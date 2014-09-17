Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- The Boston Red Sox paid a lot of money to sign Rusney Castillo last month. Starting Wednesday night, they will see how quickly the Cuban outfielder can adapt to the major leagues.

Castillo will be recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket and be in the lineup for the Red Sox’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Red Sox signed him to a seven-year, $72.5 million contract on Aug. 22, the largest ever given to a player from Cuba.

Castillo homered Tuesday night as Pawtucket finished its season with a 4-2 loss to Omaha in the Triple-A National Championship Game at Charlotte, N.C.

Castillo signed too late to play during the regular season but appeared in 11 minor league playoff games with Pawtucket, Double-A Portland and the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Red Sox, hitting .387 (12-for-31) with four doubles and a homer. It was his first game action since March 2013.

”He’s handled himself well,“ Red Sox manager John Farrell said of Castillo’s performance in the minor leagues. ”Given the time off since he last played competitively, his at-bats have been productive, they’ve been consistent, and I think it’s important for us to keep in mind and keep in perspective that it’s been a year and a half.

“He’s just kind of getting back into game shape. It’s hard to project how he’s going to be able to react to a larger crowd. He’s going to walk into a playoff environment. Just to see how he responds to that will be our first gauge and read on where he’s at.”

Castillo will play center field but Farrell would not commit to playing him every day as the Red Sox also have another rookie, Jackie Bradley Jr., at the position.

“He’s going to get games played, that’s for sure,” Farrell said. “But we’ve got other guys here as well. We’ll strike a balance with that.”

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 66-85

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Clay Buchholz, 8-8, 5.19 ERA) at Pirates (LHP Francisco Liriano, 5-10, 3.53 ERA).

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Rusney Castillo is scheduled to make his major league debut Wednesday night at Pittsburgh as he will be recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket. The Red Sox signed Castillo to a seven-year, $72.5 million contract Aug. 22, the largest ever given to a player from Cuba. He played in 11 minor league playoffs games, hitting a combined .387 (12-for-31) with Pawtucket, Double-A Portland and the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Red sox.

--INF/OF Brook Holt will be examined Thursday by Pittsburgh-based concussion specialist Micky Collins. Holt has been out since being concussed in a Sept. 5 win over Toronto.

--DH David Ortiz returned to the team Tuesday night after leaving Sunday’s win at Kansas City in the seventh inning to attend to a family emergency, though he did not play in the 4-0 loss at Pittsburgh. With no designated hitter rule in interleague games at National League parks, Ortiz will be out of the starting lineup until Thursday night when he is scheduled to play first base in the finale of the three-game series.

--SS Xander Bogaerts was the only Red Sox’s player with multiple hits Tuesday as he went 2-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to nine game. He is 15-for-37 (.405) during the streak with three home runs and seven RBIs.

--RHP Clay Buchholz (8-8, 5.19) will be looking to win his fourth consecutive start Wednesday night when he pitches at Pittsburgh. He has a 1.66 ERA in his last three starts, allowing four earned runs in 21 1/3 innings. Buchholz has never faced the Pirates.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had a number of opportunities, but we didn’t capitalize on them. We had our chances.” -- Red Sox manager John Farrell after a 4-0 loss to Pittsburgh Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Mike Napoli (sore toe and finger) did not play Sept. 12. He returned to the lineup Sept. 13, then sat out Sept. 14. He returned to the lineup Sept. 16.

--3B Brock Holt (concussion) left the Sept. 5 game. He did not play Sept. 6-16, and he was sent to see a Pittsburgh specialist, Micky Collins. He will be examined again Sept. 18 by Collins.

--2B Dustin Pedroia (sore left wrist) last played Sept. 8. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 11.

--RF Shane Victorino (lower back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 8. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 5 to repair two bulging disks. He is expected back in time for spring training.

ROTATION:

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Joe Kelly

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Anthony Ranaudo

RHP Brandon Workman

BULLPEN:

RHP Edward Mujica (closer)

RHP Koji Uehara

RHP Brandon Workman

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Tommy Layne

RHP Allen Webster

RHP Alex Wilson

RHP Steven Wright

LHP Drake Britton

RHP Matt Barnes

CATCHERS:

David Ross

Christian Vazquez

Dan Butler

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Will Middlebrooks

DH David Ortiz

INF Brock Holt

INF Jemile Weeks

INF Carlos Rivero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Mookie Betts

RF Allen Craig

OF Daniel Nava

OF Jackie Bradley Jr.