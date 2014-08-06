Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- These aren’t your father’s Boston Red Sox, or your grandfather’s Red Sox, or even your great-grandfather’s Red Sox.

These guys can’t hit, and that is why Boston cashiered this season last week at the trading deadline, dealing most of its rotation to contenders for the likes of outfielder Yoenis Cespedes and Allen Craig.

The theory is that Cespedes and a healthy Craig -- he went on the disabled list Tuesday with a foot injury he sustained Friday night -- will give much-needed protection to designated hitter David Ortiz and second baseman Dustin Pedroia for the season’s remainder and in the team’s 2015 reboot.

Tuesday night’s game in St. Louis offered another reminder why the Red Sox retooled on offense. Cespedes ripped three hits and Pedroia hit the hard three times, but the offense outside of those two consisted of one hit -- Daniel Nava’s seventh-inning single.

The five-hit attack, if you can call five hits in a game an attack, lowered the team average to .246 and led to a 3-2 loss to the Cardinals. It was all too familiar for Boston, which scored 853 runs last year in winning the World Series and will probably score fewer than 650 in 2014.

“We just didn’t push any runs across,” Pedroia said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 49-63

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Joe Kelly, 2-2, 4.37 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Shelby Miller, 8-8, 4.14 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Rubby De La Rosa left Tuesday night’s game with a 2-1 lead after Boston scored in the top of the seventh, but the bullpen gave it up and denied him a road win. De La Rosa gave up six hits and three walks in six innings, but he worked hard in tough situations, using his sinker to get key outs. De La Rosa got a pair of double-play balls, including a 1-2-3 from Oscar Taveras to escape a bases-loaded jam in the fourth.

--RHP Joe Kelly makes his first start for Boston against his old team Wednesday, facing St. Louis in Busch Stadium. Kelly hasn’t pitched since a 12-1 loss July 30 in San Diego, when he allowed seven hits and four runs in five innings with a walk and five strikeouts. Kelly will have to improve his fastball command, which could be tough given that he’s going to be emotional in his first outing against his former teammates.

--OF Allen Craig (sprained left foot) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday, meaning he won’t get to face his former Cardinals teammates this week. Craig apparently suffered the injury Friday night in a 4-3 win over the New York Yankees, his first game for the Red Sox. It is the latest obstacle in a tough season for Craig, who is hitting just .237-7-44 after entering the season with a career .306 average.

--OF Corey Brown was called up from Triple-A Pawtucket to replace OF Allen Craig. Brown batted .226-16-39 for the PawSox, and he was tied for 10th in the International League in homers. Brown played in 36 games for Washington from 2011-13, hitting .175 with two homers and four RBIs in 40 at-bats.

--OF Shane Victorino (lower back) will have season-ending surgery Aug. 12 in Los Angeles. Victorino hit .268-2-12 in 30 games and 28 starts this year, fighting back and hamstring injuries in his abbreviated season. He hit the DL three times, most recently on Friday when he reported tightness in his back.

--RHP Heath Hembree had his contract purchased from Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday, and he replaced RHP Steven Wright in the Boston bullpen. Wright was optioned to Pawtucket on Monday. Hembree, 25, was acquired by Boston in the trade that sent RHP Jake Peavy to the San Francisco Giants last week. He posted a combined 19 saves, a 1-3 record and a 3.73 ERA in 43 Triple-A appearances this season.

--INF Kelly Johnson (left groin strain) went 0-for-3 and struck out twice Tuesday in his first rehab game for Double-A Portland. Johnson was acquired by the Red Sox last week in the trade that sent INF Stephen Drew to the Yankees.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was good. Everything worked. I think that I missed on a couple of pitches, and it cost me the game.” -- RHP Rubby De La Rosa, who gave up one run in six innings during a no-decision against the Cardinals on Tuesday. St. Louis pulled out a 3-2 victory.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Allen Craig (sprained left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2.

--C David Ross (plantar fasciitis in right foot) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2. He hopes to return as soon as he is eligible.

--RF Shane Victorino (lower back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31. It is his third trip to the DL this season. He will undergo season-ending surgery Aug. 12.

--INF Kelly Johnson (Grade I left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 23. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Portland on Aug. 5.

--C Ryan Lavarnway (left hamate wrist fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery June 3. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 18. He moved his rehab to Double-A Portland on July 21, then to Triple-A Pawtucket on July 25.

ROTATION:

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Allen Webster

RHP Brandon Workman

RHP Joe Kelly

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Tommy Layne

RHP Heath Hembree

CATCHERS:

Christian Vazquez

Dan Butler

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Will Middlebrooks

INF Brock Holt

DH David Ortiz

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Daniel Nava

CF Jackie Bradley Jr.

RF Yoenis Cespedes

OF Mookie Betts

OF Corey Brown