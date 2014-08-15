Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- The calendar says it’s probably too late for the Red Sox to make a run at returning to the playoffs, but they have started playing well.

The Red Sox, the World Series champions who pulled a major sell-off at the trade deadline, have won four games in a row, five of their last six.

They just completed a 5-3 road trip and Thursday night opened an 11-game (in 11 days) homestand by wiping out a 4-0 deficit and beating the Houston Astros, 9-4.

The three starting pitchers who have won during the four-game streak? Rubby De La Rosa, Anthony Ranaudo and Allen Webster.

Ranaudo, 2-0 in the big leagues this month, was shipped back to Pawtucket and will continue to work there. Webster is 3-1 in the majors this season.

Both De La Rosa and Webster were acquired in that huge deal with the Dodgers two years ago.

“Every outing I learn something,” Webster said after working six innings to get the win on Thursday. “I watch some video and try to make some adjustments.”

He spotted the Astros four runs but was the beneficiary of his team’s seven-run sixth inning.

“I grinded through it and then they took over with the seven runs,” he said, adding, “I can’t complain at all.”

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 55-65

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Astros (LHP Dallas Keuchel, 10-8, 3.07 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Clay Buchholz, 5-7, 5.99 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Allen Webster fell behind the Houston Astros, 4-0, on Thursday night, but was still around when his team erupted for seven runs in the sixth inning; giving Webster his third win in four decisions at the major league level this season. He gave up four runs, three earned, in six innings.

--2B Dustin Pedroia delivered two of his three hits, including a rally-topping two-run double, in the sixth inning of Thursday night’s game. It was his first three-hit game since July 6 and he’s hitting .379 over his last 14 games, with multiple hits in nine of those games. “I think over the last couple of weeks, he’s getting multiples of hits a game and is in the middle of our run scoring,” said manager John Farrell.

--3B Will Middlebrooks snapped an 0-for-12 and 3-for-29 skid with an RBI single in the big inning. He hit three straight balls hard and made a nifty fielding play.

--RF Daniel Nava stroked a pair of doubles, added a walk and also threw a runner out at the plate in the seventh inning. He has two straight two-hit games and the assist was his sixth of the season.

--INF/OF Brock Holt had two hits and a walk and has an eight-game hitting streak.

--LF Yoenis Cespedes, who left Wednesday’s game in Cincinnati with a right hand contusion, was in the lineup on Thursday night. He went 0-for-5, but hit two balls hard.

--RHP Anthony Ranaudo, who earned his second win in as many major league starts on Wednesday, was optioned back to Pawtucket, where he will stay in the regular rotation.

--RHP Alex Wilson was recalled from Pawtucket so the Red Sox could have a full complement of relievers for the four-game weekend series. This is Wilson’s fifth time up with Boston this season. He pitched a scoreless seventh inning in the game, allowing hits to the first two batters but escaping with the help of RF Daniel Nava throwing a runner out at the plate.

--RHP Clay Buchholz, who turned 30 on Thursday, hopes to build on his last start when he faces the Astros in Game 2 of the four-game series on Friday night. After allowing 21 hits and 18 earned runs while walking 13 in 16 innings over his previous three starts, Buchholz yielded six hits and three runs in eight innings his last time out. He got a no-decision (his ERA dropping to 5.99) and is 0-2 with two NDs in his last four starts. Back on July 13, he struck out a season-high 12 in a three-hit shutout at Houston and two of his four career 10-K games have come against the Astros (the other was last April 25).

--OF Allen Craig, on the disabled list with a foot sprain, worked out on the field before the game and should be ready for a brief rehab assignment Sunday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We came to life.” -- Manager John Farrell, after his team wiped out a 4-0 deficit to win for the fifth time in six games.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Yoenis Cespedes (right hand contusion) left the game after six innings Aug. 13 with a right hand contusion. He was in the lineup Aug. 14.

--OF Allen Craig (sprained left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2. He worked out on the field before the Aug. 14 game and should be ready for a brief rehab assignment Aug. 17.

--C Ryan Lavarnway (left hamate wrist fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30, and was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery June 3. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 18. He moved his rehab to Double-A Portland on July 21, then to Triple-A Pawtucket on July 25. He was shut down for a week before starting a new rehab assignment with Pawtucket on Aug. 7. He was optioned to Pawtucket on Aug. 14.

--C David Ross (plantar fasciitis in right foot) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2. He hopes to return as soon as he is eligible.

--RF Shane Victorino (lower back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 5 to repair two bulging disks. He is expected back in time for spring training next season.

ROTATION:

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Allen Webster

RHP Brandon Workman

RHP Joe Kelly

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Tommy Layne

RHP Alex Wilson

CATCHERS:

Christian Vazquez

Dan Butler

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Brock Holt

DH David Ortiz

INF Will Middlebrooks

INF Kelly Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Daniel Nava

CF Jackie Bradley Jr.

RF Yoenis Cespedes

OF Corey Brown