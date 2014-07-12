Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- With the Red Sox mired in last place in the American League East entering Friday, and wedged between debilitating injuries and a commitment to younger players, the inevitable trade rumors have gripped the club with the non-waiver deadline fast approaching.

Near the top of the list of tradable assets is right-hander Jake Peavy, who was acquired from the Chicago White Sox at the deadline last season. Peavy has been traded twice in late July and, given his talent and contractual status (Peavy holds a player option for 2015), he remains a commodity despite his 1-7 record and 4.64 ERA.

Reports surfaced on Friday that teams interested in acquiring Peavy might wait until his start against the Astros on Saturday before inching closer to a decision one way or another. Peavy being able to block out the distractions shouldn’t be an issue given his familiarity with movement.

“Oh, I think any veteran guy is,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said of being cognizant of swirling trade rumors. “They’re well aware and have seen it many times over. He was traded last year to us, so his having gone through it personally, I don’t see it taking away or distracting the way he’ll go about his game tomorrow.”

Despite their struggles, the Red Sox are just eight games out of the final wild card slot in the AL. Of course, there are six teams stationed between Boston and that wild card so, while no one is screaming “sell” at the moment, it’s easy to wonder what’s in the immediate future for the reigning World Series champions.

“I think if I‘m made aware that something is imminent, there will be a contingency plan,” Farrell said of a potential Peavy trade. “There’s no contingency for now.”

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-51

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Jake Peavy, 1-7, 4.64 ERA) at Astros (LHP Brett Oberholtzer, 2-7, 4.66 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Christian Vazquez recorded his first career hit and RBI while finishing 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs in his second start. The last Red Sox rookie to record three-plus hits and three-plus RBIs in a single game was Mauro Gomez, who went 4-for-6 with three RBIs on Aug. 25, 2012, against the Royals.

--RHP John Lackey recorded his club-leading 10th win Friday and has reached double-digit wins in each of his last 11 healthy seasons (he did not pitch in 2012). Lackey posted his first quality start since June 18 and his 13th this season.

--RF Brock Holt produced his fourth career game with multiple extra-base hits, finishing 2-for-4 with a double and a triple, two runs scored and an RBI. Holt also recorded a double and a triple Tuesday night against the Chicago White Sox while finishing 2-for-5. He has now safely in 13 of 16 games with multiple hits in six of those games.

--DH David Ortiz delivered a bases-clearing double in the sixth inning, his seventh double in his last eight games. Ortiz has nine RBIs over that stretch and is hitting .344 (11-for-32) since July 2.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You look at the way his swing is built -- he uses the big part of the field. The development that he’s realized through last year and this year has been a product of that. He’s playing with a lot of confidence and surprising line-drive power. He puts himself in position to cover the ball away.” -- Red Sox manager John Farrell, on rookie catcher Christian Vazquez

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Shane Victorino (right hamstring strain, back stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24 due to the hamstring ailment. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on June 14. He sat out Pawtucket’s June 19-22 games due to stiffness in the hamstring and his lower back. He resumed his rehab with short-season Class A Lowell on June 23, then rejoined Pawtucket on June 24. On June 25, the Red Sox shut him down again due to a slipped lower-back disk. He started a new rehab assignment with Lowell on July 10. He is expected to play again July 11 before moving to Pawtucket on July 12-13. His status will be re-evaluated after the All-Star break.

--3B Will Middlebrooks (broken right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on June 14. The Red Sox shut him down from all baseball activities June 27 due to persistent swelling that negatively impacted his throwing. He resumed his rehab with Pawtucket on July 1.

--C Ryan Lavarnway (left hamate wrist fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery June 3. He might be able to resume baseball activities in mid-July.

