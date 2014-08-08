Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Loss number 64 for Boston Thursday night was like a lot of its losses in 2014. A lack of clutch hitting against a struggling pitcher defined the team’s 5-2 defeat to St. Louis at rainy Busch Stadium.

The Red Sox did plenty of things right against Adam Wainwright. They ran his pitch count up to a season-high 122, 66 coming in the first three innings. They even touched him for four hits and two runs in the third.

But in the final analysis, it was the chances Boston missed that mattered. It left two on with one out in the first, wasted Will Middlebrooks’ two-out double in the second and stranded two more in the third.

For their final act, the Red Sox got the tying runs aboard in the seventh for Yoenis Cespedes. But with a 3-2 count, Cespedes guessed fastball, Wainwright threw a curve ball, and Cespedes walked away before plate umpire Gary Cederstrom could ring him up for strike three.

“Overall, you put that many runners on base,” Boston manager John Farrell said of his team’s work against Wainwright, “you come away with a little bit of a missed opportunity.”

The Red Sox managed just six runs in three games under the Gateway Arch, a fitting continuation to what’s been almost a season-long dry spell at the plate.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 50-64

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Allen Webster, 1-1, 6.75 ERA) at Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 12-6, 3.59 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Brandon Workman dug himself a 3-0 first-inning hole and absorbed his fifth loss in six decisions. Although Workman retired 11 of 12 hitters in one stretch, his tendency to give up a big inning bit him. Fastball command hurt him in the first, when he threw 34 pitches and consistently ran up 2-2 and 3-2 counts. He doesn’t have the stuff to fall behind big league hitters on a regular basis.

--RHP Allen Webster gets the ball Friday night when Boston starts a weekend series at the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. Webster has had trouble throwing strikes in the majors, walking 11 guys in his first eight innings this year. Handed a 3-0 lead Sunday night against the New York Yankees, Webster gave it up in the third, allowing four runs and leaving after six walks over 2 2/3 innings.

--1B/3B Kelly Johnson (strained left groin) was recalled from his two-game rehab assignment for Double-A Portland Thursday. Johnson, who was acquired from the Yankees at the trading deadline July 31 for SS Stephen Drew, went 0-for-3 with two walks and a run Wednesday night. He batted .219-6-22 for New York.

--OF Mookie Betts was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket to make room for 1B/3B Kelly Johnson. Betts hit .244 in 13 games for the Red Sox with a homer and two RBIs, going 1-for-4 on Wednesday night. Look for Betts to make his way back to Boston in September and perhaps get more playing time as the team tries to figure out if he can be a part of the 2015 blueprint.

--CF Jackie Bradley, Jr. is a great fielder, but needs plenty of work to become a good major league hitter. Bradley, Jr. went 0-for-3 before leaving as part of a double-switch in the sixth inning, dropping his average to .216. His major problem is making contact, as he’s fanned 102 times in 324 at-bats. Either he has to shorten his swing or change his approach completely if he’s to justify his inclusion in the lineup.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought we had a very good approach against (Cardinals RHP Adam) Wainwright overall. We ran up his pitch count. He made some key pitches, and you’re not going to take anything away from a very good pitcher.” -- Boston manager John Farrell, after Thursday’s 5-2 loss to the Cardinals.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Kelly Johnson (Grade I left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 23. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Portland on Aug. 5. He was activated from the disabled list on Aug. 7.

--C Ryan Lavarnway (left hamate wrist fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery June 3. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 18. He moved his rehab to Double-A Portland on July 21, then to Triple-A Pawtucket on July 25. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Pawtucket on Aug. 7.

--OF Allen Craig (sprained left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2.

--C David Ross (plantar fasciitis in right foot) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2. He hopes to return as soon as he is eligible.

--RF Shane Victorino (lower back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 5 to repair two bulging disks.

ROTATION:

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Allen Webster

RHP Brandon Workman

RHP Joe Kelly

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Tommy Layne

RHP Heath Hembree

CATCHERS:

Christian Vazquez

Dan Butler

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Will Middlebrooks

INF Brock Holt

DH David Ortiz

1B/3B Kelly Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Daniel Nava

CF Jackie Bradley Jr.

RF Yoenis Cespedes

OF Corey Brown