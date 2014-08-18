Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Joe Kelly’s Fenway Park debut did not go very well.

To say the least.

“It was one of those games -- I wasn’t very good today,” Kelly said after allowing seven runs (matching his career high) on seven hits and six walks in four innings. He suffered a loss in his first decision in three games with his new team.

Kelly said his fastball was all over the place.

“I just found myself nibbling in the beginning when I shouldn’t have, instead of pounding the strike zone,” he said. “When I made a good pitch it was hard for the umpire to call a strike because I was throwing so many balls.”

Kelly, acquired along with Allen Craig in the deal that sent John Lackey to St. Louis, has walked 13 batters in 17 innings with Boston and hasn’t won in his last five starts, with the Cardinals and Red Sox.

“Just inconsistent, his stuff overall,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said of Sunday’s outing.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 56-67

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Angels (LHP C.J. Wilson, 9-8, 4.71) at Red Sox (RHP Brandon Workman, 1-6, 4.45)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Daniel Nava drove in Boston’s only run Sunday with a double but was caught after rounding second base. He went 1-for-4 and is 9-for-18 with four RBIs over his last five games. He is batting .329 since being recalled from Pawtucket on June 3.

--LF Yoenis Cespedes had a pop-fly single in four at-bats on Sunday and went just 3-for-18 in the four-game series. In the outfield, he lost a long fly ball off the bat Sunday, one of the keys to Houston’s six-run rally.

--OF/IF Brock Holt, playing 2B with Dustin Pedroia out, extended his hitting streak to a career-high 11 games with a first-inning single. That’s also the longest streak by a Red Sox player this season. He finished the game 1-for-4.

--2B Dustin Pedroia missed Sunday’s game, on his 31st birthday, because of illness. He fouled a ball off his right foot on Friday night but was able to play on Saturday, and the foot was not a factor. Pedroia had three hits on Saturday night. He had hit three homers in his previous seven big-league birthday games. Only Nomar Garciaparra (four) has hit more birthday homers for Boston. Ted Williams and Troy O‘Leary both hit three.

--OF Allen Craig (foot) begins a rehab assignment at Triple-A Pawtucket on Monday.

--C David Ross (foot) is expected to be activated either Monday or Tuesday.

--RHP Steven Wright was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket to add another arm to the bullpen, and he finished the game with four innings of one-run ball. This is his second call-up this month. He was up for Aug. 3 and sent right back. The knuckleballer was 6-3 with a 2.81 ERA and strong numbers across the board in the minors.

--OF Corey Brown was designated for assignment to make room for Wright on the roster. Brown appeared in three games for the Red Sox but batted only once -- when the Reds’ Aroldis Chapman poured three 102-mph fastballs past him last Wednesday in Cincinnati.

--RHP Brandon Workman, who has lost the last six times he has gone to the mound, including one relief effort, opens the four-game series against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night. Workman came on in relief in the 19th inning in Anaheim Aug. 9 and promptly gave up a game-losing home run to Albert Pujols. His only win came June 10, and he is 0-5 with a 6.04 ERA as a starter since. This will be the first start of his career against the Angels.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The first explanation I got completely contradicts what took place, which says that this is not reviewable. I went too far with my reaction.” Manager John Farrell, on a call that was overturned in favor of the Astros in Houston’s win on Sunday. Farrell argued the ruling and was ejected.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Dustin Pedroia (foot) fouled a ball off his right foot Aug. 15 and had to leave the game after eight innings. He played on Aug. 16, but missed the Aug. 17 game because of an illness.

--OF Allen Craig (sprained left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2. He worked out on the field before the Aug. 14 game and will begin a rehab assignment in Triple-A on Aug. 18.

--C Ryan Lavarnway (left hamate wrist fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30, and was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery June 3. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 18. He moved his rehab to Double-A Portland on July 21, then to Triple-A Pawtucket on July 25. He was shut down for a week before starting a new rehab assignment with Pawtucket on Aug. 7. He was optioned to Pawtucket on Aug. 14.

--C David Ross (plantar fasciitis in right foot) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2. He took batting practice and also wore shin guards on the field prior to the Aug. 15 game as he closes in on a return. He is expected to be activated Aug. 18 or 19.

--RF Shane Victorino (lower back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 5 to repair two bulging disks. He is expected back in time for spring training next season.

ROTATION:

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Allen Webster

RHP Brandon Workman

RHP Joe Kelly

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Tommy Layne

RHP Alex Wilson

RHP Steven Wright

CATCHERS:

Christian Vazquez

Dan Butler

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Brock Holt

DH David Ortiz

INF Will Middlebrooks

INF Kelly Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Daniel Nava

CF Jackie Bradley Jr.

RF Yoenis Cespedes