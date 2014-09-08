Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Likely on the way to finishing in last place, the defending World Series champion Boston Red Sox will be officially eliminated from postseason contention with their next loss.

That defeat figures to come against the Baltimore Orioles, the team running away with the American League East. The Birds fly into Fenway Park for three games starting Monday.

The Red Sox failed to complete what would have been a moral-victory sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays, losing 3-1 Sunday.

Boston fell to 63-80 on the year. For those who loved to make fun of Bobby Valentine and his circus-like season in the Boston dugout, that team was 64-79, a game ahead of this one, after 143 games.

That team, by the way, lost David Ortiz for most of the second half of the season and traded Adrian Gonzalez and Co. to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 2012 Red Sox would lose their final eight and 12 of their last 13 games to finish at 69-93. This team, pushed by young players looking to finish strong and stake claims for next season, isn’t likely to fall to those depths.

Boston came close to sweeping the Jays but ran into R.A. Dickey and Red Sox nemesis Jose Bautista, whose three-run, fifth-inning homer was the difference Sunday.

The Red Sox sit 5 1/2 games behind the fourth-place Tampa Bay in the American League East. Barring a huge turnaround in the season’s final weeks, the 2014 Red Sox will the 1998 Florida Marlins as the only World Series champs to finish in last place the next year.

The Marlins held a fire sale after winning the crown, dealing away most of their starts. The Red Sox have no such excuse -- at least until they began unloading players at midseason after the year was already lost.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-80

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Miguel Gonzalez, 8-7, 3.38 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Joe Kelly, 3-3, 4.13 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Mike Napoli did not play Sunday after leaving Saturday’s game with an illness. Manager John Farrell reported Napoli was feeling much better. Napoli is 6-for-14 (.429) since Sept. 1, including a 5-for-10 surge. Before that, he was on an 0-for-13 slide.

--INF/OF Brock Holt did not play Sunday, though manager John Farrell reported Holt felt better. Holt left Friday’s game with an illness, and he sat out Saturday. He hit his fourth home run of the season Thursday. It was his first homer since July 13, a stretch of 189 at-bats.

--RHP Joe Kelly is scheduled to face the Orioles for the first time in his career Monday. In two career starts against American League East teams, he is 1-0 with a 3.55 ERA, 10 strikeouts and six walks. In his past five outings, he has a 4.55 ERA, allowing 21 hits and 18 walks with 22 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings.

--DH David Ortiz got a day off Sunday, a chance for him to rest his right foot, off which he recently hit several foul balls. He was 2-for-8 with a two walks and a run in the first two games of the series against Toronto. In his past seven games, he is 5-for-26, batting .192/.323/.423.

--CF Rusney Castillo, who joined the Red Sox organization as an international free agent, signing a seven-year contract Aug. 23, is expected to remain with Double-A Portland for its run through the playoffs. If the Sea Dogs’ run ends before Triple-A Pawtucket‘s, Castillo is expected to join Pawtucket before joining the major league team.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought prior to the fifth inning he used all his pitches well. He pitched out of a couple of jams, continued to show very good poise. The 2-0 slider to Bautista, unfortunately nicks him for three runs.” -- Manager John Farrell, on RHP Rubby De La Rosa, who was beaten by Toronto RF Jose Bautista’s three-run, fifth-inning homer Sunday in the Blue Jays’ 3-1 victory over the Red Sox.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Mike Napoli (illness) left the Sept. 6 game. He did not play Sept. 7.

--3B Brock Holt (illness) left the Sept. 5 game. He did not play Sept. 6-7.

--RF Shane Victorino (lower back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 5 to repair two bulging disks. He is expected back in time for spring training next season.

ROTATION:

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Joe Kelly

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Anthony Ranaudo

RHP Brandon Workman

BULLPEN:

RHP Edward Mujica (closer)

RHP Koji Uehara

RHP Brandon Workman

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Tommy Layne

RHP Allen Webster

RHP Alex Wilson

RHP Steven Wright

LHP Drake Britton

CATCHERS:

David Ross

Christian Vazquez

Dan Butler

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Will Middlebrooks

DH David Ortiz

INF Brock Holt

INF Jemile Weeks

INF Carlos Rivero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Mookie Betts

RF Allen Craig

OF Daniel Nava

OF Jackie Bradley Jr.