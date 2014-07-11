Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Jon Lester’s final start before the All-Star break went just like a majority of the others, which is to say, nearly flawlessly.

Lester allowed one run over seven innings Thursday, keeping the Red Sox in the game long enough to earn a 4-3, 10-inning walk-off victory and salvage a split of a four-game series against the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park. And if he was distracted at all by the uncertainty associated with his looming free agency, it continued not to show.

“(Pitching) is all I worry about right now,” Lester said. “Personal stuff will take care of itself. I mean, that’s far from my mind right now. I don’t hold any grudges against people. That doesn’t motivate me to pitch better. I‘m a competitor. I want to pitch well regardless if I‘m a free-agent-to-be or if I’ve got years on my contract. That doesn’t motivate me. What motivates me is winning baseball games and wining a World Series and doing that sort of thing. The other stuff will take care of itself.”

Lester has expressed a desire to remain with the Red Sox beyond the end of the season, but the team made only a lowball offer of four years and $70 million during the final days of spring training, at which point the sides mutually agreed to suspend negotiations rather than dragging them into the season.

And now, with Lester having posted a 2.65 ERA in 19 starts, including a 1.01 ERA over his last six starts, and earning an All-Star Game selection, he has less motivation than ever to try to work out a contract extension with the Red Sox before testing his value on the open market.

Nevertheless, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Red Sox engage Lester in contract talks during the All-Star break in an effort to move closer to an agreement. The Sox have been reluctant to sign free agents to long-term deals, but might make an exception for Lester, considering they lack an in-house replacement at the top of the rotation.

“I just take the ball every five days and pitch,” Lester said after striking out 12 White Sox batters and becoming the first Boston pitcher since Pedro Martinez in 2003 to have at least 12 strikeouts, no walks and no more than one run allowed in a start. “Whatever the outcome may be it is what it is. I try to do that every time I take the ball. Whether or not I give up five or six runs in five innings or do that today the effort is always there, the game planning is always there, the work in between starts is always there. Right now I‘m just executing pitches pretty well.”

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 41-51

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP John Lackey, 9-6, 3.84 ERA) at Houston (RHP Scott Feldman, 4-5, 3.86 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jon Lester continued his sizzling summer Thursday, but once again left with nothing to show for it. Boston’s ace allowed one run in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox and nothing else. He gave up seven hits with no walks and 12 strikeouts but failed to pick up the win for the second straight start. He allowed no earned runs over eight innings in his last outing but took another no-decision. One of two All-Star selections from the Red Sox, Lester has permitted just five earned runs over his last six starts, a span of 44 2/3 innings in which he owns a 1.01 ERA. “I had pretty good command of my fastball to both sides,” Lester said. “But I think the biggest pitch for me today was I was able to drop my curveball in for strikes.”

--LF Daniel Nava walked to lead off the bottom of the 10th inning Thursday and came around to score the winning run on pinch-hitter Mike Carp’s single to left. Nava has now reached base in three straight plate appearances as a pinch hitter.

--SS Stephen Drew is batting just .128 on the season, but the veteran sure knows how to spoil an opponent’s bid at history. Drew led off the sixth inning Thursday with a walk, breaking up Chicago White Sox starter Jose Quintana’s perfect game. Drew also broke up Chicago Cubs starter Jake Arrieta’s no-hitter on June 30 with a two-out single in the bottom of the eighth inning.

--DH David Ortiz recorded the 1,000th extra-base hit of his career earlier this month, and just keeps on hitting doubles. Ortiz hit a two-run double Thursday, his sixth double in his last seven games, over which he is hitting .370 (10-for-27) with six RBIs.

--OF Mike Carp serves his role well. Carp pinch hit and delivered the game-winning hit in the 10th inning Thursday, leading the Red Sox to their second straight walk-off win. It was the second walk-off RBI of his career, with the other coming on April 20 against the Baltimore Orioles. It also was his 11th career RBI in 62 plate appearances as a pinch hitter. Carp, who spent 33 days on the disabled list in June and July with a fractured toe, said he came close to turning his TV off while watching the Red Sox drop 21 games, including seven by a single run, during his time on the couch. “It’s tough being on the DL with a boot on my foot to watch those situations happen, knowing the team’s scuffling offensively and not having an opportunity to help out or contribute in any way,” he said. “It’s nice to be back and be helpful.”

--RF Shane Victorino, limited to 21 games this season with back and right hamstring injuries, began a new rehab assignment with short-season Class A Lowell on Thursday night. Boston manager John Farrell said Victorino likely would play two games with Lowell and two with Triple-A Pawtucket prior to the All-Star break.

--RHP John Lackey (9-6) will look to rebound from three of his shortest starts of the season when he takes the mound Friday in the opener of a three-game series against Houston. Lackey has lasted just 3 2/3, five and 5 1/3 innings in his last three starts, respectively, going 1-2 over that stretch while allowing 16 earned runs. If the Red Sox hope to stay alive in the race for the postseason, their No. 2 starter will need to resemble the pitcher who allowed only eight earned runs during a six-start stretch between May 23-June 18.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Hopefully, it gives us some momentum going into the final series before the break. This is a team that’s still highly competitive.” -- Red Sox manager John Farrell after a 4-3 win over the Chicago White Sox on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Shane Victorino (right hamstring strain, back stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24 due to the hamstring ailment. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on June 14. He sat out Pawtucket’s June 19-22 games due to stiffness in the hamstring and his lower back. He resumed his rehab with short-season Class A Lowell on June 23, then rejoined Pawtucket on June 24. On June 25, the Red Sox shut him down again due to a slipped lower-back disk. He resumed his minor league rehab assignment July 10 with Class A Lowell. He is expected to play again July 11 before moving to Triple-A Pawtucket on July 12-13. His status will be reevaluated after the All-Star break.

--3B Will Middlebrooks (broken right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on June 14. The Red Sox shut him down from all baseball activities June 27 due to persistent swelling that negatively impacted his throwing. He resumed his rehab with Pawtucket on July 1.

--C Ryan Lavarnway (left hamate wrist fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery June 3. He might be able to resume baseball activities in mid-July.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP John Lackey

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Clay Buchholz

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Andrew Miller

RHP Burke Badenhop

LHP Felix Doubront

CATCHERS:

Christian Vazquez

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Stephen Drew

3B Xander Bogaerts

DH David Ortiz

INF/OF Mike Carp

INF/OF Mookie Betts

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Jackie Bradley Jr.

RF Brock Holt

OF Daniel Nava