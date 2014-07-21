Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- When Jon Lester pitches the way he did Sunday, the way he pitched for so much of this season, it is hard to imagine the Boston Red Sox not making sure they keep him beyond this season.

So far, however, no contract. Talks were tabled. There even was talk of moving Lester before the trade deadline.

That talk, however, will likely stop if the Red Sox keep winning. Lester’s eight shutout innings helped Boston earn a 6-0 win over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday, with the Red Sox completing a three-game sweep.

Boston won seven of its last eight, showing enough life to make the time leading up to the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline very important.

Lester, who worked an ineffective inning at the All-Star Game, is 10-7 with a 2.50 ERA. He is 4-0 with three no-decisions and an 0.85 ERA in his past seven starts, and he allowed one earned run over the last four.

”Through the month here, he’s been outstanding,“ manager John Farrell said after Sunday’s game. ”Eight shutout innings here again today. I think the difference today might have been the ability to change speeds with his breaking ball.

“He threw a lot of strikes to both sides of the plate with his fastball. But he was able to add and subtract to his breaking ball with particularly the cutter. And then his curveball the last three starts has probably been the best stretch in quite some time.”

After winning four of their last five before the break, the Red Sox fell behind the Royals 4-1 into the sixth inning of Friday’s night’s resumption of play, then outscored Kansas City 12-1 the rest of the series.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 46-52

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Boston (RHP John Lackey, 10-6, 3.79 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Drew Hutchison, 6-8, 4.16 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Shane Victorino, who returned from the disabled list and went a combined 3-for-7 on Saturday and Sunday against the Royals, will get rest this week when the Red Sox play on artificial surfaces in Toronto and Tampa Bay. Manager John Farrell said Victorino is on a schedule that will see him play four out of five days.

--3B Will Middlebrooks, on the DL with a broken right index finger and rehabbing at Triple-A Pawtucket, will not make the upcoming road trip and will continued to get minor league playing time. His recovery was slowed recently due to a left wrist strain, but he returned to action with Pawtucket on Friday and went 4-for-10 over the weekend.

--RHP John Lackey (10-6, 3.79 ERA) is scheduled to make his 20th start of the season Monday at Toronto. Over his last five starts, he is 2-2 with a 5.59 ERA. He will face the Blue Jays for the first time this year. In his last outing at Rogers Centre, on April 6, 2013, he went 4 1/3 innings, giving up two runs on five hits with eight strikeouts.

--2B Dustin Pedroia has played in a team-leading 96 out of 98 games. Manager John Farrell said he would look to get his second baseman a day off in the next two to three weeks. When that happens, Brock Holt would take over at second base. Pedroia went 0-for-4 with an RBI and a walk Sunday.

--INF/OF Brock Holt has played every position for the Red Sox this season except pitcher and catcher. Of those, the only position at which he hasn’t started is second base, filling in for two innings there earlier this season. However, manager John Farrell said Holt would start there when he gives regular 2B Dustin Pedroia a day off. Holt went 2-for-5 Sunday as the third baseman.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I felt good. After that first inning overthrowing a little bit, just first start back after the break felt almost too good. After that settled in, felt a lot better after that.” -- LHP Jon Lester, who threw eight shutout innings Sunday in the Red Sox’s 6-0 win over the Kansas City Royals.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Will Middlebrooks (broken right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on June 14. The Red Sox shut him down from all baseball activities June 27 due to persistent swelling that negatively impacted his throwing. He resumed his rehab with Pawtucket on July 1. He was shut down again July 12-17 due to a left wrist strain, then started a new rehab assignment with Pawtucket on July 18.

--C Ryan Lavarnway (left hamate wrist fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery June 3. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 18.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP John Lackey

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Clay Buchholz

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Andrew Miller

RHP Burke Badenhop

LHP Felix Doubront

CATCHERS:

Christian Vazquez

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Stephen Drew

3B Brock Holt

DH David Ortiz

INF/OF Mike Carp

INF Xander Bogaerts

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Jackie Bradley Jr.

RF Shane Victorino

OF Daniel Nava