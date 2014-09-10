Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Dustin Pedroia might have played his last game of 2014.

The Boston Red Sox second baseman sat out Tuesday night in the middle game of the three-game set with the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park due to a left hand/wrist injury that he has dealt with for most of the season, according to manager John Farrell. And after Boston’s 4-1 loss, Pedroia acknowledged that surgery is a possibility, with a decision likely to come Wednesday.

Farrell said an MRI exam was done on Pedroia, and the results revealed enough inflammation to shut down the second baseman and discuss a course of action.

“I wouldn’t rule that out,” Farrell said when asked directly if Pedroia would be shut down for the final few weeks of the regular season. “But it’s too premature to make a final decision on that right now.”

Pedroia conceded that it took longer than he expected to regain strength in his left thumb after last year’s surgery in which a tendon from his wrist was used to reattach the torn ulnar collateral ligament in the thumb. It was a procedure he described earlier in the season as “kind of like Tommy John (elbow) surgery, only with my thumb.”

Unable to do much weight lifting in a truncated offseason, Pedroia was still strengthening his thumb when he landed hard on his wrist after being flipped by Milwaukee’s Carlos Gomez on a takeout slide April 4. Bad timing, says Pedroia, whose all-out style of play doesn’t exactly help him protect himself from exacerbating an injury.

“You fall down a lot,” Pedroia said. “I dive around and do things, so it was just unfortunate that, when it happened, I was still rehabbing from my thumb surgery and I just kind of fell awkwardly and that area got pretty inflamed. We tried to manage it the best we can and just get through it.”

At the very least, Pedroia’s injury helps explain a season in which his on-base-plus-slugging percentage slid to .711, the lowest mark in his eight full major league seasons.

“(If) you don’t have your hand strength, you’re not able to follow through the way you normally do. That makes it tough,” Pedroia said. “It’s tough going out there and trying to do what you’re accustomed to doing and you can‘t. But I will soon.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-82

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 11-4, 3.69 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Brandon Workman, 1-8, 4.90 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Dustin Pedroia, who had surgery on his left thumb last offseason and aggravated the hand in Boston’s home opener, may be shut down for the rest of the season. Before the game, manager John Farrell said Pedroia is out for now but left the door open that he might not play again in 2014. After the game, Pedroia said, “They’re talking. There’s some options that they’re going over. We’re trying to do the best we can to figure out a plan and go forward.”

--SS Xander Bogaerts went 2-for-3 with a homer, a lineout and a 10-pitch walk in Tuesday night’s loss. He is 15-for-39 (.385) with five multi-hit games in his past nine games. He has two homers and six RBIs over that stretch. However, Bogaerts was guilty of a baserunning mistake in the ninth inning when he tried to score after a throw got away in the infield. His team was down three runs and his run meant nothing -- the mistake taking the Red Sox out of a possible big inning.

--RHP Brandon Workman, still saddled with an eight-game losing streak, seven of the losses in starts, hopes to end his streak and allow his team to avoid being swept by the Baltimore Orioles when he pitches the series finale Wednesday afternoon. He will start against Baltimore for the second time this season and in his career. On June 10, he blanked the Orioles on one hit in 6 1/3 innings for his only win of the season. He hasn’t allowed a run in a 10 2/3 innings against the Birds in his brief career.

--3B Will Middlebrooks left Tuesday night’s game after five innings because of illness. He went 0-for-2, making him 3-for-30 over his past nine games.

--3B Carlos Rivero replaced 3B Will Middlebrooks (illness) and had a single and a double for his first two major league hits. He singled in the seventh and doubled for what could have started a big rally in the ninth -- only to have SS Xander Bogaerts thrown out at the plate.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He didn’t get away with mistakes.” -- Manager John Farrell, on RHP Anthony Ranaudo, who allowed four runs on six hits in 3 1/3 innings Tuesday during the Red Sox’s 4-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Dustin Pedroia (sore left hand and wrist) did not play Sept. 9. There is a chance he will undergo season-ending surgery.

--3B Will Middlebrooks (illness) left the Sept. 9 game.

--3B Brock Holt (illness) left the Sept. 5 game. He did not play Sept. 6-9, and he is likely to sit out at least another day before returning.

--RF Shane Victorino (lower back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 8. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 5 to repair two bulging disks. He is expected back in time for spring training.

ROTATION:

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Joe Kelly

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Anthony Ranaudo

RHP Brandon Workman

BULLPEN:

RHP Edward Mujica (closer)

RHP Koji Uehara

RHP Brandon Workman

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Tommy Layne

RHP Allen Webster

RHP Alex Wilson

RHP Steven Wright

LHP Drake Britton

RHP Matt Barnes

CATCHERS:

David Ross

Christian Vazquez

Dan Butler

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Will Middlebrooks

DH David Ortiz

INF Brock Holt

INF Jemile Weeks

INF Carlos Rivero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Mookie Betts

RF Allen Craig

OF Daniel Nava

OF Jackie Bradley Jr.