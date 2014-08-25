Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Rusney Castillo will have an instant mentor with the Red Sox. Everything he is about to do, Yoenis Cespedes did three years earlier.

Cespedes actually had his best season as a rookie in 2012 after defecting from Cuba and signing a four-year, $36 million deal with the Oakland A‘s. Now with the Red Sox, the left fielder already has imparted advice to Castillo, an outfielder who will soon be his teammate after finalizing a seven-year, $72.5 million contract over the weekend.

“I told him (Saturday), ‘This is the same game. It’s the same baseball,'” Cespedes said Sunday through translator Adrian Lorenzo after going 3-for-4 with an RBI in the Red Sox’s eighth consecutive loss, 8-6 to the Seattle Mariners. “It may be a little better quality of baseball, but it’s the same game. I told him, ‘You don’t have to try to be somebody you’re not. Just be yourself and play the way you play, and you’re going to do well.'”

Cespedes seems to have taken his own advice in making the move from the A’s to the Red Sox.

Acquired in the July 31 blockbuster that sent ace lefty Jon Lester to Oakland, he is batting .259 with four homers with the Red Sox. Since the trade, he leads the team with 18 RBIs and has driven in 23 percent of the team’s runs.

“He’s had timely extra-base hits,” manager John Farrell said. “He’s put us ahead on a number of occasions. He’s got strength, he’s got bat speed, he’s got plate coverage. He’s put up quality at-bats a majority of the time for us.”

The Red Sox are hopeful Castillo will play for them next month. And when he arrives, it will be helpful to have Cespedes -- “a tangible comrade,” said Brodie Van Wagenen, Castillo’s agent -- by his side.

“He’s obviously a player I’ve admired for a long time,” Castillo said through Lorenzo’s translation. “I‘m happy to be a member of the Red Sox with him.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 56-74

STREAK: Lost eight

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Clay Buchholz, 5-8, 5.94 ERA) at Blue Jays (LHP J.A. Happ, 8-8, 4.39 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Xander Bogaerts was placed on the seven-day disabled list Sunday after being diagnosed with a mild concussion. Bogaerts hadn’t played since Friday night, when he was hit on the left side of the head by a pitch from Mariners RHP Felix Hernandez. He underwent concussion testing Saturday and further examination Sunday. The DL move was made retroactive to Saturday.

--INF Carlos Rivero was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket to take SS Xander Bogaerts’ roster spot. Rivero, 26, hit a combined .264/.324/.379 with seven homers and 53 RBIs over 105 games in Double-A and Triple-A this season. He has no major league experience.

--DH David Ortiz left Sunday’s game with a bruised right foot. Scans were negative for a fracture, and Ortiz is listed as day-to-day.

--RHP Allen Webster’s bid for a third straight win started out rocky and ended soon thereafter. Webster (3-2) surrendered three runs in the first inning Sunday against Seattle and lost for the first time in his last four starts. The 24-year-old rookie lasted 4 1/3 innings, yielding a season-high six runs on eight hits with two walks and five strikeouts. “Overall I thought I had good command of my pitches. I just left them over the middle of the plate,” Webster said. “I left some balls over the middle of the plate and they hit them.”

--LF Yoenis Cespedes is proving his worth for the Boston Red Sox. Acquired at the trade deadline from Oakland for ace left-hander Jon Lester, Cespedes went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a walk in a loss to Seattle on Sunday. Since joining the Red Sox on Aug. 2, Cespedes has driven in 18 of Boston’s 79 runs (23 percent), the most RBI on the team during that time.

--3B Will Middlebrooks finally looked healthy again. Middlebrooks, who missed 86 games with injuries earlier this year, drove in a season-high three runs during an 8-6 loss to the Mariners on Sunday. Middlebrooks went 2-for-5 with a double, including a two-run, bases loaded single in the first inning that improved his career average with the bases loaded to .435 (10-for-23) with 28 RBIs.

--DH David Ortiz fouled a pitch off his right foot in the fourth inning Sunday, and he left the game in the sixth with what the team called a right foot contusion. Scans for a fracture were negative, and Boston manager John Farrell said Big Papi is day-to-day. “We’ll check him once we get to the ballpark tomorrow,” Farrell said. Ortiz fell to the ground after taking the ball off his right foot, and he was tended to by Farrell and team trainers before remaining in the game and striking out. He singled in his next at-bat in the sixth, but hobbled down the first-base line and left the game for pinch-runner Kelly Johnson. Ortiz, one of the lone bright spots in a disappointing season for Boston, went 1-for-3 with a walk on the afternoon.

--RHP Brandon Workman’s latest performance earned him a trip to the minors. Workman (1-8) was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Sunday after allowing seven runs and 10 hits in 3 1/3 innings of a 7-3 loss to Seattle on Saturday. It was Workman’s eighth loss in his last eight appearances, one of them coming in relief. Workman is scheduled to start Friday for Pawtucket.

--RHP Heath Hembree was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Sunday, and he pitched one scoreless inning of relief against Seattle, allowing one hit and two walks. Acquired from San Francisco in July, Hembree tossed a career-high four scoreless innings of relief in his Boston debut Aug. 9, a 19-inning loss to the Angels.

--RHP Clay Buchholz (5-8) is the man to have on the mound Monday as the Red Sox look to snap out of their recent funk. Buchholz will look to end Boston’s eight-game losing streak when he faces the Toronto Blue Jays, whom he has beaten more than any other opponent in his career. Buchholz owns 10 career wins against Toronto, and his 2.04 ERA at the Rogers Centre is his lowest at any visiting ballpark with multiple starts. Buchholz hasn’t won since July 18, though, a span of six starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Anytime you lose David Ortiz out of your lineup, it’s a hole. It’s someone that we miss that’s been a main cog in our lineup daily year to date. Hopefully this is just a short-lived loss in the lineup for him.” -- Manager John Farrell, on DH David Ortiz, who left Sunday’s game due to a bruised right foot.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH David Ortiz (bruised right foot) left the Aug. 24 game. Scans for a fracture were negative, and he is listed as day-to-day.

--RHP Joe Kelly (sore right shoulder) left his Aug. 22 start after five innings. He said the ailment wasn’t serious.

--SS Xander Bogaerts (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 23.

--RF Shane Victorino (lower back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 5 to repair two bulging disks. He is expected back in time for spring training next season.

ROTATION:

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Joe Kelly

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Allen Webster

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Tommy Layne

RHP Alex Wilson

RHP Heath Hembree

CATCHERS:

David Ross

Christian Vazquez

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Brock Holt

3B Will Middlebrooks

DH David Ortiz

INF Kelly Johnson

INF Carlos Rivero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Mookie Betts

RF Allen Craig

OF Daniel Nava