut him down from all baseball activities June 27 due to persistent swelling that negatively impacted his throwing. He resumed his rehab with Pawtucket on July 1.

--C Ryan Lavarnway (left hamate wrist fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery June 3. He might be able to resume baseball activities in mid-July.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP John Lackey

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Clay Buchholz

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Andrew Miller

RHP Burke Badenhop

LHP Felix Doubront

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Stephen Drew

3B Xander Bogaerts

DH David Ortiz

INF/OF Mike Carp

INF/OF Mookie Betts

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Jackie Bradley Jr.

RF Brock Holt

OF Daniel Nava