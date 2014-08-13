Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- If the Boston Red Sox were a dynamic offensive club, which they aren‘t, manager John Farrell could justify carrying a player solely for his defensive ability. But in their current situation, the Red Sox need outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. to contribute offensively.

“If there’s an offense that’s a top-five offense in the league ... maybe you have more ability to carry a pure defender,” said Farrell, whose club ranks last in the American League in runs scored at 3.79-runs per game average. “Where we are right now, we need everyone to carry their weight offensively.”

During the first three weeks of July, Bradley was among Boston’s hottest hitters, batting .345 in a 17-game stretch. But beginning on July 26, the 24-year-old Virginia native has gone hitless in 35 straight at-bats.

Farrell is at a loss to fully explain what’s transpired with Bradley’s swing since the break.

“We saw the stretch prior to the All-Star break ... we thought he was really turning the corner,” Farrell said.

Bradley was ranked by Baseball America this past offseason as the best defensive outfielder in the Red Sox system. His 13 outfield assists are the most by a Red Sox rookie since Ellis Burks had 15 in 1987.

Bradley has hit above .300 twice in the minors. But he’s batted just .206 in 427 major league at-bats, 332 of them coming this year. He’s currently hitting .211 with a homer and 28 RBIs and ranks second on the club with 107 strikeouts.

For now, Bradley will work on the side and try to iron out the kinks.

“We’re still working to have some of the adjustments that he’s working through in batting practice ... to gain some traction in games,” Farrell said. “His defense speaks for itself.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 53-65

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Anthony Ranaudo, 1-0, 3.00 ERA) at Reds (RHP Mike Leake, 9-10, 3.42 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Yoenis Cespedes hit a clutch home run in the eighth inning for the second consecutive game. With one on and two outs on Tuesday, and the Red Sox trailing 3-2, Cespedes crushed a Jonathan Broxton pitch for a 433-foot two-run home run to center, putting Boston ahead to stay. On Sunday, Cespedes hit a three-run homer to break a scoreless tie in the eighth in Anaheim. “His added middle of the order presence was the difference,” said Red Sox John Farrell. “He’s a threat every time he steps to the plate.”

--RHP Anthony Ranaudo, recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday, will make his first career start against Cincinnati and his first against a National League opponent. The 24-year old Ranaudo has impressed Red Sox manager John Farrell. “He’s shown some poise, and an ability to get people out with his fastball,” Farrell said.

--LHP Edwin Escobar was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday after being recalled on Sunday to provide a much-needed arm following Saturday’s 19-inning marathon against the Angels. The 22-year-old Escobar did not pitch for Boston before returning to Pawtucket where he’s posted a 1.50 ERA with 10 strikeouts and three walks in two starts.

--RHP Brandon Workman is taking some time off after pitching 5 1/3 innings on Thursday then pitching again in relief during Saturday’s 19-inning loss to the Angels. “Felt like he could use some extended rest,” said Red Sox manager John Farrell. “We’re giving him a little bit of a breather. Hopefully, we can stay away from him this time through the rotation.” Workman is 1-6 with a 4.45 ERA in 14 appearances including 10 starts.

--SS Xander Bogaerts has impressed manager John Farrell with his defense since moving from third back to his natural position of shortstop. “He’s looked at ease,” Farrell said. “Range up the middle to his glove side is what has stood out the most.” The position changes haven’t hampered his hitting. Bogaerts ranks among American League rookie leaders in hits, runs, doubles, homers and walks. He snapped an 0-for-15 skid with an RBI single on Tuesday.

--RHP Joe Kelly couldn’t overcome a rough first inning on Tuesday night, but he still managed to pitch six innings, allowing just two runs on five hits. He finished with 103 pitches, largely due to a 32-pitch first inning in which he allowed two runs on two hits and issued a pair of walks. “He might’ve pitched a little bit fine early on,” said Red Sox manager John Farrell. “He got into a pretty good rhythm with very good fastball velocity.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “A lot of times pitchers think that when you throw a pitch high and tight that you’ll get a little flustered and back off. That’s not how I am. I focused myself even more. After he threw that pitch in, I was looking for a fastball away and I was able to get one to hit.” -- LF Yoenis Cespedes, on facing Reds reliever Jonathan Broxton and hitting a two-run game-winning home run on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Ryan Lavarnway (left hamate wrist fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery June 3. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 18. He moved his rehab to Double-A Portland on July 21, then to Triple-A Pawtucket on July 25. He was shut down for a week before starting a new rehab assignment with Pawtucket on Aug. 7.

--OF Allen Craig (sprained left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2.

--C David Ross (plantar fasciitis in right foot) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2. He hopes to return as soon as he is eligible.

--RF Shane Victorino (lower back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 5 to repair two bulging disks. He is expected back in time for spring training next season.

ROTATION:

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Allen Webster

RHP Brandon Workman

RHP Joe Kelly

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Anthony Ranaudo

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Tommy Layne

CATCHERS:

Christian Vazquez

Dan Butler

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Brock Holt

DH David Ortiz

INF Will Middlebrooks

INF Kelly Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Daniel Nava

CF Jackie Bradley Jr.

RF Yoenis Cespedes

OF Corey Brown