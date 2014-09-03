Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Right-hander Anthony Ranaudo grew up in Jackson, N.J., going to many games at the old Yankee Stadium with family and friends.

On Wednesday, those family members and friends will be in the stands when Ranaudo makes his debut at the new Yankee Stadium and his fourth start for the Red Sox.

Ranaudo has won his first three major league starts, including Aug. 1 against the Yankees, when he limited them to two runs and four hits in six innings. He said he watched film of that start once and will re-watch it before Wednesday night.

“It’s going to be fun,” Ranaudo said before Boston’s 9-4 win Tuesday. “I can’t even describe how excited I‘m going to be. It’ll be pretty interesting tonight when I put my head on that pillow and see if I can fall asleep. There’s going to be a lot of emotions but I‘m just going to take it like it’s another game and do the things that have made me successful to this point.”

Ranaudo has risen steadily since the Red Sox drafted him with the 39th overall pick in the 2010 draft out of LSU. He was 10-9 in his first two pro seasons but was named the Eastern League’s Pitcher of the Year last year and, before getting called up the first time last month, he had a 10-start stretch where he posted a 1.94 ERA with 46 strikeouts and 17 walks in 60 1/3 innings for Triple-A Pawtucket.

Including the minor leagues, Ranaudo is on a 12-game winning streak and he actually spent time in the minors following the Aug. 29 start in Tampa Bay. After that start, he played catch, worked on his delivery and worked out in the weight room at Class A Greenville and then headed for New York, a trip that came after he spent seven days on the road with Triple-A Pawtucket.

Ranaudo’s biggest worry of late came Saturday during the fourth quarter, when LSU was trailing Wisconsin before staging a fourth-quarter comeback.

“That fourth quarter, I was debating whether to turn the TV off,” he joked. “But it was their first game of the year and I had to stick with them and they made me proud, so that was good.”

Watching LSU win was stressful but now he turns his focus on the team he grew up watching and rooting for.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 61-77

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Anthony Ranaudo, 3-0, 4.50 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Hiroki Kuroda, 9-8, 3.88 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Dustin Pedroia missed his seventh game of the season and third in a row due to concussion-like symptoms. According to manager John Farrell, those symptoms still persisted and he remains day-to-day.

--OF Rusney Castillo played in two GCL Red Sox games over the weekend and was 1-for-5. He will next play five innings for Double-A Portland in a playoff game against Binghamton.

--OF Mookie Betts has transitioned from the infield to the outfield and will remain an outfielder for the final month. According to manager John Farrell, Betts is making better reads on fly balls and his routes to catch them have become consistently better. On Tuesday, Betts made two plays, including a leaping catch in front of the center-field warning track.

--RHP Anthony Ranaudo was recalled from Class A Greenville. Ranaudo did not pitch there; he just spent time there doing his in-between start routine and will make Wednesday’s start. He is 3-0 with a 4.50 ERA in his first three major league starts and could be a candidate for next year’s rotation.

--C Dan Butler was recalled though he was promoted from Triple-A Pawtucket. With the Paw Sox, Butler batted .241 with four home runs and 30 RBIs in 83 games. Last year with Pawtucket, Butler was the team MVP after hitting .262 with 14 home runs and 84 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The season has not been the way we all wanted, but there’s a lot of talent coming up, and hopefully it can blend in together.” -- SS Xander Bogaerts.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Dustin Pedroia (concussion-like symptoms) was elbowed in the head Aug. 30, and he did not play Aug. 31-Sept. 2. Pedroia was still feeling symptoms after having trouble with sleeping and after hitting in the cage Sept. 1. He must pass Major League Baseball’s concussion protocols before he will be allowed to return to action.

--RF Shane Victorino (lower back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 5 to repair two bulging disks. He is expected back in time for spring training next season.

ROTATION:

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Joe Kelly

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Allen Webster

RHP Anthony Ranaudo

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Tommy Layne

RHP Alex Wilson

RHP Steven Wright

CATCHERS:

David Ross

Christian Vazquez

Dan Butler

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Will Middlebrooks

DH David Ortiz

INF Brock Holt

INF Jemile Weeks

INF Carlos Rivero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Mookie Betts

RF Allen Craig

OF Daniel Nava