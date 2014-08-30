Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Boston Red Sox pitcher Anthony Ranaudo has made three big league starts. He won all three. After the first two he was ticketed back to Triple-A Pawtucket.

It remains to be seen whether the right-hander will be shipped back to the Paw Sox for the International League playoffs or remain with the rebuilding Red Sox to continue a work-study program for 2015. But after allowing three runs in six innings in an 8-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday, Ranaudo continued to show manager John Farrell the development needed to claim a spot in the rotation.

“He’s done a very good job in balancing the temporary status of things,” Farrell said. “His mound presence, his poise stand out.”

They did on Friday, as he worked all of his pitches and spiced in a slider with the luxury of an eight-run lead after two innings. Farrell called the outing, in which Ranaudo allowed five hits with three walks and four strikeouts, his best so far this season.

“I think I definitely have made some strides,” Ranaudo said. “When you have an eight-run lead in the second inning it makes things more comfortable.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 59-75

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Allen Webster, 3-2, 5.81 ERA) at Rays (RHP Jake Odorizzi, 9-11, 4.23 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Anthony Ranaudo was called up from Triple-A Pawtucket. He has won all three of his big league starts, allowed three earned runs on five hits and three walks with four strikeouts in six innings. Ranaudo, who was the International League Most Valuable Pitcher after leading the circuit in wins (14) and ERA (2.61), he was hardly threatened by the punchless Rays.

--SS Xander Bogaerts rejoined the team after completing concussion protocols and can be activated on Saturday. Bogaerts was placed on the seven-day concussion list after being struck in the head by a Felix Hernandez pitch last Friday. Bogaerts is batting just .223. Manager John Farrell said, “Everything points to him being activated.”

--SS Brock Holt figures to see a reduction in playing time with rookie starter Xander Bogaerts back with the team and eligible to come off the concussion list on Saturday. Holt played well defensively in his five-game stint and has a hit in 21 of his last 26 games.

--CF Mookie Betts hit his first career grand slam on Friday as the Red Sox slammed the Tampa Bay Rays 8-4 at Tropicana Field. The homer was Betts’ third this season and helped swell his RBI total from three to seven. At 21 years old he is the youngest Red Sox player to hit a grand slam since 20-year-old Tony Conigliaro in 1965.

--OF Rusney Castillo, signed to a $72.5 million contract this month, will make his minor league debut for the Red Sox in a Gulf Coast League playoff game on Sunday. The Cuban is scheduled to play three innings in Game 2 of the GCL championship series against the Yankees.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I can’t tell you the last time I hit one. I don’t remember even hitting one in high school, so that one was pretty enjoyable.” -- Boston’s Mookie Betts, on the grand slam he hit in Friday’s 8-4 victory over Tampa Bay.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Xander Bogaerts rejoined the team Aug. 29 after completing concussion protocols and can be activated on Aug. 30. Boegarts was placed on the seven-day concussion list after being struck in the head by a Felix Hernandez pitch Aug. 22.

--RF Shane Victorino (lower back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 5 to repair two bulging disks. He is expected back in time for spring training next season.

ROTATION:

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Joe Kelly

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Allen Webster

RHP Anthony Ranaudo

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Tommy Layne

RHP Alex Wilson

CATCHERS:

David Ross

Christian Vazquez

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Brock Holt

3B Will Middlebrooks

DH David Ortiz

INF Kelly Johnson

INF Carlos Rivero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Mookie Betts

RF Allen Craig

OF Daniel Nava