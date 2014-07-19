Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Jonny Gomes has 19 home runs in his two seasons with the Red Sox. Six of them have come as a pinch hitter.

Only the great Ted Williams, with seven, has hit more pinch homers in a Red Sox uniform.

Williams played in 2,292 games with the Red Sox. Gomes has appeared in 184.

“He stays prepared and anticipates the moment,” manager John Farrell said after Gomes’ two-run shot, Boston’s second of the sixth inning, produced a 5-4 win over the Kansas City Royals. “I think more than anything, his swing is built for Fenway Park.”

It was Gomes’ and the team’s second pinch homer of the season -- and the 14th home run in 92 career at-bats for Gomes against the Royals, a team that reportedly has interest in trading for him.

Gomes pays no attention to the reports. He’s still thinking about this season with this team.

“Our goal is still win the division and win that last game of the year,” he said. “Our goal hasn’t changed one bit here. Obviously, we understand the date, we understand that we dug ourselves a hole a little bit -- we’re not trying to turn the corner by any means. We’re just trying to win as many games as we can.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 44-52

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Red Sox (Rubby De La Rosa, 2-2, 2.89 ERA) vs. Royals (Danny Duffy, 5-9, 2.76 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Clay Buchholz, who came in 4-0 with a 1.35 ERA in his last four starts against Kansas City, was hit hard in his start Friday night. He allowed four runs on 10 hits and got some loud outs in his six innings; but his team’s four-run rally in the sixth inning got him the win. His ERA moved from 5.42 to 5.46, but he didn’t walk anyone and has walked just one batter in five starts since coming off the disabled list.

--3B Xander Bogaerts, who came into the game batting .116 in his last 32 games and was 0-for-2 in his first two times up Friday, drilled a two-run homer to center field off James Shields. The home run came in his 90th at-bat since his last home run, June 13, which also happened to be his last previous extra-base hit. “Hopefully this gives him a chance to breathe a little bit,” manager John Farrell said.

--LF Jonny Gomes, whose name has come up regarding a possible trade to Kansas City, hit his and the Red Sox’s second pinch homer of the season to put his team ahead in the sixth inning Friday. It was Gomes’ 14th home run in 92 career at-bats against the Royals. The pinch homer was his ninth, his sixth with the Red Sox, moving him past Joe Cronin into second place on the team’s all-time list. Ted Williams holds the record with seven. He has both Red Sox pinch homers this season.

--RHP Rubby De La Rosa makes his first career start against the Kansas City Royals when he pitches Game 2 of the three-game series Saturday night. De La Rosa, part of that huge trade with the Dodgers in 2012, is 1-0 with two no-decisions over his last three starts, the last coming July 9, after he returned from a trip to Triple-A. He allowed three runs on six hits in five innings against the Chicago White Sox on July 9.

--RF Shane Victorino, on the DL since May 24, was hoping to return to the Red Sox lineup for Friday night’s game, but instead played his second straight game at Triple-A Pawtucket. Boston manager John Farrell wanted Victorino to play two full games on his latest rehab effort and the first of those was Thursday night and he could be activated on Saturday.

--3B Will Middlebrooks, out since May 17 with a fractured finger, continues to rehab at Pawtucket, but is expected to rejoin the team for its upcoming road trip. Both Middlebrooks and Victorino were involved in a bench-clearing incident at Pawtucket on Friday night.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Our goal is still win the division and win that last game of the year. Our goal hasn’t changed one bit here. Obviously, we understand the date, we understand that we dug ourselves a hole a little bit -- we’re not trying to turn the corner by any means. We’re just trying to win as many games as we can.” -- LF Jonny Gomes.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Shane Victorino (right hamstring strain, back stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24 due to the hamstring ailment. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on June 14. He sat out Pawtucket’s June 19-22 games due to stiffness in the hamstring and his lower back. He resumed his rehab with short-season Class A Lowell on June 23, then rejoined Pawtucket on June 24. On June 25, the Red Sox shut him down again due to a slipped lower-back disk. He started a new rehab assignment with Lowell on July 10 and was transferred to Pawtucket on July 17. He was hoping to return to the Red Sox lineup July 18, but instead played his second straight game at Pawtucket. Boston manager John Farrell wanted Victorino to play two full games on his latest rehab effort and he could be activated on July 19.

--3B Will Middlebrooks (broken right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on June 14. The Red Sox shut him down from all baseball activities June 27 due to persistent swelling that negatively impacted his throwing. He resumed his rehab with Pawtucket on July 1.

--C Ryan Lavarnway (left hamate wrist fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery June 3. He might be able to resume baseball activities in mid-July. He was sent on a rehab assignment July 18.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP John Lackey

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Clay Buchholz

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Andrew Miller

RHP Burke Badenhop

LHP Felix Doubront

CATCHERS:

Christian Vazquez

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Stephen Drew

3B Xander Bogaerts

DH David Ortiz

INF/OF Mike Carp

INF/OF Mookie Betts

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Jackie Bradley Jr.

RF Brock Holt

OF Daniel Nava