Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Although he went from a division leader to a last-place team, Yoenis Cespedes said he feels comfortable as a member of the Boston Red Sox.
Cespedes, acquired by the Sox in the trade that sent pitcher Jon Lester to the Oakland A‘s, has batted twice in the No. 3 spot and four times in the cleanup spot in his six games with Boston.
He has reached base in all six games, batting .304 (7-for-23) with a double, triple, two RBIs and four runs scored.
Cespedes is signed through next season, and the Red Sox are hoping he will provide some much-needed middle-of-the-order power.
Cespedes, though, has yet to take advantage of Fenway Park’s Green Monster. In eight career games at Fenway, including two as a member of the Red Sox, Cespedes is hitting .226 (7-for-31) with no homers and three RBIs.
MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Won one
NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Clay Buchholz, 5-7, 6.20 ERA) at Angels (RHP Garrett Richards, 12-4, 2.58 ERA)
--LF Yoenis Cespedes went 1-for-4 Friday against the Angels, and is hitting .304 (7-for-23) with a double, triple, two RBIs and four runs scored in his six games with the Red Sox since being traded from the A‘s.
--DH David Ortiz needs one home run for 400 in a Red Sox uniform. Two other Red Sox players have hit at least 400 home runs for the club -- Ted Williams (521) and Carl Yastrzemski (452).
--RHP Allen Webster gave up two runs and four hits in 6 2/3 innings to get a victory over the Angels on Friday. It marked the deepest he’s pitched into a game in his 10 career major league starts. “There’s no doubting his potential,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said. “You can see it when he has a baseball in his hand. It’s a matter of executing pitches.”
--RHP Clay Buchholz will start Saturday against the Angels. Buchholz hasn’t won in his past three starts, going 0-2 with a no-decision and allowing 18 earned runs in 16 innings. He is 6-3 with a 4.62 ERA in 10 career starts against the Angels.
QUOTE TO NOTE: “There’s no doubting his potential. You can see it when he has a baseball in his hand. It’s a matter of executing pitches.” -- Red Sox manager John Farrell on RHP Allen Webster after a win over the Angels on Friday.
MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT
--C Ryan Lavarnway (left hamate wrist fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery June 3. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 18. He moved his rehab to Double-A Portland on July 21, then to Triple-A Pawtucket on July 25. He was shut down for a week before starting a new rehab assignment with Pawtucket on Aug. 7.
--OF Allen Craig (sprained left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2.
--C David Ross (plantar fasciitis in right foot) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2. He hopes to return as soon as he is eligible.
--RF Shane Victorino (lower back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 5 to repair two bulging disks. He is expected back in time for spring training next season.
RHP Rubby De La Rosa
RHP Clay Buchholz
RHP Allen Webster
RHP Brandon Workman
RHP Joe Kelly
RHP Koji Uehara (closer)
RHP Junichi Tazawa
RHP Edward Mujica
LHP Craig Breslow
RHP Burke Badenhop
RHP Tommy Layne
RHP Heath Hembree
Christian Vazquez
Dan Butler
1B Mike Napoli
2B Dustin Pedroia
SS Xander Bogaerts
3B Brock Holt
DH David Ortiz
INF Will Middlebrooks
INF Kelly Johnson
LF Daniel Nava
CF Jackie Bradley Jr.
RF Yoenis Cespedes
OF Corey Brown