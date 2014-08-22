Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- For everything that went wrong this season, the Boston Red Sox have not been on the wrong end of a no-hitter.

They came close enough, though.

On Thursday night, Angels rookie Matt Shoemaker became the fifth opposing pitcher to take a no-no into the seventh inning against the last-place Red Sox. But like Jake Arrieta, Yu Darvish, Marcus Stroman and Garrett Richards before him, he didn’t quite make it.

“We couldn’t get anything going against him,” Boston manager John Farrell said. “He’s been very consistent for them. In addition to the extra-inning game out in Anaheim, he’s pitched very well against us.”

Shoemaker lost the no-hit bid when Will Middlebrooks, only in the game because Yoenis Cespedes had to leave for a family medical emergency, doubled with two outs in the seventh and grabbed at his tight hamstring as he pulled into second base.

That is the kind of year it is for the defending World Series champions, who dropped to 56-71, a season-worst 15 games under .500 with their fifth loss in a row.

They scored nine runs in the five games.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 56-71

STREAK: Lost five

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Felix Hernandez, 13-4, 1.99 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Joe Kelly, 0-1, 5.29 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Rubby De La Rosa gave up two runs in 6 2/3 innings Thursday night against the Angels, but he came out on the wrong end of a 2-0 score to fall to 4-5 on the season. He gave up a run in the first, pitched out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the second and didn’t allow another run until the seventh. In two starts against the Angels this season, De La Rosa has allowed just three runs over 13 2/3 innings and is 1-1.

--LF Yoenis Cespedes left the game after three innings for what manager John Farrell called “a family medical emergency.” The manager hoped to have Cespedes back for Friday night. Cespedes threw out Josh Hamilton out at the plate to end the top of the first, his 13th assist of the season, and then struck out to end the bottom half of the inning.

--DH David Ortiz, 12-for-26 on the current homestand and on base four times in each of the previous three games (a career high for him) was rested Thursday night. He (and owner John Henry) also were absent from the team picture taken before the game; both will be photo-shopped in. Before the game, Angels 1B Albert Pujols, talking about Ortiz, told CSNNE, “He’s an amazing guy with crazy stats, great guy, but better person. He’s like a big brother to me.” He also said, “I told him, you gotta send me that diet, hopefully I look as good as he does at that age. He looks 25.”

--OF Allen Craig, back a day early from his Triple-A rehab assignment, was activated and in the lineup as the designated hitter Thursday night, playing only his second game with his new team. “Allen was scheduled for four at-bats and nine innings in right field with Pawtucket, and we felt he could take those four at-bats and get him in the DH slot here,” manager John Farrell said. Craig, who recovered from a sprained left foot, went 0-for-3. He is slated for right field duty, with Yoenis Cespedes staying in left for the rest of the season before a possible switch in the spring.

--3B Will Middlebrooks didn’t start for the second consecutive game because of right hamstring tightness, but he was able to run in the outfield before the game and was available if needed. He was called on to replace OF Yoenis Cespedes in the fourth inning, with Brock Holt moving to the outfield, and he broke up Angels RHP Matt Shoemaker’s no-hit bid in the seventh inning. He grabbed at the back of his leg pulling into second base but said after the game he was OK.

--RHP Joe Kelly faces the Seattle Mariners and RHP Felix Hernandez in the opener of a three-game series at Fenway Park on Friday night. Kelly, making his fourth start with the Red Sox, is also looking for his first win in his new uniform. He pitched in a pair of no-decisions on the road but then didn’t pitch well in losing to the Houston Astros in his Fenway Park debut last Sunday -- seven runs on seven hits to go with six walks in four innings. He has walked 13 in 17 innings with the Red Sox.

--OF/1B Alex Hassan, whose latest major league stint lasted one day, was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Thursday. He went 0-for-1 Wednesday, making him 1-for-8 in three games with Boston this year.

--OF Corey Brown, designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Sunday, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Pawtucket on Thursday. Brown went 0-for-3 in three games for Boston this season, all of them last week.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought he pitched well enough to win on most nights tonight.” -- Manager John Farrell, on RHP Rubby De La Rosa, the losing pitcher Thursday as Boston fell 2-0 to the Los Angeles Angels.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Mike Napoli (back spasms) did not play Aug. 20-21.

--3B Will Middlebrooks (tight right hamstring) left the Aug. 19 game, and he didn’t play Aug. 20. He played Aug. 21 as a sub, and he is day-to-day.

--OF Allen Craig (sprained left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2. He worked out on the field before the Aug. 14 game. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on Aug. 18. He was activated Aug. 21.

--RF Shane Victorino (lower back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 5 to repair two bulging disks. He is expected back in time for spring training next season.

ROTATION:

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Joe Kelly

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Allen Webster

RHP Brandon Workman

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Tommy Layne

RHP Alex Wilson

CATCHERS:

David Ross

Christian Vazquez

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Brock Holt

DH David Ortiz

INF Will Middlebrooks

INF Kelly Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Mookie Betts

RF Allen Craig

OF Daniel Nava