Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Dustin Pedroia underwent left wrist surgery Thursday, and his season is over.

The Boston Red Sox said the second baseman underwent a “first dorsal compartment release and a tenosynovectomy of his left wrist.” No timetable was given for his return to baseball activities. Dr. Matt Leibman performed the surgery at Newton-Wellesley (Mass.) Surgery Center.

“The tendon that was repaired, there was some scar tissue that had built up in there,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said. “There was also some inflammation. So to me, it sounds like there was some release of that tendon. How they did that procedure, I‘m not sure of, but it created more range of motion and instant relief. It was a tendon release. The one that was restricting his motion was the one that was addressed.”

Pedroia is expected to rejoin the team Sept. 23 after the Red Sox return after a 10-game trip that began Thursday with a 6-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals.

Pedroia, the 2008 American League MVP who entered this season with a career .301 batting average in 1,016 games with the Red Sox, hit .278 with seven home runs and 53 RBIs in 135 games this year. Pedroia battled the wrist injury most of the season, which likely contributed to his offensive decline.

“It’s had an impact, no doubt,” Farrell said.

This is the third consecutive year Pedroia required surgery for a wrist or hand injury.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 64-83

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Allen Webster, 3-3, 6.47 ERA) at Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 12-9, 3.25 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF/OF Brock Holt was sent to Pittsburgh to see concussion specialist Dr. Micky Collins. Holt missed his sixth consecutive game Thursday. He batted leadoff in 92 of 100 games since May 23 before being sidelined.

--RHP Allen Webster, who starts Friday, will be facing the Royals for the second time in his career. On April 21, 2013, he allowed three runs, two earned, over six innings in a no-decision in the second game of a doubleheader. Webster is 0-2 in his past four starts and has not pitched beyond 5 1/3 innings in any of them. He has allowed 16 runs on 19 hits and seven walks in 13 2/3 innings in his past three starts.

--DH David Ortiz drove in his 99th run with a fourth-inning single. Ortiz, who has 32 home runs, is one RBI shy of his eighth career 30-homer, 100-RBI season. That would pass Hall of Famer Ted Williams for the most in franchise history.

--RF Mookie Betts went 2-for-5 for his seventh multi-hit game in his past 14 games. Betts scored two runs for his fifth time this season and the third time in September.

--3B Will Middlebrooks, who left Tuesday’s game due to an injury and did not play Wednesday, returned to the lineup Thursday. He went 2-for-4 with an RBI.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “For the most part, I feel as good as I’ve felt all year, and it takes confidence to go out there and throw pitches in big situations and make good pitches with those, and that’s what I feel like I’ve been doing.” -- RHP Clay Buchholz, who pitched 6 1/3 effective innings Thursday, leading the Red Sox to a 6-3 win over the Kansas City Royals.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Will Middlebrooks (illness) left the Sept. 9 game and did not play Sept. 10. He returned to the lineup Sept. 11.

--3B Brock Holt (concussion) left the Sept. 5 game. He did not play Sept. 6-11, and he was sent to see a Pittsburgh specialist.

--2B Dustin Pedroia (sore left wrist) last played Sept. 8. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 11.

--RF Shane Victorino (lower back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 8. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 5 to repair two bulging disks. He is expected back in time for spring training.

ROTATION:

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Joe Kelly

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Anthony Ranaudo

RHP Brandon Workman

BULLPEN:

RHP Edward Mujica (closer)

RHP Koji Uehara

RHP Brandon Workman

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Tommy Layne

RHP Allen Webster

RHP Alex Wilson

RHP Steven Wright

LHP Drake Britton

RHP Matt Barnes

CATCHERS:

David Ross

Christian Vazquez

Dan Butler

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Will Middlebrooks

DH David Ortiz

INF Brock Holt

INF Jemile Weeks

INF Carlos Rivero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Mookie Betts

RF Allen Craig

OF Daniel Nava

OF Jackie Bradley Jr.