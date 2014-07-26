Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

Was Friday night Jon Lester’s last start with the Red Sox this season? Was it his last start ever with Boston?

The answers could come within the next few days leading up to Thursday’s non-waiver trade deadline. But as Lester continues to shine, the trade market becomes murkier and the Red Sox keep faltering, so the chance that Boston might trade Lester seems to grow.

Lester would rather stay in Boston, but he acknowledged the trade possibility after Friday’s loss, when he gave up two earned runs and struck out seven over six innings in a loss at Tampa Bay.

”I don’t think anything, especially in Boston, can surprise you,“ Lester told reporters. ”We all understand where we’re at. We understand it’s a business. And (general manager Ben Cherington) and ownership have to do what’s right for this organization, and if that means whoever it may be is traded for prospects or other guys or whatever, that’s just part of the business. We all understand it.

“I’ve been through it a couple times at a younger age. If that’s where they want to go with it, that’s fine. No hard feelings. Hopefully come November I’ll be right here and won’t have to worry about it.”

Lester has reportedly declined contract extension offers from the Red Sox in the past and has said recently he wants to table those talks until the offseason.

Even if he is traded, Lester said, he would be open to re-signing with the Red Sox this offseason, when he will become a free agent.

“Yeah. Why not?” Lester said. “I mean, (Boston) is what I know. This is what I love. Like I’ve said plenty of times, this is where I want to be. And if they trade me, I completely understand. No hard feelings. I know what they have to do for their organization, and if that involves me, so be it. If it doesn‘t, I’ll keep running out there every five days and keep pitching.”

But five days from now, will he be running out there and pitching for someone else? Time will tell.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 47-56

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP John Lackey, 11-6, 3.66 ERA) at Rays (RHP Jeremy Hellickson, 0-0, 2.08 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jon Lester saw the Red Sox lose one of his starts for the first time since June 7 on Friday, though he pitched well once again. Lester gave up two runs and struck out seven over six innings, leaving with the lead before the bullpen faltered in the seventh inning. Lester has allowed two earned runs or fewer in eight straight starts. With the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline looming, Lester acknowledged the possibility he could be traded to a contender, though he stated his preference to remain in Boston and said he would consider returning to the Red Sox after the season even if he is traded.

--OF Shane Victorino hit a solo homer in the second inning of Friday’s 6-4 loss to the Rays, his first since May 21. Victorino also put together his third multi-RBI game of the year. He has hit safely in each of his six games since being activated from the disabled list on July 19, going 10-for-35 during that stretch.

--RHP Junichi Tazawa was charged with the loss in a rare misstep Friday night against the Rays at Tropicana Field. Tazawa allowed three runs in the seventh inning, only the second time in his career as a reliever doing so. Tazawa hadn’t given up that many runs in relief since Sept. 4, 2009, when he allowed five. Tazawa also issued multiple walks for the first time as a reliever, with his two walks matching his total from his previous 20 appearances combined. Red Sox manager John Farrell called the outing “uncharacteristic,” and for good reason.

--DH David Ortiz (back spasms) was back in the starting lineup against the Rays at Tropicana Field on Friday after leaving Thursday’s game in the ninth inning. He went 1-for-4 with an RBI single against Rays ace David Price, but there was no continuation of the bad blood between the two. Ortiz told Red Sox manager John Farrell as soon as he arrived at the team hotel to not count him out of the starting lineup, and he wound up feeling well enough to play.

--RHP John Lackey will make his third start of the season against the Rays on Saturday night at Tropicana Field. Lackey has gone 1-0 with a 1.20 ERA in his previous two starts against Tampa Bay this season and tossed seven innings of five-hit ball in his only appearance at the Trop this year, on May 23. Lackey gave up only one run on two hits over seven innings his last time out, picking up the win in Toronto on Monday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Uncharacteristic with him misfiring as much as he did. Just off the edge on a number of pitches. It’s not typical that you see him walk a number of guys in a given inning.” -- Red Sox manager John Farrell, on reliever Junichi Tazawa on Friday night.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Will Middlebrooks (broken right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on June 14. The Red Sox shut him down from all baseball activities June 27 due to persistent swelling that negatively impacted his throwing. He resumed his rehab with Pawtucket on July 1. He was shut down again July 12-17 due to a left wrist strain, then started a new rehab assignment with Pawtucket on July 18.

--C Ryan Lavarnway (left hamate wrist fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery June 3. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 18, then moved his rehab to Double-A Portland on July 21.

