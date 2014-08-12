Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- With the Boston Red Sox trading four starting pitchers in five days, right-hander Rubby De La Rosa had a chance Sunday to establish a foothold in the ensuing competition to fill one of those spots in the rotation.

De La Rosa made his case by keeping the Los Angeles Angels scoreless for seven innings, earning his first road victory and breaking a personal two-game losing streak in a 3-1 win at Angel Stadium.

The 25-year-old native of the Dominican Republic collected eight strikeouts in seven-plus innings, conceded a hit batter, three walks and five hits -- and did not allow a run until center fielder Mike Trout hit his 27th home run of the season.

De La Rosa’s biggest pitch is a change-up he learned from former Red Sox pitcher and Dominican legend Pedro Martinez. But the right-hander also is learning how to manage his slider effectively.

“It helps a lot,” De La Rosa said. “They’re starting to look for my change-up so I‘m trying to command my slider more. In a count where I throw my change-up, I try to throw my slider.”

De La Rosa was one of two players to be named in the nine-player deal that sent first baseman Adrian Gonzalez, outfielder Carl Crawford, right-hander Josh Beckett and infielder Nick Punto to the Los Angeles Dodgers in August 2012. Last year at Triple-A Pawtucket, De La Rosa made the International League’s midseason All-Star team.

In his first start May 31, De La Rosa became the first pitcher to amass eight strikeouts while permitting no runs or walks in his debut at Fenway Park. The right-hander pitched seven shutout innings in a 7-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

“More than anything, he’s pitching with a lot of confidence and he’s maintaining his stuff deeper into games,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said. “Just his overall relaxation and confidence are really showing through.”

De La Rosa needed that relaxed confidence Sunday to defuse three potential rallies in the first four innings. The Angels loaded the bases with one out in the first, put runners at first and second bases with one out in the third, then stationed runners at first and third with nobody out in the fourth -- yet failed to score each time.

“That’s where the poise started to show up most,” Farrell said. “As he settled into a good rhythm, he was able to add to and subtract from his fastball.”

As a result, De La Rosa retired 12 of 13 batters between the fourth and seventh innings. Only when Trout hit his homer, on De La Rosa’s 110th pitch, did Farrell relieve him.

“I feel confident,” De La Rosa said. “Right now, I feel everything works, no matter what I do.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 52-65

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Joe Kelly, 0-0, 1.29 ERA) at Reds (RHP Mat Latos, 4-3, 3.12 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Yoenis Cespedes hit his first home run as a member of the Red Sox on Sunday. Cespedes pounded an 81 mph pitch from Los Angeles Angels RHP Joe Smith into the Boston bullpen in the top of the eighth inning to finish 1-for-4. Since coming from the Oakland Athletics on July 31 for LHP Jon Lester and OF Jonny Gomes, Cespedes has reached base safely in all eight of his games for the Red Sox. He also has driven in five runs in his past three games.

--2B Dustin Pedroia now has hits in 10 of his past 11 games and 14 of his previous 16. Pedroia went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels for his third consecutive multihit game.

--C Dan Butler made his major league debut Sunday. Butler, the ninth rookie to start a game for the Boston Red Sox this season, was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Aug. 2. At Pawtucket, Butler threw out 27.1 percent of attempted base stealers while batting .227 (59-for-260) with four home runs and 28 RBIs in 76 games. Butler went 0-for-3 on Sunday, walked once and struck out twice.

--1B Kelly Johnson made his debut for the Boston Red Sox on Sunday after being activated from the disabled list Thursday. Johnson, acquired from the New York Yankees for SS Stephen Drew and cash on July 31, went 0-for-4 and struck out twice.

--RHP Heath Hembree was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Sunday after pitching four innings in Saturday night’s 19-inning game won by the Los Angeles Angels, 5-4. Hembree allowed just two hits but threw 62 pitches. He and LHP Edwin Escobar came from the San Francisco Giants in a trade for RHP Jake Peavy and cash on July 26.

--LHP Edwin Escobar was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket after being recalled from there on Sunday. Escobar donned a major league uniform for the first time as he sat in the bullpen during a 3-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels. Escobar and RHP Heath Hembree came from the San Francisco Giants in a trade for RHP Jake Peavy and cash on July 26. Between Pawtucket and Triple-A Fresno in the Giants’ farm system, Escobar is 3-8 with a 4.76 earned-run average in 22 games, all starts.

--RHP Joe Kelly will seek his first American League victory when he faces the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night. Kelly, acquired with OF Allen Craig from the St. Louis Cardinals in a four-player deal for RHP John Lackey on July 31, made his American League debut Wednesday night against his old team. Kelly allowed one run on three hits in seven innings, walked four and struck out two but did not receive the decision.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “More than anything, he’s pitching with a lot of confidence and he’s maintaining his stuff deeper into games. Just his overall relaxation and confidence are really showing through.” -- Red Sox manager John Farrell, on RHP Rubby De La Rosa after a win over the Angels on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Ryan Lavarnway (left hamate wrist fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery June 3. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 18. He moved his rehab to Double-A Portland on July 21, then to Triple-A Pawtucket on July 25. He was shut down for a week before starting a new rehab assignment with Pawtucket on Aug. 7.

--OF Allen Craig (sprained left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2.

--C David Ross (plantar fasciitis in right foot) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2. He hopes to return as soon as he is eligible.

--RF Shane Victorino (lower back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 5 to repair two bulging disks. He is expected back in time for spring training next season.

ROTATION:

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Allen Webster

RHP Brandon Workman

RHP Joe Kelly

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Tommy Layne

CATCHERS:

Christian Vazquez

Dan Butler

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Brock Holt

DH David Ortiz

INF Will Middlebrooks

INF Kelly Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Daniel Nava

CF Jackie Bradley Jr.

RF Yoenis Cespedes

OF Corey Brown