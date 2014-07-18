Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

The move -- veteran catcher A.J. Pierzynski out and prospect Christian Vazquez in -- was seen by many as the Boston Red Sox waving the white flag even before the All-Star break.

After all, why else would a team bring up a kid with no experience and play the next game with five rookies in the lineup?

Hang on, said manager John Farrell.

“I think it’s important to note that we haven’t turned into completely a development situation,” Farrell said that day, July 9. “This is still -- while they’re young players -- our goal and intent is to win, and that’s how the game will be managed.”

Then came reports that Pierzynski became a cancer in the clubhouse, and that teammates wanted him gone. He also managed just one RBI in his last 53 at-bats, leading to the quick move.

More important, though, is that the Red Sox earned four wins in their final five games leading up to the break. That injected some optimism, be it false or otherwise.

So, do the defending World Series champs have any kind of a shot at this thing? They sit tied for last place in the American League East, 9 1/2 games behind the first-place Baltimore Orioles.

“We recognize the struggles of the first half, but to go into the break with some momentum is something that we are hopeful we’ll continue to build on,” Farrell said after Clay Buchholz struck out 12 and pitched a shutout and rookie Brock Holt delivered five hits in the final game before the break. “We haven’t conceded anything.”

Nor should they.

Buchholz, also set up start when play resumes, is pitching like Buchholz again. Jon Lester is an All-Star. John Lackey is pitching like one. And the division certainly appears to be wide open -- even for a team that limped to a 43-52 record in the unofficial first half.

“We know there’s a little bit of a hole to climb out of,” Farrell said, “but this is a confident group that’s playing well right now.”

And a group that likely will get back rehabbing right fielder Shane Victorino, whose presence changes the look of the lineup, right after the break.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 43-52

STREAK: Won one

FIRST-HALF MVP: INF/OF Brock Holt started the season in Triple-A, and he even went back there after an early recall and major success. He finished the first half by going 10-for-16 in front of family and friends in Houston -- capped by a five-hit game. A natural second baseman, Holt started games at first and third base, shortstop and all three outfield positions -- though none at second base. He is the second Red Sox player ever to start at all those spots in the same season. All he did was bat .327 overall, hit safely in 15 of the last 18 games at a .350 clip and play 49 consecutive games at the leadoff hitter.

FIRST-HALF GRADE: F -- When the defending champions are in a virtual tie for last place at the All-Star break, with a 43-52 record that includes a 10-game losing streak, a failing grade is a given. Is there a chance in the second half? Sure there is. But this team is going to have to get some kind of hot to get there. Last year, manager John Farrell displayed a magic touch that produced a surprise championship. In the first 95 games this year, cracks were clear in his managerial moves, but he still is doing more right than wrong. GM Ben Cherington and his superiors, who hit everything right in the previous offseason, did nothing to help Farrell in 2014.

PIVOTAL POST-BREAK PLAYER: 2B Dustin Pedroia is still a productive player. He is still the sparkplug that gets the team going, and that is what Mariano Rivera was talking about in his book when he said he would take Pedroia over former teammate Robinson Cano (clearly the better hitter and at least Pedroia’s equal in the field). Pedroia is invaluable in terms of his attitude and style of play. However, he has become a singles and doubles hitter, leaving a lack of production near the top of the lineup. DH David Ortiz and 1B Mike Napoli will get their home runs. Pedroia needs to chip in.

BUY OR SELL: The Red Sox recently sent C A.J. Pierzynski packing, and RHP Jake Peavy reportedly is on his way out via trade. With two weeks before the deadline, and with August still there to make deals -- remember the 2012 trade with the Dodgers that saved the Red Sox’s immediate future? -- the Red Sox have time to determine if they remain in contention. Should they become sellers, RHP Koji Uehara, LHP Andrew Miller, LF Jonny Gomes and C David Ross could be shopped. The big questions is whether Boston can re-sign LHP Jon Lester or if the team would try to deal the All-Star for top value.

INJURY STATUS: With RF Shane Victorino apparently ready to return right after the All-Star break, the Red Sox are healthy -- at least in terms of vital cogs. Victorino landed on the disabled list in late May due to a right hamstring strain, and his rehab was slowed because of a slipped lower-back disk. 3B Will Middlebrooks (finger) is on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket, but he might be optioned to the minors rather than be activated to the major league roster.

TOP PROSPECT: LHP Henry Owens, 21, is 12-3 with a 2.21 ERA through 17 starts for Double-A Portland, and he earned the start for the U.S. team in the Futures Game in Minneapolis. However, it is hard to picture him getting a real shot in Boston before the end of the season, though his stint at Double-A wasn’t supposed to last long. SS Deven Marrero, 23, is a comer, but the parent club appears stacked at that position. He is hitting .326 with eight RBIs through 11 games for Triple-A Pawtucket after an early-July promotion from Portland.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We need offensive production up and down our lineup, there is no doubt about that. Brock (Holt) certainly sets the tone, but the middle of our order, when they’re producing, that’s when we’ve been most successful. And we’ll continue to lean on that group.” -- Manager John Farrell.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Shane Victorino (right hamstring strain, back stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24 due to the hamstring ailment. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on June 14. He sat out Pawtucket’s June 19-22 games due to stiffness in the hamstring and his lower back. He resumed his rehab with short-season Class A Lowell on June 23, then rejoined Pawtucket on June 24. On June 25, the Red Sox shut him down again due to a slipped lower-back disk. He started a new rehab assignment with Lowell on July 10 and was transferred to Pawtucket on July 17.

--3B Will Middlebrooks (broken right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on June 14. The Red Sox shut him down from all baseball activities June 27 due to persistent swelling that negatively impacted his throwing. He resumed his rehab with Pawtucket on July 1.

--C Ryan Lavarnway (left hamate wrist fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery June 3. He might be able to resume baseball activities in mid-July.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP John Lackey

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Clay Buchholz

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Andrew Miller

RHP Burke Badenhop

LHP Felix Doubront

CATCHERS:

Christian Vazquez

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Stephen Drew

3B Xander Bogaerts

DH David Ortiz

INF/OF Mike Carp

INF/OF Mookie Betts

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Jackie Bradley Jr.

RF Brock Holt

OF Daniel Nava