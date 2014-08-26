Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Koji Uehara is proving to be human after all.

His success last season after he took over the closer’s role for the Red Sox was a major reason Boston won the World Series.

This year as the Red Sox continue to struggle and as they sit in last place in the American League East, recently Uehara has started to struggle also.

In his past four games, he has allowed 10 hits and seven runs over 3 2/3 innings.

He has blown saves in each of his past two appearances, including an epic five-run outing in which he allowed five ninth-inning runs in two-thirds of an inning in a 5-3 loss last Friday to the Seattle Mariners.

That meant he had allowed runs in three consecutive games for the first time in his career as a reliever.

He did not allow a run in Monday’s game but allowed all three of the runners he inherited from Clay Buchholz to score, two on a booming double by Edwin Encarnacion, the Blue Jays’ designated hitter.

Uehara got the win when the Red Sox scored in the 10th to beat Toronto 4-3.

He does not think the reason is fatigue. “I‘m not making the pitches that I need to,” he said. “It’s nothing about fatigue. It’s about my split. All I can say is that I‘m not finishing the pitches as I want to.”

“Maybe not as consistent finish to his stuff, whether it’s the life to his fastball or the depth to his split, more the later action to both pitches,” manager John Farrell said about a pitcher he has leaned upon heavily. “When he’s been on the plate, that’s when he hasn’t been able to get away with a pitch that’s been slightly mis-located.”

When asked if Uehara might be shut down. “Not at this point,” Farrell said. “I think what we’re being very conscious of is the frequency of the use. There’s nothing physical that is a restriction for him. We check in with him every day, he goes through his normal throwing program. I wouldn’t rule it out, but at this point, we haven’t considered shutting him down.”

Farrell admitted fatigue could be a factor. “I‘m sure that’s part of it,” he said. “There’s no denying the number of appearances he’s had over a very extended year last year and the number of appearances this year. We try to give him ample rest between outings but he’s been in a little bit of a tough stretch of late.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 57-74

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Rubby De La Rosa, 4-5, 3.69 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 10-12, 4.08 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Rubby De La Rosa will start the middle game of a three-game series on Tuesday against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. In his previous start last Thursday, he took the loss against the Los Angeles Angels when he allowed eight hits, three walks and two runs while striking out eight in 6 2/3 innings in a 2-0 game. He took the loss in his last start against the Blue Jays on July 29 at Fenway Park, when he allowed nine hits, two walks and three runs in six innings. He had one strikeout in the 4-2 loss. He has allowed nine hits in four starts this season, two of them against Toronto. He is 0-2 with a 7.59 ERA in four career appearances against Toronto, two of them starts.

--RHP Joe Kelly (right shoulder) was cleared to pitch the series finale at Toronto on Wednesday after throwing a bullpen session in Boston on Sunday. He tweaked shoulder in going five innings in a no-decision start last Friday, a game the Red Sox lost 5-3 to the Seattle Mariners. Kelly allowed one hit, three walks and no runs and had five strikeouts.

--DH David Ortiz (bruised right foot) did not start the opener of a three-game series at Toronto on Monday. He fouled a ball off his right foot on Sunday at Boston and eventually left the game. The foot swelled up on the flight to Toronto but it had reduced by Monday and, while he remains day to day, there was a possibility that he could be available on Tuesday.

--RHP Clay Buchholz allowed four hits and three runs in 8 1/3 innings in a no-decision against the Blue Jays on Monday, a game the Red Sox won 4-3 in 10 innings. RHP Koji Uehara inherited three runners from Buchholz and let them all score. It is the third time this season he has pitched eight-plus innings. He has a career 2.13 ERA in 13 starts at Rogers Centre. “That’s the best we’ve seen him all year,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “He was on the corners, he wasn’t making many mistakes over the middle of the plate, that’s for sure. He did a hell of a job.”

--LF Yoenis Cespedes was 2-for-5 with the game-winning RBI in the 10th inning. His game-winning came on a 1-2 curveball from rookie RHP Aaron Sanchez just after INF/OF Brock Holt had stolen third base. “To be honest, I was a little uncomfortable on that steal attempt at third, it kind of threw me off a little bit,” Cespedes said. “After that pitch, I took a step back, readjusted, refocused myself and got a good pitch to hit right after that.” Cespedes has hit in 17 of his past 20 games since Aug. 5.

--SS Brock Holt, who scored the go-ahead run in the 10th inning on a single by LF Yoenis Cespedes on Monday in a 4-3 win at Toronto, was involved in a collision with 2B Dustin Pedroia on a single up the middle by Toronto SS Jose Reyes in the Blue Jays’ three-run ninth that left the game tied. “Dustin’s obviously 1-0 against me but other than that, feeling good,” Holt said. “It was a weird one, kinda hit right between us. I was playing a bit up the middle and he was playing a little to pull, so it’s the second baseman’s ball on that side normally but where we were playing I thought I could get to it. He had a tough angle and he was kind of cutting in as opposed to going straight out towards the outfield so he couldn’t really see me coming. I tried to say something but it was too late. The ball was hit right between us so neither of us had time to stop. My ear hit his chest, so maybe I’ll have one of those cauliflower ears like the fighters, make me look tougher than I am.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m not the fastest guy but I can run a little bit so you’ve just got to trust your speed and if you can take it, take it. I was pretty safe. I slid in, hit the base and he tagged my chest. I was pretty confident I was safe.” -- SS Brock Holt, who stole second and third in the 10th inning Monday then later scored the go-ahead run in a 4-3 win at Toronto.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH David Ortiz (bruised right foot) left the Aug. 24 game. Scans for a fracture were negative, and he is listed as day-to-day. He did not play Aug. 25 and there’s a possibility he could be available on Aug. 26.

--RHP Joe Kelly (sore right shoulder) left his Aug. 22 start after five innings. He said the ailment wasn’t serious. He was cleared to pitch the series finale at Toronto on Aug. 27 after throwing a bullpen session in Boston on Aug. 24.

--SS Xander Bogaerts (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 23.

--RF Shane Victorino (lower back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 5 to repair two bulging disks. He is expected back in time for spring training next season.

ROTATION:

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Joe Kelly

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Allen Webster

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Tommy Layne

RHP Alex Wilson

RHP Heath Hembree

CATCHERS:

David Ross

Christian Vazquez

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Brock Holt

3B Will Middlebrooks

DH David Ortiz

INF Kelly Johnson

INF Carlos Rivero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Mookie Betts

RF Allen Craig

OF Daniel Nava