Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Blows to the head and versatility have kept Brock Holt in the Boston Red Sox lineup, and the 26-year-old might finally be carving out a permanent place for himself in 2015 after an exemplary rookie campaign.

After going 1-for-4 on Sunday in a 3-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Holt is batting .289 with hits in 22 of his last 28 games and has reached base from the leadoff spot in 75 of 88 games. Pressed into service at second base on Sunday when starter Dustin Pedroia experienced dizziness after a collision there Saturday, Holt served the same replacement role last week when rookie Xander Boegarts went on the seven-day concussion list after being hit in the head with a pitch.

Holt acquitted himself there well defensively, thrusting himself into the conversation for a possible starting role at short next season. The highly touted Boegarts ended Sunday batting just .224 in an arduous first full season.

Ever fending off suitors for playing time, Holt is expected to vie with incoming Cuban signee Rusney Castillo for the lead-off spot next season.

“I just want the chance to play every day in the majors,” Holt told the Boston Globe. “No matter where that is. I love the moving around and the challenge that brings. Just being in the big leagues and playing is enough for me. I have to play well no matter where I‘m playing to stay here and I know that.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 60-76

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Rubby De La Rosa, 4-5, 3.81 ERA) vs. Rays (LHP Drew Smyly, 4-5, 3.81 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Rusney Castillo went 1-for-2 with a single and was caught stealing in his Red Sox debut on Sunday in Game 2 of the Gulf Coast League championship series against the Yankees affiliate. The 27-year-old Cuban last Saturday signed a seven-year, $72.5 million deal. After batting lead-off as a DH on Sunday, he is slated to play three-to-five innings in center field on Monday.

--2B Dustin Pedroia was out of the lineup Sunday after being elbowed in the head and experiencing concussion-like symptoms attempting to make a tag at second base on Saturday against Tampa Bay’s Logan Forsythe. Brock Holt, who played five games at short when rookie Xander Boegarts was placed on the seven-day concussion list, started at second base. Manager John Farrell said he will be unavailable again Monday.

--INF Jemile Weeks was acquired by Boston with minor league INF Ivan De Jesus Jr. from the Orioles for INF Kelly Johnson and 3B Michael Almanzar. Weeks, 27, was 3-for-11 batting in three games for Baltimore and .280 with 12 doubles and four triples at Triple-A Norfolk. Weeks will be available off the bench to play third, second and shortstop, manager John Farrell said.

--INF Ivan De Jesus Jr. was acquired by Boston with INF Jemile Weeks from the Orioles for INF Kelly Johnson and 3B Michael Almanzar on Sunday. The 27-year-old spent all of 2014 with the Orioles’ Norfolk affiliate, where he hit .282 with 19 doubles, five triples, five homers and 56 RBIs.

--RHP Clay Buchholz allowed just three hits and struck out six to improve to 6-8 in a subtly dominating performance complete-game effort against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday. The complete game was his second of the season and first since July 13. Buchholz had left his previous start at Toronto with a 3-0 lead after eight innings but closer Koji Uehara couldn’t hold it. With his pitch count low and determination high, Buchholz said it was a “no doubter” he would return for what was a perfect ninth. He threw just 98 pitches.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You don’t always go out there with four or five pitches working, but when you do, you have to make the most of it.” -- Boston RHP Clay Buchholz, who allowed just three hits and struck out six in a win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Dustin Pedroia (concussion-like symptoms) was out of the lineup Aug. 31 after being elbowed in the head Aug. 30. Pedroia will remain unavailable Sept. 1.

--RF Shane Victorino (lower back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 5 to repair two bulging disks. He is expected back in time for spring training next season.

ROTATION:

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Joe Kelly

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Allen Webster

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Tommy Layne

RHP Alex Wilson

CATCHERS:

David Ross

Christian Vazquez

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Will Middlebrooks

DH David Ortiz

INF Brock Holt

INF Jemile Weeks

INF Carlos Rivero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Mookie Betts

RF Allen Craig

OF Daniel Nava