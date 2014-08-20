Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- No, the Boston Red Sox never expected that Xander Bogaerts would struggle as much as he has this season, especially at the plate.

But no, they also aren’t ready to send him back to the minors to work out his problems.

One day after the Sox shipped light-hitting rookie center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. back to Triple-A to shorten his swing, general manager Ben Cherinton reiterated that Bogaerts won’t follow. Instead, the Red Sox are committed to keeping Bogaerts in the majors as their everyday shortstop, even as his batting average dipped to .224 after he went 0-for-3 Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park.

“Every player’s different,” Cherington said before the Red Sox lost 4-3 to the Angels. “I can just tell you, in our minds, this is where (Bogaerts) needs to be. We want him to be our shortstop for the rest of this season and allow him to work through what he’s working through. Every player has different circumstances. We just feel this is where Xander needs to be right now.”

Tuesday marked the first anniversary of Bogaerts’ hotly anticipated call-up. At that time, he was the Red Sox’s most highly touted prospect since Nomar Garciaparra, and his cool-under-pressure performance in the playoffs and World Series only heightened expectations for his first full big league season.

Even Cherington expressed surprise at the 21-year-old’s inability to overcome challenges this season. Since June 7, the end of a 33-game hot streak in which Bogaerts batted .318 with a .385 on-base percentage and an .896 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, he is batting only .147 with almost inconceivable .183 OBP and .399 OPS. At times he has seemed distracted. He recently lost track of the number of outs, and after striking out, walked off the field as though the inning was over.

Through it all, though, the Red Sox’s faith wasn’t shaken. The organization still believes he will fulfill his potential of someday becoming an All-Star.

”It’s not uncommon for a young player -- and a really talented young player like Xander -- to go through struggles,“ Cherington said. ”Frankly, we did not expect him to go through struggles to this extent, because we’ve seen him be so good, including at the major league level (last October). Sure enough, it’s happened. He’s battling through that, and we’re trying to help him in any way we can. It hasn’t changed at all what we think of him or what we feel he’s going to be. He’s in the middle of some challenges right now that he’s trying to work through.

”I think there have been some days where things have happened that haven’t gone the way he wanted them to. He’s been able to consistently come in the next day with the exact same attitude and focus and work, and he’s been accountable. I don’t want to get into every last detail.

“We just feel that this is where he needs to be right now. We’re confident that no matter what happens the rest of the season, that the experience of being here will help him and ... will provide a step forward as we go into next year.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 56-69

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Angels (RHP Garrett Richards, 13-4, 2.53 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Clay Buchholz, 5-7, 5.79 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Allen Webster is getting used to facing the Los Angeles Angels, and the Red Sox are liking the results. Webster gave up three runs and seven hits in six innings Tuesday, walking two, striking out three and retiring eight of the final 10 batters he faced. He emerged with a no-decision. The 24-year-old picked up the win on Aug. 8 against the Angels after giving up two runs in 6 2/3 innings. “I just tried to do the same thing I did before (on Aug. 8), tell myself to trust my stuff and let them put the ball in play and let the defense do work,” he said. “I feel pretty confident right now on the mound.”

--DH David Ortiz continued his torrid tear through the summer on Tuesday. Big Papi belted a solo homer off Angels RHP Jered Weaver in the first inning, his third homer in four games, and finished 2-for-3 with two walks. It was Ortiz’s 29th homer of the season and the 460th shot of his decorated career, moving him past Adam Dunn and into sole possession of 35th place on baseball’s all-time list. It was the second consecutive game in which Ortiz reached base four times.

--LF Yoenis Cespedes wasn’t in the starting lineup Tuesday night against the Angels after playing in 15 consecutive games since the Red Sox acquired him from Oakland at the trade deadline, but the slugger pinch-hit leading off the ninth inning and singled. He went 3-for-23 over his previous five games. Cespedes is batting .231 with three home runs and 12 RBIs in a Red Sox uniform.

--RF Brock Holt went 0-for-3 Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Angels, snapping his career-high 12-game hitting streak. Holt tied the game at 3-3 with a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning and also had a sacrifice bunt in the ninth.

--3B Will Middlebrooks left Tuesday night’s game against the Angels due to right hamstring tightness after beating out an infield single in the fourth inning. Middlebrooks, who went 1-for-2, also made a nifty diving stop on a chopper by Albert Pujols in the third inning, making the long throw to first while sitting on the ground. Pujols originally was called out on the play, but the ruling was challenged by Los Angeles manager Mike Scioscia and eventually overturned. Middlebrooks already has missed 86 games this season with a right calf strain and a fractured right index finger. Boston manager John Farrell said Middlebrooks is day-to-day.

--C David Ross, on the disabled list since Aug. 2 due to plantar fasciitis in his right foot, is expected to be activated Wednesday, according to manager John Farrell. Ross, who is batting .192 with six homers and 12 RBIs this season, ran the bases before Tuesday’s game.

--C Dan Butler is likely to be optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Wednesday to clear a roster spot for the return of C David Ross from the disabled list. Butler is 0-for-11 in three games for Boston.

--OF Corey Brown cleared waivers and accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Pawtucket before Tuesday night’s game. Brown went 0-for-3 in the games for Boston this season, all of them last week.

--RHP Clay Buchholz didn’t earn the win the last time he faced the Los Angeles Angels on Aug. 9. The Red Sox would take a similar effort Wednesday against the Angels, though. Buchholz didn’t factor into the decision despite allowing three runs on six hits over eight innings in a 5-4 loss to the Angels. Buchholz, considered by many to be Boston’s ace after the trade of LHP Jon Lester to Oakland, hasn’t won since July 18, a span of five starts, but he is coming off perhaps two of his stronger outings of the season, including the performance against Los Angeles. He gave up two runs over seven innings in a 5-3 loss to Houston on Friday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s good to see him to continue to back up outings in a positive way and build some momentum.” -- Manager John Farrell, on RHP Allen Webster, who pitched well in a no-decision Tuesday during the Red Sox’s 4-3 loss to the Los Angeles Angels.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Will Middlebrooks (tight right hamstring) left the Aug. 19 game. He is day-to-day.

--OF Allen Craig (sprained left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2. He worked out on the field before the Aug. 14 game. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on Aug. 18. He could be activated as soon as Aug. 22.

--C David Ross (plantar fasciitis in right foot) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2. He took batting practice and also wore shin guards on the field prior to the Aug. 15 game. He is expected to be activated Aug. 19.

--RF Shane Victorino (lower back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 5 to repair two bulging disks. He is expected back in time for spring training next season.

ROTATION:

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Joe Kelly

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Allen Webster

RHP Brandon Workman

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Tommy Layne

RHP Alex Wilson

RHP Steven Wright

CATCHERS:

Christian Vazquez

Dan Butler

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Brock Holt

DH David Ortiz

INF Will Middlebrooks

INF Kelly Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Daniel Nava

CF Mookie Betts

RF Yoenis Cespedes