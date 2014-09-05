Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

Allen Craig’s first few weeks with the Red Sox have not gone well. Less than a week after being acquired from St. Louis, he injured his left foot and missed two weeks.

The sprained left foot was a continuation from last season when he did not appear in regular-season games after Sept. 4 following a Lisfranc injury. Before the trade, Craig batted .237 with seven home runs and 44 RBIs in 97 games.

That time in St. Louis ended with him in a 6-for-49 slump over the final month and so far with the Red Sox, the average has not picked up yet.

Entering Thursday’s game in New York, Craig was 4-for-36 with the Red Sox. He took an 0-for-13 slide into the game and had 15 strikeouts and then went 0-for-2 although he reached base twice.

When Craig was put on the DL on Aug. 5, manager John Farrell said surgery was a possibility. Now that he’s getting consistent at-bats, Farrell said that the struggles weren’t caused by anything physical.

“At this point no, and the comment at the time was if he experienced any further discomfort any physical ailments which he has not experienced and despite some of the struggles he’s had offensively, Allen doesn’t use the previous injury as an excuse,” Farrell said.

The natural follow up is what Farrell has observed about the at-bats.

“Right now with his setup, he’s getting pitched in quite a bit and it’s causing him to commit to some pitches early and when some breaking balls have shown up,” Farrell said. “That’s where some of that early commitment has resulted in a check swing where he’s swinging the ball away and down off the plate. So we’re just trying to get him back to some consistent at-bats and timing.”

RECORD: 61-79

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Allen Webster, 3-3, 6.69 ERA) vs. Blue Jays (Drew Hutchison, 9-11, 4.47 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Allen Webster makes his eighth start of the season Friday night when the Red Sox host the Toronto Blue Jays in the opener of a three-game series. Webster will try to get past the fifth inning after allowing 12 earned runs and 13 hits in 8 1/3 innings in losses to the Seattle Mariners and Tampa Bay Rays. Webster’s only appearance against Toronto was June 28, 2013. He allowed four runs and six hits in six innings but did not get a decision.

--RHP Brandon Workman was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket Wednesday and will make his 13th start Thursday. Workman is 0-5 with a 5.86 ERA over his last five starts as he has allowed 18 earned runs in 27 2/3 innings. With Pawtucket, he was 7-1 with a 4.11 ERA in 11 starts.

--2B Dustin Pedroia missed his ninth game of the season and fifth in a row due to concussion-like symptoms. According to manager John Farrell, Pedroia made it through pregame workouts without a problem and is expected to return Friday.

--3B Will Middlebrooks went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts Thursday after getting Wednesday off and was given the night off. Middlebrooks is hitless in his last 18 at-bats and has four hits in his last 36, dropping his average to .180

--DH David Ortiz had his 46th career multi-homer game and fifth this season. He has now homered against 32 different Yankees pitchers.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s crazy man. But that’s how the game goes. Things like that happen.” -- DH David Ortiz, after closer Koji Uehara blew his fifth save in 31 opportunities Thursday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Dustin Pedroia (concussion-like symptoms) was elbowed in the head Aug. 30, and he did not play Aug. 31-Sept. 3. Pedroia was still feeling symptoms after having trouble with sleeping and after hitting in the cage Sept. 1. Pedroia took early batting practice Sept. 3 and passed the ImPACT testing. He went through a full pregame routine on Sept. 4 and the Red Sox think he will return Sept. 5.

--RF Shane Victorino (lower back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 5 to repair two bulging disks. He is expected back in time for spring training next season.

ROTATION:

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Joe Kelly

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Anthony Ranaudo

RHP Brandon Workman

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

Brandon Workman

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Tommy Layne

RHP Allen Webster

RHP Alex Wilson

RHP Steven Wright

CATCHERS:

David Ross

Christian Vazquez

Dan Butler

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Will Middlebrooks

DH David Ortiz

INF Brock Holt

INF Jemile Weeks

INF Carlos Rivero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Mookie Betts

RF Allen Craig

OF Daniel Nava