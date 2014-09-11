Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Red Sox fans who think back past last year’s World Series championship remember what happened in 2012.

That was the year of Bobby Valentine. The only year of Bobby Valentine.

Don’t look now, though: This year’s team is three games behind that season’s disaster after 146 games.

The last-place Red Sox lost their fourth straight game and fell to 63-83 on Wednesday, a 10-6 loss at the hands of the division-leading Baltimore Orioles.

After 146 games in 2012, Valentine’s Sox were 66-80. That team was 16 1/2 games out of first place at that time. This team is now a whopping 23 1/2 games behind Baltimore.

The Red Sox, who open their final road trip of this death march on Thursday at Kansas City, have lost four in a row.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-83

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Clay Buchholz, 7-8, 5.29 ERA) at Royals (Liam Hendriks (1-1, 4.81 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Dustin Pedroia will have surgery on his left hand in Boston on Thursday, manager John Farrell said. “We’ve asked him not to slide head-first anymore, which he’s doing,” Farrell said. “You go back to opening day of last year, and that’s where a lot of this has originated from. He’s aggravated the left hand again by being taken out at second base on double plays early in the year and mid-year. With the exception of sliding head-first, Dustin plays the game as he’s wired and that’s what makes him the player that he is.”

This will be his third hand surgery, second on the left. Dr. Matthew Leibman, the team’s hand and wrist specialist, will perform the operation.

--C Dan Butler broke up Wei-Yin Chen’s perfect game with a one-out double in the sixth inning, collecting his first major league hit in his 13th at-bat. He then lined his second straight double with one out in the eighth and had a single to deep short in the ninth.

--SS Xander Bogaerts continued his strong run at the plate. He hit his 11th home run of the season to start the seventh inning and doubled in the ninth. In his last 11 games, the rookie has hit .386 with three homers and seven RBIs.

--RHP Brandon Workman, whose only win of the season was a 6 2/3-inning, one-hit shutout outing at Baltimore on June 10, pitched two hitless innings to start Wednesday’s game against the Orioles. He then gave up six runs (five earned) on a variety of soft hits and walks and was gone after three innings. He suffered his ninth straight loss to drop to 1-9, the same record RHP Jake Peavy had before he was traded to the San Francisco Giants. Workman’s ERA rose to 5.72.

--3B Carlos Rivero, making his first major league start, hit his first career home run, a three-run shot in the ninth inning. He is 3-for-6 in his first two big league games.

--1B/RF Allen Craig’s woes at the plate continued on Wednesday. He struck out twice and was robbed of a hit by a diving Nick Markakis in right-center field. His batting average fell to .100 (5-for-50). He also has struck out 22 times in 50 at-bats.

--RHP Clay Buchholz looks to continue his strong finish when he opens the last road trip of the year, a 10-gamer, in Kansas City on Thursday. Buchholz has pitched well his last three times out, winning his last two after then-closer Koji Uehara blew a save for him in Toronto on Aug. 25. In the three outings, Buchholz has allowed five earned runs in 23 2/3 innings, yielding just 11 hits, walking four and striking out 15. He has won five straight starts against the Royals, with a 2.20 ERA, since 2009.

--INF/OF Brock Holt missed his fifth straight game because of lightheadedness and dizziness. “Better today, still not available,” manager John Farrell said. “Brock continues to show some improvement. He’s still going to need a couple of days.”

--3B Will Middlebrooks, who left Tuesday night’s game because of illness, was again out of the Red Sox lineup on Wednesday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve asked him not to slide head-first anymore, which he’s doing. You go back to opening day of last year, and that’s where a lot of this has originated from. He’s aggravated the left hand again by being taken out at second base on double plays early in the year and mid-year. With the exception of sliding head-first, Dustin plays the game as he’s wired and that’s what makes him the player that he is.” -- Manager John Farrell, on 2B Dustin Pedroia, who will have surgery on his left hand Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Dustin Pedroia (sore left hand and wrist) did not play Sept. 9 or 10 and will have surgery in Boston on Sept. 11, manager John Farrell said.

--3B Will Middlebrooks (illness) left the Sept. 9 game and did not play Sept. 10.

--3B Brock Holt (illness) left the Sept. 5 game. He did not play Sept. 6-10 and is “still going to need a couple of days,” Farrell said.

--RF Shane Victorino (lower back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 8. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 5 to repair two bulging disks. He is expected back in time for spring training.

ROTATION:

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Joe Kelly

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Anthony Ranaudo

RHP Brandon Workman

BULLPEN:

RHP Edward Mujica (closer)

RHP Koji Uehara

RHP Brandon Workman

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Tommy Layne

RHP Allen Webster

RHP Alex Wilson

RHP Steven Wright

LHP Drake Britton

RHP Matt Barnes

CATCHERS:

David Ross

Christian Vazquez

Dan Butler

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Will Middlebrooks

DH David Ortiz

INF Brock Holt

INF Jemile Weeks

INF Carlos Rivero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Mookie Betts

RF Allen Craig

OF Daniel Nava

OF Jackie Bradley Jr.