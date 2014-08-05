Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- The deadline sell-off left the Boston Red Sox with a pitching staff headed by Clay Buchholz.

In short, he is being asked to be the ace for the rest of the season.

Oops.

Buchholz endured his third consecutive bad start and failed to hold a pair of three-run leads Sunday night, yielding seven runs in five innings during Boston’s 8-7 loss to the New York Yankees.

”It’s been a frustrating year for everyone in here,“ he said. ”Obviously the organization, we don’t want to go out there and wear a Red Sox uniform and perform the way I am. I need to pick it up during the season.

“When things are going good, they fall into place. When they’re going bad, a lot of things happen.”

Buchholz has allowed 18 earned runs in 16 innings over his past three starts.

He left Sunday night’s game with the score tied 7-7, but the Red Sox went on to lose their 10th game in the last 12 -- and fall to a season-worst 13 games under .500 (49-62).

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 49-62

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Rubby De La Rosa, 3-4, 3.64 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Lance Lynn, 11-8, 2.98 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Clay Buchholz continued his slide with another terrible outing Sunday night. He lasted five innings, allowing eight hits and seven runs, blowing leads of 3-0, 5-3 and 7-4. In his past four starts, he has allowed 22 earned runs on 31 hits in 22 innings. He has walked 13 in his past three starts after walking just one in his first 35 2/3 innings after returning from the disabled list.

--DH David Ortiz hit his 26th home run of the season, his 399th with the Red Sox and 457th of his career Sunday night, the latter tying him with Adam Dunn for 35th place on the all-time list. The 399 with Boston are the third most in baseball since the start of 2003 -- behind only Albert Pujols and Dunn. Ortiz has RBIs in nine of his past 12 games and has 30 in his last 25, 82 for the season -- 40 more than anyone else on the team.

--LF Yoenis Cespedes, expected to take over in right field when Allen Craig returns to the lineup, spent another pregame working in right. In the game itself, he was robbed of a hit by Yankees 2B Stephen Drew, hit a long fly ball to dead center that was caught and finished 0-for-3. He is 1-for-7 in his first two games with his new team.

--2B Dustin Pedroia hit his first home run in 147 at-bats and registered his fifth consecutive multi-hit game Sunday night. He is 16-for-40 (.400) and has seven multi-hit games in his past 10 games.

--C Christian Vazquez had a perfect night at the plate Sunday: two singles and two walks. He walked on four pitches against RHP David Robertson to open the ninth inning. He has reached safely in 11 of his 13 big-league starts since being recalled from Triple-A, and he is hitting .289 as a starter.

--CF Jackie Bradley Jr. continues to slide offensive while playing great defense. Bradley went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts Sunday. He is in an 0-for-24 tailspin, and he struck out five times in eight at-bats in the past two games.

--RHP Rubby De La Rosa goes for his first road win of the season when he opens the Red Sox’s three-city road trip at St. Louis on Tuesday night. De La Rosa, 3-1 at home, is 0-3 with a 6.04 ERA in four road starts, allowing 29 hits and 15 earned runs in 22 1/3 innings. Overall, he has lost his last two starts, yielding 18 hits and nine earned runs in 10 innings. De La Rosa and fellow RHPs Joe Kelly and Brandon Workman, the three starters for the St. Louis series, were out early for bunting and batting practice Sunday.

--RHP Allen Webster walked six batters, five in the third inning, in 2 2/3 innings while losing Saturday’s start to the Yankees. However, he will remain in the rotation. Manager John Farrell said Webster isn’t far from being successful.

--1B/LF Mike Carp, designated for assignment amid all the deals the Red Sox made on Thursday, was claimed off waivers by the Texas Rangers. “For his desire to get more additional at-bats, I can’t say the role he’s going to get there, but we wish him well,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said.

--RF Shane Victorino, who will fly to Los Angeles to visit orthopedic surgeon Robert Watkins on Tuesday, appears headed for season-ending back surgery. “I want to know what’s going on and what’s happening,” he said. “Anytime you get news that you don’t want to hear, you obviously see what’s going to happen. I‘m going to go out there and see what he says. For me, it’s never good, but it’s all part of it. I tried to play through it, do the best that I could. The training staff did the best they could to try to get me back out there, but things are showing that there might be some things we didn’t want to see. We’ll go from there.”

--C David Ross hopes to spend just the minimum 15 days on the disabled list with a ruptured right plantar fascia tendon. He went through the same thing in the other foot, so he knows what to expect.

--RHP Steven Wright was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Monday. He had been called up on Sunday. Wright, 29, went 5-2 with a 2.80 ERA in 11 starts for Pawtucket this year. He missed the start of the season after undergoing sports hernia surgery in January.

--RHP Alex Wilson was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Sunday. Wilson was called up Friday, and he allowed one run in 2 1/3 innings Saturday against the Yankees. He has a 3.38 ERA in three appearances for Boston overall this year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “On a night we had maybe four innings max with the bullpen following yesterday’s game ... we tried to get Clay through that fifth inning, and unfortunately it doesn’t happen (successfully).” -- Manager John Farrell, on RHP Clay Buchholz, who gave up seven runs in five innings Sunday during the Red Sox’s 8-7 loss to the New York Yankees.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Allen Craig (sore left ankle) was hurt Aug. 1, and he didn’t play Aug. 2-3. He is day-to-day.

--C David Ross (plantar fasciitis in right foot) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2. He hopes to return as soon as he is eligible.

--3B Will Middlebrooks (broken right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on June 14. The Red Sox shut him down from all baseball activities June 27 due to persistent swelling that negatively impacted his throwing. He resumed his rehab with Pawtucket on July 1. He was shut down again July 12-17 due to a left wrist strain, then started a new rehab assignment with Pawtucket on July 18. He was activated from the disabled list Aug. 1.

--RF Shane Victorino (lower back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31. It is his third trip to the DL this season. The latest ailment likely is associated with a slipped disk. He will visit a specialist in Los Angeles on Aug. 5, and he might be headed for surgery.

--INF Kelly Johnson (Grade I left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 23.

--C Ryan Lavarnway (left hamate wrist fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery June 3. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 18. He moved his rehab to Double-A Portland on July 21, then to Triple-A Pawtucket on July 25.

ROTATION:

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Allen Webster

RHP Brandon Workman

RHP Joe Kelly

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Tommy Layne

CATCHERS:

Christian Vazquez

Dan Butler

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Will Middlebrooks

INF Brock Holt

DH David Ortiz

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Allen Craig

CF Jackie Bradley Jr.

RF Yoenis Cespedes

OF Daniel Nava

OF Mookie Betts