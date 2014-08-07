Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- The suspicion going into Wednesday night’s game was that new Boston Red Sox right-hander Joe Kelly either would pitch a great game or soak under a hot shower by the fourth inning.

After a predictably shaky start which saw him give up a first-inning run and miss the strike zone repeatedly with his fastball in the second, Kelly settled down and completely throttled his old St. Louis Cardinals teammates in his new team’s 2-1 win.

In completing seven innings for just the third time in 41 career starts, Kelly gave up three hits, none after A.J. Pierzynski’s leadoff single in the second. He walked four and fanned only two but got 15 groundball outs.

In doing so, Kelly gave Red Sox fans something to look forward to for the season’s remainder, which figures to feature a lot of early departures from starters not ready or not good enough for the majors.

And in the process, he gave the adoring Cardinals fans, who lavished four long ovations upon him, a final opportunity to thank him for some clutch outings in last year’s home stretch.

“It was easy for him to get into the bottom of the zone repetitively,” Boston manager John Farrell said. “After the first inning, he settled down. He was outstanding; he threw three quality pitches for strikes.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 50-63

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Brandon Workman, 1-4, 4.08 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Adam Wainwright, 13-6, 2.26 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Shane Victorino’s season ended Tuesday when he underwent back surgery in Los Angeles. The operation repaired two bulging disks. The recovery time is listed at four to six months, and Victorino is expected to be ready for the start of spring training. Victorino was limited to 30 games and 28 starts this season because of hamstring and back problems. He batted .268 with two homers, 12 RBIs and two stolen bases.

--RHP Joe Kelly overcame a slow start and some control troubles to pitch a great game against the guys who were his teammates a week ago. Kelly allowed just three hits, none after the second inning, and a run in seven solid innings despite walking four. Kelly induced 15 groundball outs with a sinking fastball in the mid-90s, which basically makes him ace of Boston’s tattered rotation by default.

--RHP Brandon Workman will get the start Thursday night in the series finale at St. Louis. Workman last pitched on July 30, victimized by poor defense in a 6-1 loss to Toronto. He gave up four hits and four walks in five innings but allowed five runs, three unearned. Like most Boston starters of late, walks have been a problem for Workman, as he has allowed 23 over 57 1/3 innings.

--INF Kelly Johnson (strained left groin) is 0-for-6 with two walks through two games on a rehab assignment with Double-A Portland. Johnson was acquired from the New York Yankees on July 31 for SS Stephen Drew.

--DH David Ortiz didn’t start Wednesday night after taking a size-4 collar Tuesday night, dropping his average to .249. Ortiz does have an RBI in nine of his past 13 games and has 82 on the year, third in the American League. Given the difficulty the Red Sox have experienced scoring runs this year, Ortiz’s production really stands out. He pinch-hit in the ninth and was intentionally walked.

--1B Mike Napoli doubled twice and almost made it three, but Jon Jay robbed him by stretching near the top of the left-center-field wall to make the last out of the sixth inning. Napoli has reached safely in 30 of the last 35 games and is hitting .389 in 13 career games at Busch Stadium, which includes the postseason.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “No hard feelings. Revenge isn’t the right word. I wanted to win this game for the Red Sox.” -- RHP Joe Kelly, after pitching seven strong innings Wednesday against his former team. Boston emerged with a 2-1 win over St. Louis.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Allen Craig (sprained left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2.

--C David Ross (plantar fasciitis in right foot) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2. He hopes to return as soon as he is eligible.

--RF Shane Victorino (lower back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 5 to repair two bulging disks.

--INF Kelly Johnson (Grade I left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 23. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Portland on Aug. 5.

--C Ryan Lavarnway (left hamate wrist fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery June 3. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 18. He moved his rehab to Double-A Portland on July 21, then to Triple-A Pawtucket on July 25.

ROTATION:

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Allen Webster

RHP Brandon Workman

RHP Joe Kelly

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Tommy Layne

RHP Heath Hembree

CATCHERS:

Christian Vazquez

Dan Butler

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Will Middlebrooks

INF Brock Holt

DH David Ortiz

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Daniel Nava

CF Jackie Bradley Jr.

RF Yoenis Cespedes

OF Mookie Betts

OF Corey Brown