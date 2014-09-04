Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Will Middlebrooks had a promising rookie season even as the Red Sox stumbled to last place two years ago, batting a respectable .288 with 15 home runs and 54 RBIs in his first 75 games.

Since then, he is hitting .213 (109-for-512) with 151 strikeouts. This year he has missed 86 games with a right calf strain and fractured right index finger. When he has played, Middlebrooks is hitting .183 with two home runs and 16 RBIs in 47 games.

Middlebrooks was not in the lineup Wednesday after extending his hitless drought to 0-for-15 with four strikeouts Tuesday. Middlebrooks is 4-for-33 on the team’s current trip and his splits against right-handers (.180) and left-handers (.190) have been equally as bad.

Manager John Farrell didn’t put the blame on Middlebrooks work ethic. Instead he pointed to some mechanical flaws and the struggle to properly recognize pitches.

“I think there’s times when he’s trying to think along with a given pitcher anticipating a certain type of pitch or a certain location. It’s not quite there and at times that might be the reason why he’s not pulled the trigger on some pitches,” Farrell said.

The Red Sox do not have an established third baseman and have used six players at the position including Brock Holt, who made his 36th start there Wednesday.

Middlebrooks has 194 at-bats and might not reach 250 at-bats. The Red Sox have discussed him playing in winter ball this offseason.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 61-78

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Brandon Workman, 1-8, 4.93 ERA) at Yankees (LHP Chris Capuano, 2-3, 4.24 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Brandon Workman was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket Wednesday and will make his 13th start on Thursday. Workman is 0-5 with a 5.86 ERA over his last five starts. He has allowed 18 earned runs in 27 2/3 innings. With Pawtucket he was 7-1 with a 4.11 ERA in 11 starts.

--2B Dustin Pedroia missed his eighth game of the season and fourth in a row due to concussionlike symptoms. According to manager John Farrell, Pedroia passed an impact test and the team hopes he will return Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays.

--3B Will Middlebrooks went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts Tuesday and was given the night off on Wednesday. Middlebrooks is hitless in his last 15 at-bats and has four hits in his last 33, dropping his average to .183. Since injuries have limited his at-bats, manager John Farrell said he has discussed winter ball with Middlebrooks.

--OF Rusney Castillo played five innings for Double-A Portland in a playoff game against Binghamton and was 1-for-3. He saw nine pitches as he lined out to second, flied out to right and reached on an infield single to third. Castillo also stole a base and scored a run. Before playing for Portland, Castillo played in two Gulf Coast League games last weekend and was 1-for-5.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I wasn’t really worried about my family or friends. It’s great that they were here, that they support me and everything like that, but the team is definitely way more important.” -- RH rookie Anthony Ranaudo, who suffered his first loss and grew up a Yankees fan.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Dustin Pedroia (concussion-like symptoms) was elbowed in the head Aug. 30, and he did not play Aug. 31-Sept. 2. Pedroia was still feeling symptoms after having trouble with sleeping and after hitting in the cage Sept. 1. Pedroia took early batting practice Sept. 3 and passed the impact testing. The Red Sox are optimistic he can return Sept. 5.

--RF Shane Victorino (lower back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 5 to repair two bulging disks. He is expected back in time for spring training next season.

