Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- The Boston Red Sox take themselves pretty seriously.

However, there was a funny item in the team’s games notes for Monday. “Excluding a season-long 10-game slide from 5/15-25, Boston’s (record) would be 46-42 (.523). ... That would be the 2nd best record in the division.”

Seriously.

Of course, you would have to let all the other teams in the American League East remove their longest losing streak, or to make things fair, their 10 worst losses, say.

The rules say that all 162 games must count in the standings, though, even for the Red Sox.

Boston is showing signs of a revival. After trouncing the Blue Jays 14-1 on Monday, the Red Sox are on a five-game winning streak. They earned their eighth win in nine games since dropping to a season-high 12 games below .500 at 39-51 on July 8.

The Red Sox, who have seldom looked like last year’s World Series champions, are 47-52 after Monday’s win in the opener of a four-game series at Rogers Centre.

Boston’s pitching remains effective. The problem was the hitting, but not lately. The Red Sox have scored 57 runs in their past nine games while allowing 19 runs.

“We’re getting a good offensive approach over the last 10 games or so,” manager John Farrell said after Monday’s game. “Guys are playing loose, guys are playing confident, and we’re playing to the capabilities over this stretch that we felt would be the case over the course of the year.”

David Ortiz hit two home runs in the 18-hit barrage Monday.

“When you’ve got David doing what he’s capable of, he really becomes the hub of what our offense is,” Farrell said.

But about that 10-game losing streak, nothing can be done about it. It still counts, just like the seven-game winning streak that followed it. Cherry-picking stats can work both ways.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 47-52

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Jake Peavy, 1-8, 4.59 ERA) at Blue Jays (LHP J.A. Happ, 7-5, 4.91 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jake Peavy will make his 20th start of the season Tuesday in the second game of a four-game series against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. His only win of the season came against Toronto when he held the Blue Jays to one run and had seven strikeouts in seven innings. This will be his first start since July 12, when he allowed six hits and three runs in seven innings in a loss at Houston. In his past five starts, he is 0-4 with a 4.75 ERA. Peavy is 3-1 with a 3.19 ERA in seven career starts against the Blue Jays.

--DH David Ortiz hit a pair of two-run home runs in a 14-1 victory over the Blue Jays on Monday, giving him 22 homers for the season and 453 on his career. He passed former Red Sox LF Carl Yastrzemski and moved into 36th place alone on the all-time homer list. He is one homer shy of OF Adam Dunn for 35th on the list. It was his third multi-homer game of the season and the 44th of his career. “When you’ve got David doing what he’s capable of, he really becomes the hub of what our offense is,” manager John Farrell said.

--SS Stephen Drew was 2-for-4 with a three-run homer and an RBI single in Monday’s 14-1 over the Blue Jays. It was his third home run of the season. He has reached base safely in seven straight games in which he has had a plate appearance.

--1B Mike Napoli hit his 15th double of the season and hit his 12th homer in going 3-for-5 in Monday’s 14-1 win over the Blue Jays. He has reached base safely in 22 of his past 23 games with five doubles and five home runs in that time.

--INF/OF Brock Holt was 2-for-6 with a double and a run batted in on Monday in a 14-1 win over Toronto. He extended his hit streak to seven games, going 16-for-34 (.471). He started in right field on Monday and finished at second base. While playing right, he made a superb catch at the wall on Toronto 1B Dan Johnson. “This is a guy who’s been an infielder his entire life,” manager John Farrell said. “And what he’s done in the outfield has been pretty remarkable, given the few number of games there. He’s done a great job defensively and all the way around.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s a Hall of Famer in my eyes.” -- 1B Mike Napoli, on DH David Ortiz, who moved into 36th place on the all-time homer list Monday by hitting Nos. 452 and 453 in the Red Sox’s 14-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Will Middlebrooks (broken right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on June 14. The Red Sox shut him down from all baseball activities June 27 due to persistent swelling that negatively impacted his throwing. He resumed his rehab with Pawtucket on July 1. He was shut down again July 12-17 due to a left wrist strain, then started a new rehab assignment with Pawtucket on July 18.

--C Ryan Lavarnway (left hamate wrist fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery June 3. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 18, then moved his rehab to Double-A Portland on July 21.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP John Lackey

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Clay Buchholz

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Andrew Miller

RHP Burke Badenhop

LHP Felix Doubront

CATCHERS:

Christian Vazquez

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Stephen Drew

3B Brock Holt

DH David Ortiz

INF/OF Mike Carp

INF Xander Bogaerts

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Jackie Bradley Jr.

RF Shane Victorino

OF Daniel Nava