Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- The last-place Red Sox started Wednesday by waving a bit of a white flag when they designated catcher A.J. Pierzynski for assignment. They then went out and appeared to be well on their way to falling to 1-8 on their homestand.

However, down 4-0 to the White Sox, the Red Sox, starting five rookies for the first time before an All-Star break since 1952, scored three in the eighth and two in the ninth for their seventh walk-off win of the season. Boston emerged with a 5-4 victory.

It may not amount to much in the long run, but this one was special, and the rookies had a lot to do with it.

The dramatic win came in catcher Christian Vazquez’s first major league game.

“We’re just going to tell Vazquez this is what you should expect every game because this is what happens all the time,” said Daniel Nava, who, batting for Vazquez, tied the game with a double and then scored the winner on Brock Holt’s RBI single to right.

The win was only the sixth in 19 games for the Red Sox, who certainly appear to already be building for next year.

Vazquez, who will split time at catcher with David Ross, went 0-for-3.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 40-51

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana, 5-7, 3.44 ERA) at Red Sox (LHP Jon Lester, 9-7, 2.73 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Rubby De La Rosa, recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket to start Wednesday night’s game against the White Sox, was hit hard and gave up a pair of homers, but still allowed just three runs in five innings. He didn’t walk anyone and fanned three. De La Rosa was taken off the hook by a late rally that produced a 5-4 win.

--C A.J. Pierzynski didn’t make it through his one-year contract with the Red Sox, as he was designated for assignment Wednesday. The veteran hit .254 with four homers and 31 RBIs, but he had no homers and four RBIs since May 31. His last homer was May 24, and he had one RBI in his final 53 at-bats, covering 15 games. “I think it’s important to note that where we are today is not pinning this on A.J. by any means,” manager John Farrell said. “We felt like there was a player ready to step in that we wanted to get valuable time this year as we move forward, and that’s Christian (Vazquez), and that’s where the decision started today.”

--OF Mookie Betts is showing signs of being an exciting player. In the eighth inning Wednesday, he beat out an infield hit to shortstop. Seeing no one covering second base, he made a mad dash and was credited with a double, his second of the game. He was then hit by a pitch with one out in the ninth inning and came home to score the tying run.

--C Christian Vazquez was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket and was one of five rookies in the Red Sox’s lineup against White Sox ace Chris Sale on Wednesday night. Vazquez will share the catching duties with veteran David Ross. Vazquez, who hit .279 with three homers and 20 RBIs in 66 games at Pawtucket, went 0-for-3 with family on hand. He cut off a late throw home to nail a runner at second base -- a big play when the next batter tripled. “It’s an opportunity for us to invest in players we feel are going to be here beyond 2014, and while there may be other decisions that are forthcoming, I felt like the place we were going to start with was behind the plate,” manager John Farrell said. “Christian (is) a guy who we are high on his abilities, particularly as a defender and the ability to shut down the running game and a someone who continues to develop as an offensive player.”

--PH Daniel Nava delivered the game-tying hit, making him 5-for-28 (.179) lifetime as a pinch hitter. He also became the first Boston pinch hitter since 2009 to deliver a tying hit in the ninth inning or later.

--RHP Brandon Workman, the losing pitcher in Tuesday night’s game, was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket to make room for RHP Rubby De La Rosa, a move announced Tuesday but made official Wednesday. Workman’s stay in the minors is likely to be a short one, with RHP Jake Peavy reportedly about to be traded.

--RHP Koji Uehara was named to the American League All-Star team on Wednesday, replacing countryman Masahiro Tanaka of Yankees, who is injured but would have been replaced, anyway, because he was scheduled to pitch on Sunday. Uehara struck out the side in the ninth inning and got the win Wednesday night.

--INF/OF Brock Holt made his debut at shortstop Wednesday night, the sixth position the rookie has started at this season. He previously started at first base, shortstop, third base and all three outfield positions. Ironically, he has not started at second base, which is his natural position. There are no plans to have him catch, but stay tuned. Oh, by the way, Holt had the game-winning hit.

--LHP Jon Lester, who is headed to his third All-Star Game, looks for his 10th win of the season when he faces the White Sox in Thursday’s series finale. Lester, who struck out nine in eight innings of one-run ball at Chicago on April 17, is hot as reports of his contract status continue to swirl. Lester is 3-0 with two no-decisions over his last five starts, yielding just four earned runs in 37 2/3 innings over that span. There were reports that the Red Sox were preparing a new offer to Lester, who could test the free agent waters at the end of the season and has already turned down a lowball offer from the team.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think it shows that we have a good bunch of younger guys, along with older guys as well.” -- OF Mookie Betts, after a Red Sox lineup that featured five rookies rallied for a 5-4 win over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Shane Victorino (right hamstring strain, back stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24 due to the hamstring ailment. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on June 14. He sat out Pawtucket’s June 19-22 games due to stiffness in the hamstring and his lower back. He resumed his rehab with short-season Class A Lowell on June 23, then rejoined Pawtucket on June 24. On June 25, the Red Sox shut him down again due to a slipped lower-back disk. Victorino is due to start a new rehab assignment July 10.

--3B Will Middlebrooks (broken right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on June 14. The Red Sox shut him down from all baseball activities June 27 due to persistent swelling that negatively impacted his throwing. He resumed his rehab with Pawtucket on July 1.

--C Ryan Lavarnway (left hamate wrist fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery June 3. He might be able to resume baseball activities in mid-July.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP John Lackey

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Clay Buchholz

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Andrew Miller

RHP Burke Badenhop

LHP Felix Doubront

CATCHERS:

Christian Vazquez

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Stephen Drew

3B Xander Bogaerts

DH David Ortiz

INF/OF Mike Carp

INF/OF Mookie Betts

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Jackie Bradley Jr.

RF Brock Holt

OF Daniel Nava