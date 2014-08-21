Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- After two good starts and a strong start to Wednesday night’s game, Clay Buchholz appeared to have turned a corner and righted this awful season.

Then, he imploded.

One run in the fourth inning, five in the fifth. He was gone after six. His record dropped to 5-8; his ERA rose to 5.94.

“Through the first four, I thought he was sharp,” manager John Farrell said. “He had good late action to his stuff. In the fifth, when he got ahead of a couple of hitters, he didn’t have the same finishing pitch that he had shown the previous four.”

Buchholz said, “I just missed location with a couple of pitches and they were able to put a big inning together. It’s been a long time since I walked a run in. That didn’t help.”

He walked in the first run of the big inning and shaky defense by his teammates certainly didn’t help. But this was just another dark night for him.

“It wasn’t that I didn’t have a feel for any pitch,” he said. “It was just the big pitches that I needed to make I didn’t make them. I left balls over the plate that they were able to hit.”

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 56-70

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Angels (RHP Matt Shoemaker, 11-4, 3.84) at Red Sox (RHP Rubby De La Rosa, 4-4, 3.79)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Clay Buchholz, coming off two strong starts, unraveled with a 3-0 lead and dropped to 5-8 with his loss Wednesday night. Buchholz, whose ERA is now 5.94, allowed a run in the fourth and five in the fifth. He was gone after yielding six runs on seven hits in six innings.

--DH David Ortiz went 4-for-4 and forced his way into another spot in the Red Sox record book with a home run Wednesday night. The homer was his 30th, giving him eight 30-home run seasons and tying him with Ted Williams for the club’s all-time record. Elias Sports Bureau said Ortiz has a chance to become the first player since 1935 to lead the major leagues in RBIs while playing on a team that finished last in runs scored. He also came in with 19 percent of his team’s RBIs -- the homer Wednesday giving him 93 for the season. He is 14-for-26 on the homestand and has reached base four times in three straight games for the first time in his career.

--RHP Rubby De La Rosa, coming off a bad start, closes the four-game series against the Los Angeles Angels, a team he beat in Anaheim on the last road trip. De La Rosa pitched seven innings, allowing a run on five hits and matching his season high with eight strikeouts on Aug. 10. But then, in his next start, he was touched for nine hits and six runs in four innings last Saturday against the Astros, getting a no-decision in a game the Red Sox came back to win.

--OF/1B Alex Hassan was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket for the second time this season, providing some depth Wednesday night with two players resting injuries. He batted for David Ortiz in the ninth inning and tapped out to the pitcher.

--RHP Steven Wright, who gave the Red Sox four strong innings of relief on Sunday, was shipped back to Triple-A Pawtucket on Wednesday. The knuckleballer is 6-3 with a 2.81 ERA in the minors.

--C Dan Butler was sent back to Triple-A when C David Ross was activated from the disabled list. Butler made his major league debut Aug. 10 and was 0-for-11 in three games.

--1B Mike Napoli was out of the lineup on Wednesday night because of a back injury.

--3B Will Middlebrooks, who left Tuesday night’s game with hamstring tightness, didn’t think the injury was serious but rested Wednesday anyway.

--C David Ross (plantar tendon) was activated from the disabled list and in the lineup Wednesday. He went 1-for-4 with an RBI single. He had been out since Aug. 2.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Mike Napoli (back) was out of the lineup on Aug. 20.

--3B Will Middlebrooks (tight right hamstring) left the Aug. 19 game. He is day-to-day.

--C David Ross (plantar fasciitis in right foot) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2. He took batting practice and also wore shin guards on the field before the Aug. 15 game. He was activated Aug. 19.

--OF Allen Craig (sprained left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2. He worked out on the field before the Aug. 14 game. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on Aug. 18. He could be activated as soon as Aug. 22.

--RF Shane Victorino (lower back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 5 to repair two bulging disks. He is expected back in time for spring training next season.

ROTATION:

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Joe Kelly

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Allen Webster

RHP Brandon Workman

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Tommy Layne

RHP Alex Wilson

CATCHERS:

Christian Vazquez

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Brock Holt

DH David Ortiz

INF Will Middlebrooks

INF Kelly Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Daniel Nava

CF Mookie Betts

RF Yoenis Cespedes

OF/1B Alex Hassan