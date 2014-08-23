Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- The Red Sox reportedly reached an agreement to bring Cuban defector Rusney Castillo to Boston via a seven-year, $72.5 million deal on Friday.

That’s the future.

In the present, John Farrell’s defending World Series champions dropped to a season-worst 16 games under .500 when Koji Uehara gave up five runs in the ninth inning for a 5-3 loss to the Mariners on Friday.

Before the game, Farrell addressed the Castillo situation without commenting directly on the signing, saying he sees Castillo as a center fielder or right fielder.

“I‘m aware of the reports,” Farrell said. “There’s still some administrative things that he would have to go through until anything is announced officially, so, until that time, I‘m kind of like everybody else -- I’ve read the reports.”

There was speculation Castillo could start playing for Boston soon. But he hasn’t played competitively in a year and a half after defecting.

“Above-average speed. Can play center field or right field,” Farrell said. “What kind of power? What kind of average? Obviously our scouts liked him enough, if the reports are true, it’s a significant investment and it’s an exciting, athletic player, from all accounts.”

It’s too late for Castillo to help this season. But the future should be another story.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 56-72

STREAK: Lost six

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Chris Young, 12-6, 3.07) at Red Sox (RHP Brandon Workman, 1-7, 4.26)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Joe Kelly worked five scoreless innings in Friday night’s game but left with a right shoulder problem that he said later was not serious. He allowed just one hit and struck out five in keeping pace with Felix Hernandez through five. Kelly is 0-1 with three no-decisions since joining the Red Sox.

--RHP Koji Uehara was hit with a five-run, two-out rally by the Mariners to blow his third save of the season. The Red Sox came into the game 44-0 this season when leading after eight innings. A distraught Uehara told the Japanese media, “I‘m really, really sorry but I can’t talk about this today.” It was the most runs he’s ever allowed in a relief appearance.

--DH David Ortiz continues to be on fire. He was 2-for-2 with two walks on Friday night and is 16-for-28 on the homestand. He has reached base four times in each of his last four games, the first major leaguer to do that since Joe Mauer did it in five straight in 2006. Ortiz has reached in nine straight plate appearances and is 10-for-12 in those four games.

--RHP Brandon Workman hopes to snap a seven-appearance losing streak (six starts, one in relief) when he faces the Mariners in the second game of a three-game series on Saturday. Workman, who turned in a quality start (seven innings, two runs) his last time out against the Los Angeles Angels, started once against Seattle last season, striking out nine and allowing one run in six innings. He is 0-5 with a 5.40 ERA in his last five starts and hasn’t won since his only major league victory of the season on June 10.

--1B Mike Napoli missed his third straight game with back spasms. Manager John Farrell is hopeful of Napoli returning on Saturday.

--SS Xander Bogaerts was hit on the helmet by what was called an 89 mph changeup on the scoreboard in the fifth inning. He stayed in the game but was removed for a pinch hitter in the sixth.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Unfortunately, Ackley finds kind of the Bermuda Triangle out there to drive in the two.” -- Boston manager John Farrell, on Dustin Ackley’s two-run single during Seattle’s five-run ninth-inning rally Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Joe Kelly left the Aug. 22 game after five innings, with a right shoulder problem but said after the game it wasn’t serious.

--SS Xander Bogaerts was hit on the helmet by pitch Aug. 22. He was was removed for concussion testing, but said after the game he was OK.

--1B Mike Napoli (back spasms) did not play Aug. 20-22, but may play Aug. 23.

--3B Will Middlebrooks (tight right hamstring) left the Aug. 19 game, and he didn’t play Aug. 20. He played Aug. 21 as a sub, and was in the starting lineup Aug. 22.

--RF Shane Victorino (lower back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 5 to repair two bulging disks. He is expected back in time for spring training next season.

ROTATION:

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Joe Kelly

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Allen Webster

RHP Brandon Workman

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Tommy Layne

RHP Alex Wilson

CATCHERS:

David Ross

Christian Vazquez

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Brock Holt

DH David Ortiz

INF Will Middlebrooks

INF Kelly Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Mookie Betts

RF Allen Craig

OF Daniel Nava