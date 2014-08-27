Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Mike Napoli said he was not thinking about hitting the ball out of the park.

He was looking for an RBI single to pad a two-run lead in the top of the 11th that had been provided by a bases-loaded single by second baseman Dustin Pedroia.

But on an 0-2 fastball from Blue Jays reliever Sergio Santos, who was recently given a reprieve from Triple-A Buffalo, Napoli hit the ball into the fifth level in left field, estimated at 452 feet.

It is the 17th time a ball has gone to the fifth deck at Rogers Centre, and the seventh by a visiting player.

“That was pretty impressive,” Pedroia said. “That was really impressive. I haven’t seen many hit that far.”

“That was really impressive,” said first baseman Allen Craig who followed with a two-run homer but not hit quite so far. “He hit it straight as an arrow. Standing at home plate, it’s hard to imagine hitting a ball that far, but he did.”

”I was just trying to hit the ball hard somewhere, trying to get a single with a runner in scoring position.“ Napoli said. ”My hands just reacted and I got the barrel to the ball. Just another homer. I guess it’s pretty cool.

“Everything connected and my hands reacted and I got my barrel to it. Everyone was just going crazy in the dugout.”

Red Sox manager John Farrell, who managed the Blue Jays in 2011 and 2012, has seen homers hit to that territory at Rogers Centre before.

“I think that’s the third one I’ve seen go in the fifth deck,” Farrell said. “I haven’t seen anyone go up there on an 0-2 count, so it might be at the top of the list. Thankfully it wasn’t hit against us.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 58-74

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Joe Kelly, 0-1, 4.09 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Marcus Stroman, 7-5, 4.11 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Joe Kelly will make his fifth start for the Red Sox, who acquired him in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals on July 31. He is 0-1 with a 4.09 ERA for the Red Sox after going 2-2 (4.37 ERA) in seven starts this season with the Cardinals. This will be his first career appearance against the Blue Jays. He is 1-1 with a 3.53 ERA in eight career games, including five starts, against American League teams.

--DH David Ortiz (bruised right foot) did not play for the second game in a row on Tuesday after leaving Sunday’s game after fouling a ball off his foot. He is listed as day to day and could appear in the series finale on Wednesday. He has 37 career homers at Rogers Centre to lead all visiting hitters. 1B Mike Napoli has been the designated hitter the past two games.

--1B Mike Napoli hit a single in the first inning of Tuesday’s 11-7 win in 11 innings at Toronto to snap an 0-for-15 slump. His other hit in a 2-for-5 night came in the 11th, when he hit a three-run homer into the fifth deck against RHP Sergio Santos. It was the 17th homer to reach the fifth level at Rogers Centre and the seventh by a visiting player. “I was just trying to hit the ball hard somewhere, trying to get a single with a runner in scoring position,” Napoli said. “My hands just reacted and I got the barrel to the ball. I guess it’s pretty cool. Everything connected and my hands reacted and I got my barrel to it. Everyone was just going crazy in the dugout. It’s just a homer.”

--CF Mookie Betts was 1-for-5 with a walk and his leadoff single started a seven-run 11th inning in Tuesday’s win at Toronto. He has reached base safely in a career-high 11 consecutive games.

--2B Dustin Pedroia had a two-run homer in the first and snapped a 4-4 tie with a two-run single in the seven-run 11th in Tuesday’s win at Toronto. It is the first time this season he has homered in back-to-back games and he has seven for the season. Before he homered on Monday, he had gone 18 games without one.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “A good win. It was a long game but we clicked there in the end. (Napoli’s homer) was pretty impressive. That was really impressive. I haven’t seen many hit that far.” -- 2B Dustin Pedroia, after the Red Sox scored seven runs in the 11th inning, including 1B Mike Napoli’s three-run homer, to beat the Blue Jays.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH David Ortiz (bruised right foot) left the Aug. 24 game. Scans for a fracture were negative. He did not play Aug. 25 and Aug. 26. He is listed as day to day and could appear in the series finale on Aug. 27.

--RHP Joe Kelly (sore right shoulder) left his Aug. 22 start after five innings. He was cleared to pitch the series finale at Toronto on Aug. 27 after throwing a bullpen session in Boston on Aug. 24.

--SS Xander Bogaerts (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 23.

--RF Shane Victorino (lower back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 5 to repair two bulging disks. He is expected back in time for spring training next season.

ROTATION:

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Joe Kelly

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Allen Webster

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Tommy Layne

RHP Alex Wilson

RHP Heath Hembree

CATCHERS:

David Ross

Christian Vazquez

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Brock Holt

3B Will Middlebrooks

DH David Ortiz

INF Kelly Johnson

INF Carlos Rivero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Mookie Betts

RF Allen Craig

OF Daniel Nava