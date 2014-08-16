Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Clay Buchholz recorded his fifth straight start without a victory on Friday night.

But he also delivered his second straight quality start, an important thing to note from the only experienced starter left behind in the wake of the trades that sent Jon Lester and John Lackey, among others, packing.

“Clay was outstanding once again,” manager John Farrell said, adding his pitcher was “very efficient.”

Buchholz failed to hold a 2-0 lead but was still in line for the win after going seven innings.

In his last two starts, he has allowed five runs in 15 innings -- after having yielded 21 hits and 18 earned runs in 16 innings in his previous three starts.

Buchholz walked 13 in those three games, but has walked four and struck out 17 in the last two outings, lowering his ERA to 5.79.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 55-66

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Astros (RHP Brad Peacock, 3-8, 5.25 ERA) at Red Sox (Rubby De La Rosa, 4-4, 3.21 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Dustin Pedroia fouled a ball off his right foot in Friday night’s game and had to leave the game after eight innings. He will be further evaluated on Saturday.

--RHP Clay Buchholz, pitching a day after his 30th birthday, failed to hold a 2-0 lead Friday night, but was still in position to notch his first win in five starts when he left after seven innings. He shut out the Astros in Houston on July 13, striking out 12, and he had nine strikeouts on Friday. He is 0-2 with three no-decisions over his last five starts. “Clay was outstanding again,” said manager John Farrell, pointing to a second straight quality start by his pitcher.

--LF Yeonis Cespedes punished an 0-2 pitch from LHP Dallas Keuchel into the front row of the Monster seats for a two-run homer in the fourth inning Friday night. It was his third home run in the last five games and his first Fenway Park homer in 10 career games. But he went 1-for-4 in the game and is 1-for-9 in the series.

--RF Brock Holt had two more hits, including a go-ahead single in the seventh inning. He has hit in nine straight games and is 4-for-9 in the current series.

--RHP Rubby De La Rosa, 3-1 with a 1.97 ERA in five home starts this season, faces the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the four-game series on Saturday night. De La Rosa started twice on the recent road trip, allowing just two earned runs in 13 innings and going 1-0 with a no-decision. The former Los Angeles Dodger will make his first start against Houston since June 18, 2011.

--C David Ross, out with a ruptured plantar tendon, took batting practice and also wore shin guards on the field prior to the game as he closes in on a return.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Obviously, he’s sore.” -- Manager John Farrell, on 2B Dustin Pedroia, who fouled a ball off his right foot Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Dustin Pedroia (foot) fouled a ball off his right foot Aug. 15 and had to leave the game after eight innings. He will be further evaluated Aug. 16.

--OF Allen Craig (sprained left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2. He worked out on the field before the Aug. 14 game and should be ready for a brief rehab assignment Aug. 17.

--C Ryan Lavarnway (left hamate wrist fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30, and was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery June 3. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 18. He moved his rehab to Double-A Portland on July 21, then to Triple-A Pawtucket on July 25. He was shut down for a week before starting a new rehab assignment with Pawtucket on Aug. 7. He was optioned to Pawtucket on Aug. 14.

--C David Ross (plantar fasciitis in right foot) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2. He took batting practice and also wore shin guards on the field prior to the Aug. 15 game as he closes in on a return.

--RF Shane Victorino (lower back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 5 to repair two bulging disks. He is expected back in time for spring training next season.

ROTATION:

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Allen Webster

RHP Brandon Workman

RHP Joe Kelly

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Tommy Layne

RHP Alex Wilson

CATCHERS:

Christian Vazquez

Dan Butler

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Brock Holt

DH David Ortiz

INF Will Middlebrooks

INF Kelly Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Daniel Nava

CF Jackie Bradley Jr.

RF Yoenis Cespedes

OF Corey Brown