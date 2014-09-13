Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Designated hitter David Ortiz and first baseman Mike Napoli, the heart of the Red Sox lineup, were in the trainer’s room and not in the lineup Friday night in the 4-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals.

Ortiz is nursing a right foot contusion after fouling a ball off of it on Aug. 24 against the Mariners. Ortiz tops the club with 32 home runs and 99 RBIs.

Napoli, who is hitting .252 with 17 home runs and 55 RBIs in 116 games, has a toe injury and a dislocated left ring finger.

“David’s soreness in his foot comes and goes,” Napoli said. “We saw it last night (Thursday) with him not able to run full speed. Nap has lingering problems with that finger and his toe.”

Farrell acknowledged their absence could accelerate calling up some offensive players from Triple-A Pawtucket, which is in the International League playoffs.

“The day-to-day status of some guys may prompt more guys coming from Pawtucket sooner rather than later,” Farrell said. “We may have some guys come here for a day and go to Pittsburgh. Our tentative plan was to have everybody report (Tuesday) to Pittsburgh.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 65-83

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Rubby De La Rosa, 4-6, 4.01 ERA) at Royals (RHP Jeremy Guthrie, 10-11, 4.54 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Brock Holt, who not played since colliding with 2B Dustin Pedroia on Sept. 5, saw a concussion specialist in Pittsburgh. “He’s returned to us but he’s not eligible to play,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said. “He’s had a number of exertion tests and he’s dealing with a concussion, to a degree. He’s going to go through some more exertion tests. It’s not that it lingered, but I can’t say that we were surprised when the further examination determined that he was dealing with the lightheadedness of a concussion.”

--OF Rusney Castillo, the Cuban prospect who is hitting .296 in eight games with Triple-A Pawtucket, will be called up soon. “He will get on the field,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said. “We’re not going to call him up just to watch.”

--RHP Allen Webster was raked in his previous three starts, allowing 15 runs on 19 hits and seven walks in 13 2/3 innings, but he limited the Royals to two runs on four hits over six innings in a 4-2 victory Friday. “Warming up in the bullpen I was feeling really good with my mechanics and I took it out to the game and I still felt really good and I attacked the strike zone,” Webster said.

--RHP Koji Uehara, who was removed as a closer after blowing his fifth save Sept. 4 against the Yankees, pitched a spotless eighth inning. “To get consistent depth to his splitter, but the rest was even more important,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said of his outing. “I think through that stretch it has not been mechanical. Whether it’s a touch, feel thing or not I don’t know.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We know it’s an aggressive swinging team and very much a momentum team. It’s important to have off-speed pitches to get ahead in the count.” -- Red Sox manager John Farrell on the Royals after a win on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH David Ortiz (bruised foot) did not play Sept. 12. He is day-to-day.

--1B Mike Napoli (sore toe and finger) did not play Sept. 12. He is day-to-day.

--3B Brock Holt (concussion) left the Sept. 5 game. He did not play Sept. 6-12, and he was sent to see a Pittsburgh specialist.

--2B Dustin Pedroia (sore left wrist) last played Sept. 8. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 11.

--RF Shane Victorino (lower back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 8. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 5 to repair two bulging disks. He is expected back in time for spring training.

ROTATION:

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Joe Kelly

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Anthony Ranaudo

RHP Brandon Workman

BULLPEN:

RHP Edward Mujica (closer)

RHP Koji Uehara

RHP Brandon Workman

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Tommy Layne

RHP Allen Webster

RHP Alex Wilson

RHP Steven Wright

LHP Drake Britton

RHP Matt Barnes

CATCHERS:

David Ross

Christian Vazquez

Dan Butler

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Will Middlebrooks

DH David Ortiz

INF Brock Holt

INF Jemile Weeks

INF Carlos Rivero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Mookie Betts

RF Allen Craig

OF Daniel Nava

OF Jackie Bradley Jr.