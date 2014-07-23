Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Jake Peavy just cannot win, no matter what he does.

The right-hander pitched 6 1/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday -- the 17th time in 20 starts this year he has pitched at least six innings -- but he took another loss as he was charged with five runs.

The Blue Jays are the only team he has defeated this season.

The problem is that win came on April 25. With the loss on Tuesday, Peavy dropped to 1-9 with a 4.72 ERA.

“Unfortunately, Jake is in quite a stretch here,” manager John Farrell said. “He’s pitching with his back against the wall.”

He is also pitching amid trade rumors, with the St. Louis Cardinals and the San Francisco Giants mentioned as having some interest.

Meanwhile, he pitches for the Red Sox with little run support. The Red Sox won 14-1 on Monday but lost 7-3 on Tuesday in Peavy’s start, with all three runs coming after he departed.

“There’s no bank that we can take runs and put them in and take a loan out the next day, unfortunately,” Farrell said. “It would have been nice to be able to do that today.”

“He’s pitched (well) and we haven’t scored runs for him,” second baseman Dustin Pedroia said. “That’s the bottom line. He’s kept us in every game and competed. That’s what he does.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 47-53

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Clay Buchholz, 5-5, 5.46 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 7-10, 3.95 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Clay Buchholz will start Wednesday at Rogers Centre. He earned the win in a 7-6 game at Rogers Centre on April 26, holding the Blue Jays to six hits and three runs over seven innings. He lost to Toronto at Fenway Park on May 21, allowing nine hits and five runs (four earned) in 4 2/3 innings. His 10 wins against the Blue Jays are his most against any opponent. He is 10-6 with a 2.71 ERA in 20 games (19 starts) against the Blue Jays.

--C/1B Ryan Lavarnway (left hamate fracture) was 1-for-3 with a home run as the designated hitter in Double-A Portland’s 4-3 win over Binghamton on Tuesday. Lavarnway is 1-for-7 with a walk and two RBIs in his two games with Portland as his rehabilitation assignment continues.

--DH David Ortiz hit his 23rd homer of the season and his third in two games in the eighth inning of a 7-3 loss to Toronto. He also hit his 20th double of the season in the fourth inning. He has nine doubles and four home runs in his past 15 games.

--OF Daniel Nava grounded out as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning of a 7-3 loss to the Blue Jays to end a six-game hitting streak in which he batted .500 (11-for-22).

--C Christian Vazquez is 5-0 as the starting catcher. He is the first Red Sox catcher to do that and the first American League catcher since the Brewers C Bill Schroeder won his first six starts in 1983. Vazquez, 23, caught RHP John Lackey on Monday in a 14-1 win at Toronto but did not play in a 7-3 loss Tuesday. “It’s been fun,” Vazquez said. “The team is doing well right now and that’s the biggest thing. It’s a lot different because everything matters here. It’s all about winning. It’s not like the minors.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Unfortunately, Jake is in quite a stretch here. He’s pitching with his back against the wall. There’s no bank that we can take runs and put them in and take a loan out the next day, unfortunately. It would have been nice to be able to do that today.” -- Manager John Farrell, on RHP Jake Peavy’s run of bad luck that dropped him to 1-9 after a loss to Toronto on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Will Middlebrooks (broken right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on June 14. The Red Sox shut him down from all baseball activities June 27 due to persistent swelling that negatively impacted his throwing. He resumed his rehab with Pawtucket on July 1. He was shut down again July 12-17 due to a left wrist strain, then started a new rehab assignment with Pawtucket on July 18.

--C Ryan Lavarnway (left hamate wrist fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery June 3. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 18, then moved his rehab to Double-A Portland on July 21.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP John Lackey

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Clay Buchholz

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Andrew Miller

RHP Burke Badenhop

LHP Felix Doubront

CATCHERS:

Christian Vazquez

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Stephen Drew

3B Brock Holt

DH David Ortiz

INF/OF Mike Carp

INF Xander Bogaerts

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Jackie Bradley Jr.

RF Shane Victorino

OF Daniel Nava