Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Although he went from a division leader to a last-place team, Yoenis Cespedes said he feels comfortable as a member of the Boston Red Sox.

Cespedes, acquired by the Sox in the trade that sent pitcher Jon Lester to the Oakland A‘s, has batted twice in the No. 3 spot and four times in the cleanup spot in his six games with Boston.

He has reached base in all six games, batting .304 (7-for-23) with a double, triple, two RBIs and four runs scored.

Cespedes is signed through next season, and the Red Sox are hoping he will provide some much-needed middle-of-the-order power.

Cespedes, though, has yet to take advantage of Fenway Park’s Green Monster. In eight career games at Fenway, including two as a member of the Red Sox, Cespedes is hitting .226 (7-for-31) with no homers and three RBIs.

RECORD: 51-64

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Clay Buchholz, 5-7, 6.20 ERA) at Angels (RHP Garrett Richards, 12-4, 2.58 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Yoenis Cespedes went 1-for-4 Friday against the Angels, and is hitting .304 (7-for-23) with a double, triple, two RBIs and four runs scored in his six games with the Red Sox since being traded from the A‘s.

--DH David Ortiz needs one home run for 400 in a Red Sox uniform. Two other Red Sox players have hit at least 400 home runs for the club -- Ted Williams (521) and Carl Yastrzemski (452).

--RHP Allen Webster gave up two runs and four hits in 6 2/3 innings to get a victory over the Angels on Friday. It marked the deepest he’s pitched into a game in his 10 career major league starts. “There’s no doubting his potential,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said. “You can see it when he has a baseball in his hand. It’s a matter of executing pitches.”

--RHP Clay Buchholz will start Saturday against the Angels. Buchholz hasn’t won in his past three starts, going 0-2 with a no-decision and allowing 18 earned runs in 16 innings. He is 6-3 with a 4.62 ERA in 10 career starts against the Angels.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Ryan Lavarnway (left hamate wrist fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery June 3. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 18. He moved his rehab to Double-A Portland on July 21, then to Triple-A Pawtucket on July 25. He was shut down for a week before starting a new rehab assignment with Pawtucket on Aug. 7.

--OF Allen Craig (sprained left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2.

--C David Ross (plantar fasciitis in right foot) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2. He hopes to return as soon as he is eligible.

--RF Shane Victorino (lower back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 5 to repair two bulging disks. He is expected back in time for spring training next season.

ROTATION:

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Allen Webster

RHP Brandon Workman

RHP Joe Kelly

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Tommy Layne

RHP Heath Hembree

CATCHERS:

Christian Vazquez

Dan Butler

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Brock Holt

DH David Ortiz

INF Will Middlebrooks

INF Kelly Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Daniel Nava

CF Jackie Bradley Jr.

RF Yoenis Cespedes

OF Corey Brown