Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- In a disappointing season turned rebuilding effort, the Boston Red Sox made only one move Monday as major league rosters expanded, in part because many of their prospects previously were recalled and were starting against the Tampa Bay Rays in a series finale at Tropicana Field.

Right-hander Steven Wright arrived from Triple-A Pawtucket to bolster the bullpen.

The few intriguing holdovers will remain in Pawtucket until the season ends, and that timeline was extended when the Triple-A club grabbed an International League wild-card playoff spot Sunday.

Somewhere in the next month, though, Boston may figure out who will play center field in Fenway Park for the next several years.

Among the more likely call-ups from Pawtucket is perennial prospect Jackie Bradley Jr., 24, who batted .216 in 112 games with the Red Sox this season before being demoted in late August and replaced by Mookie Betts. A 21-year-old rookie, Betts is acquitting himself well, improving his batting average to .267 with a 2-for-5 effort Monday in the Red Sox’s 4-3, 10-inning loss. He was batting .335 at Pawtucket before his promotion.

Perhaps the most fascinating piece of the puzzle, however, is 27-year-old Cuban defector Rusney Castillo, who is just nine days and two rookie-level Gulf Coast League games into his U.S. professional career.

Signed to a seven-year, $72.5 million deal last month, the multi-tool prospect could give the Red Sox a jolt with his pop and speed combination. He was assigned to Double-A Portland for the Eastern League playoffs on Monday.

Castillo also could present a pleasant dilemma, as the organization insists that both he and Betts are center fielders, although Betts also has played second base and shortstop. And for his struggles offensively, Bradley was one of the top defensive center fielders in the game, leading the league with 13 outfield assists at the time of his demotion.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 60-77

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Joe Kelly, 0-1, 3.86 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Shane Greene (4-1, 3.09 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Jackie Bradley Jr., who struggled earlier in the season with the Red Sox, likely will be called up once Triple-A Pawtucket’s season ends. The PawSox clinched an International League wild-card spot on Sunday. While Bradley batted just .216 in 112 major league games, his defense was exemplary, and he led the league with 13 assists at the time of his demotion.

--RHP Steven Wright was recalled by the Red Sox from Triple-A Pawtucket on Monday. He threw four innings of one-run ball in his lone appearance for Boston earlier this season. Wright went 5-5 with a 3.41 ERA in 15 starts for Pawtucket.

--OF Rusney Castillo, who signed a seven-year, $72.5 million deal with Boston last week, was moved to Double-A Portland, but he could be recalled to the majors before the end of the season. He is already on the 40-man roster. Castillo went 0-for-3 with a walk in his second rookie-level Gulf Coast League game on Monday after going 1-for-2 in his U.S. pro debut Sunday. Portland begins postseason play Wednesday.

--2B Dustin Pedroia sat out again Monday as he works through Major League Baseball’s concussion protocols. Brock Holt again replaced him at second base as the Red Sox concluded a four-game series against the Rays at Tropicana Field. Dizzy after being elbowed in the head attempting to tag out a baserunner Saturday, Pedroia must pass an evaluation by a concussion specialist.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I wanted to throw it right there, so I don’t know how he got to that ball. I tried to surprise him with that pitch, but it didn’t work.” -- RHP Rubby De La Rosa, on the third-inning pitch that Rays 3B Evan Longoria hit for a two-run single Monday. Tampa Bay went on to beat Boston 4-3 in 10 innings.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Dustin Pedroia (concussion-like symptoms) was elbowed in the head Aug. 30, and he did not play Aug. 31-Sept. 1. He must pass Major League Baseball’s concussion protocols before he will be allowed to return to action.

--RF Shane Victorino (lower back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 5 to repair two bulging disks. He is expected back in time for spring training next season.

ROTATION:

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Joe Kelly

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Allen Webster

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Tommy Layne

RHP Alex Wilson

RHP Steven Wright

CATCHERS:

David Ross

Christian Vazquez

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Will Middlebrooks

DH David Ortiz

INF Brock Holt

INF Jemile Weeks

INF Carlos Rivero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Mookie Betts

RF Allen Craig

OF Daniel Nava