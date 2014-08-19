Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Manager John Farrell saw this movie too many times this season.

His last-place Boston Red Sox had all kinds of chances to score Monday night. The defending World Series champions had nine hits and were issued seven walks.

They scored two runs.

The Red Sox stranded 12 runners and went 1-for-14 with runners in scoring position.

In the ninth, down 4-1, Boston got singles from right fielder Brock Holt and second baseman Dustin Pedroia to open the inning against substitute closer Kevin Jepsen with the middle of the order coming up.

Designated hitter David Ortiz, who loves such spots, struck out. Left fielder Yoenis Cespedes and first baseman Mike Napoli also went down, and the Red Sox fell to 56-68.

That is just the way it is going for the team this season.

Monday night’s futility spelled the seventh consecutive loss for starter Brandon Workman, who pitched well enough to win but just didn’t get any support.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 56-68

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 13-7, 3.66 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Allen Webster, 3-1, 4.79 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Brandon Workman lost his seventh consecutive game (six of them as a starter) on Monday night but pitched well enough to win. He was the victim of a lack of support and lost despite giving up two runs in seven innings against the Angels. With two outs and nobody on in the third, he walked Kole Calhoun and gave up an RBI double to Mike Trout and a run-scoring single to Albert Pujols. On Aug. 8 in Anaheim, Pujols led off the 19th inning with a home run off Workman, who just came on in relief.

--CF Jackie Bradley Jr., who was showing signs of coming out of his batting slump -- three hits, a walk and a sacrifice fly in the last two games -- was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Monday. His .216 batting average was the lowest among American League center fielders who qualify, and his .290 slugging percentage was the lowest in the major leagues. His defense has been superb. “The move to send Jackie back to Pawtucket has been talked about for a little while now,” manager John Farrell said before Monday’s game. “I think it’s important to note that this isn’t reactionary. Had it been reactionary, you might suggest it was going to be done a while ago. We felt like some of the adjustments that were being worked on had some evidence inside of given games. We’re sending him out to maintain some of those adjustments, and that is to try to shorten down that swing a little more and have a more distinct two-strike approach.” Strange timing though; Bradley was in a 5-for-16 streak.

--OF/INF Mookie Betts was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket to take OF Jackie Bradley’s spot. He started in center field Monday night and went 1-for-3 with a walk. He is hitting .250 as a major-leaguer. Betts, called up for the third time this season, was hitting .386 in his last 10 games at Pawtucket. “I‘m just happy to get the opportunity again,” he said. “I wasn’t really thinking about it too much. I figured it was probably going to be until September. It did kind of surprise me. I was just thinking about getting better in the outfield and getting a few more at-bats.”

--DH David Ortiz came into Monday night’s game 2-for-16 lifetime against Angels LHP C.J. Wilson. He walked his first two times up, the second time eight pitches after Wilson almost made a running catch of Ortiz’s pop fly near the Angels dugout. Then, Ortiz drilled a double off the right field barrier in the fifth inning and had a single in the seventh before striking out as the tying run in the ninth. The double was the 544th of Ortiz’s career, moving him into 28th place on the all-time list.

--RHP Allen Webster goes for his third straight win when he pairs up in a rematch with Angels RHP Jared Weaver in the second game of the four-game series Tuesday night. Webster went 6 2/3 innings and gave up two runs in beating Weaver and the Angels in Anaheim on Aug. 8. His control has been better in his last two starts, as he walked five after walking 11 in the two previous outings.

--2B Dustin Pedroia, who missed Sunday’s game with flu-like symptoms, was back in the lineup Monday night. He singled in the third inning, hit a long flyout to end the fourth and then, with the bases loaded and one out in the sixth, he banged into a double play. Prior to that, he was 4-for-8 with a homer and 12 RBIs with the bases loaded this season. For the game, Pedroia had two hits, his sixth multiple-hit game in his last nine. He is hitting .350 over the nine-game stretch.

--OF Allen Craig (sprained left foot) began a four-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on Monday. He went 0-for-2 with a walk and a strikeout.

--C David Ross is expected to be activated Tuesday. He landed on the disabled list Aug. 2 due to plantar fasciitis in his right foot.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “With the exception of a two-out walk in the third and a couple of base hits to follow, he more than did his job tonight.” -- Manager John Farrell, on RHP Brandon Workman, who took the loss Monday in Boston’s 4-2 setback against the Los Angeles Angels.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Dustin Pedroia (illness) did not play Aug. 17. He was back in the lineup Aug. 18.

--OF Allen Craig (sprained left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2. He worked out on the field before the Aug. 14 game. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on Aug. 18. He could be activated as soon as Aug. 22.

--C David Ross (plantar fasciitis in right foot) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2. He took batting practice and also wore shin guards on the field prior to the Aug. 15 game. He is expected to be activated Aug. 19.

--RF Shane Victorino (lower back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 5 to repair two bulging disks. He is expected back in time for spring training next season.

ROTATION:

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Allen Webster

RHP Brandon Workman

RHP Joe Kelly

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Tommy Layne

RHP Alex Wilson

RHP Steven Wright

CATCHERS:

Christian Vazquez

Dan Butler

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Brock Holt

DH David Ortiz

INF Will Middlebrooks

INF Kelly Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Daniel Nava

CF Mookie Betts

RF Yoenis Cespedes