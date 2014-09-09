Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- On Sunday, the defending World Series champions were officially eliminated from the American League East race.

On Monday, Boston lost its 81st game of the season, meaning the Red Sox would have to go 18-0 the rest of the way to finish at .500.

In losing 4-0 to the Baltimore Orioles, the Red Sox were shut out for the 14th times this season. They lost for the 16th time in their past 21 home games.

On and on it goes -- and Monday marked another night of sloppy fielding and an extreme lack of clutch hitting. They were charged with three errors and failed to complete a couple of double plays.

Just another bad chapter in a season that will see them cap a last-to-first-to-last run over a three-year period.

Right-hander Joe Kelly didn’t pitch poorly but didn’t get much help.

“We didn’t play good defense behind him. We didn’t come up with any big hits, especially late,” said catcher David Ross, who struck out all three times up and was guilty of a throwing error. “We had (Orioles starter Miguel Gonzalez) on the ropes and couldn’t come up with any.”

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-81

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 11-5, 3.40 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Anthony Ranaudo, 3-1, 4.63 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Joe Kelly didn’t pitch poorly in Monday night’s loss but fell to 1-2 since joining the Red Sox. Kelly lasted 6 1/3 innings and gave up four runs, three earned. His mates were sloppy behind him and provided no offensive support. He has one win in his last nine starts, counting his time with the Cardinals and the Red Sox.

--INF/OF Brock Holt missed his third consecutive game because of lightheadedness and dizziness. “Better today, still not available,” manager John Farrell said Monday. “Brock continues to show some improvement. He’s still going to need a couple of days.”

--1B Mike Napoli, who left Saturday’s game due to an illness and sat out Sunday, was back in the lineup Monday. He went 1-for-4.

--SS Xander Bogaerts, whose throwing error delivered two runs, went 1-for-4 Monday. He is hitting .361 with four doubles, a homer, five RBIs and three runs over his past nine games.

--RHP Anthony Ranaudo, coming off his first major league loss, pitches the middle game of the three-game series with the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night. Ranaudo, who won his first three starts on recalls from Triple-A, gave up three runs on six hits in 5 1/3 innings Wednesday, losing to the Yankees in New York. He beat the Yankees in his only home start, on Aug. 1 -- his first start in the majors.

--CF Rusney Castillo, continuing his march up the minor league ladder after signing with the Red Sox, is moving on to Triple-A Pawtucket. He went 5-for-14 for Double-A Portland in the playoffs.

--RHP Matt Barnes, one of the touted young arms in the Red Sox’s system, had his contract purchased from Triple-A Pawtucket. He was 8-9 with a 3.95 ERA in 23 games (22 starts) for Pawtucket on the year, but he was hot down the stretch.

--RF Shane Victorino was moved from the 15- to the 60-day disabled list to make room for RHP Matt Barnes on the 40-man roster. Victorino underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 5 to repair two bulging disks in his back.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We were not sharp defensively. We had a lot of opportunities to turn some double plays. That probably factored into some runs allowed, and we rolled into a couple ourselves.” -- Manager John Farrell, after the Red Sox lost 4-0 to the Baltimore Orioles on Monday.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Mike Napoli (illness) left the Sept. 6 game. He did not play Sept. 7. He returned to the lineup Sept. 8.

--3B Brock Holt (illness) left the Sept. 5 game. He did not play Sept. 6-8, and he is likely to sit out at least a few more days

--RF Shane Victorino (lower back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 8. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 5 to repair two bulging disks. He is expected back in time for spring training.

ROTATION:

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Joe Kelly

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Anthony Ranaudo

RHP Brandon Workman

BULLPEN:

RHP Edward Mujica (closer)

RHP Koji Uehara

RHP Brandon Workman

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Tommy Layne

RHP Allen Webster

RHP Alex Wilson

RHP Steven Wright

LHP Drake Britton

RHP Matt Barnes

CATCHERS:

David Ross

Christian Vazquez

Dan Butler

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Will Middlebrooks

DH David Ortiz

INF Brock Holt

INF Jemile Weeks

INF Carlos Rivero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Mookie Betts

RF Allen Craig

OF Daniel Nava

OF Jackie Bradley Jr.