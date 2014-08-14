Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Yoenis Cespedes’ performance the past two games has manager John Farrell and the Boston Red Sox salivating over the potential of the middle of the order in the next couple years. Cespedes hit eventual game-winning homers in the eighth inning on both Sunday and Tuesday.

“Even though it’s a two-plus year major league track record, he comes to us with a middle of the order bat, a much-needed presence,” said Farrell. “He’s shown on both sides of the baseball he’s a complete player. He can change a game with one swing of the bat.”

The addition of Cespedes and Allen Craig, who is currently on the disabled list, to the already established duo of Mike Napoli and David Ortiz gives the Red Sox something to build around behind Brock Holt and Dustin Pedroia.

“All of a sudden it begins to be a formidable four-hitter run through the middle of the order,” Farrell said. “Depending on what changes might be made, and we’re not sure what that will be, but we’ve changed the look of this lineup.”

Cespedes’ arrival already has changed the dynamics of a Boston offense, which entered Wednesday’s action ranked last in the American League with 444 runs scored and a 3.79 run per game average.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 54-65

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Astros (RHP Scott Feldman, 6-8, 4.14 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Allen Webster, 2-1, 4.91 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Yoenis Cespedes left Wednesday’s game after six innings with a right hand contusion. Cespedes had gone 1-for-2 with an RBI single before being pinch-hit for by Will Middlebrooks in the seventh. “In his last at-bat he got jammed pretty good,” said Red Sox manager John Farrell. “It was precautionary that we took him out. He was fighting to stay in.”

--2B Dustin Pedroia was given a day off Wednesday. “He understands,” said Red Sox manager John Farrell. “I think that 19-inning game took a lot out of the position players who went wire-to-wire, plus day game after a night game. I think it’s a good day for a break.” Pedroia is batting .282 with 30 doubles, five homers and 43 RBIs in 115 games. Pedroia pinch-hit in the seventh inning Wednesday and popped to second.

--1B David Ortiz’s play at first base has impressed manager John Farrell. “Without having consistent games played there, I think he does a pretty good job,” Farrell said. “People think of him just as a hitter, but he’s played flawlessly over there. He’s been very consistent -- more than adequate.” Ortiz’s bat still garners attention. In 113 games, he was hitting .245 with 26 homers and 84 RBIs.

--RHP Anthony Ranaudo, recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday, made his first career start against Cincinnati and his first against a National League opponent on Wednesday. He allowed four earned runs on eight hits including two home runs in six innings. He will be sent back to Pawtucket on Thursday.

--CF Jackie Bradley Jr. singled in the second inning Wednesday, snapping his 0-for-35 streak. Bradley has been working on the side to make adjustments to his swing. Prior to the hitless streak which began on July 26, Bradley hit .345 over a 17-game stretch.

--1B Mike Napoli finally hit a multi-run homer. In the fifth inning Wednesday, Napoli launched a two-run homer off Reds right-hander Mike Leake. Of his previous 12 homers, 11 had been solo shots. Napoli has 15 homers this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I try to throw to contact. They put some balls in play against me. Getting fly ball outs was huge. Filling up the zone was my main focus.” -- Red Sox RHP Anthony Ranaudo after a 5-4 win over Cincinnati on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Yoenis Cespedes (right hand contusion) left the game after six innings Aug. 13 with a right hand contusion. He is not expected to miss any time.

--C Ryan Lavarnway (left hamate wrist fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30, and was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery June 3. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 18. He moved his rehab to Double-A Portland on July 21, then to Triple-A Pawtucket on July 25. He was shut down for a week before starting a new rehab assignment with Pawtucket on Aug. 7.

--OF Allen Craig (sprained left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2.

--C David Ross (plantar fasciitis in right foot) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2. He hopes to return as soon as he is eligible.

--RF Shane Victorino (lower back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 5 to repair two bulging disks. He is expected back in time for spring training next season.

ROTATION:

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Allen Webster

RHP Brandon Workman

RHP Joe Kelly

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Tommy Layne

CATCHERS:

Christian Vazquez

Dan Butler

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Brock Holt

DH David Ortiz

INF Will Middlebrooks

INF Kelly Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Daniel Nava

CF Jackie Bradley Jr.

RF Yoenis Cespedes

OF Corey Brown