Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH
PITTSBURGH -- The Boston Red Sox paid a lot of money to sign Rusney Castillo last month. Starting Wednesday night, they will see how quickly the Cuban outfielder can adapt to the major leagues.
Castillo will be recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket and be in the lineup for the Red Sox’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Red Sox signed him to a seven-year, $72.5 million contract on Aug. 22, the largest ever given to a player from Cuba.
Castillo homered Tuesday night as Pawtucket finished its season with a 4-2 loss to Omaha in the Triple-A National Championship Game at Charlotte, N.C.
Castillo signed too late to play during the regular season but appeared in 11 minor league playoff games with Pawtucket, Double-A Portland and the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Red Sox, hitting .387 (12-for-31) with four doubles and a homer. It was his first game action since March 2013.
”He’s handled himself well,“ Red Sox manager John Farrell said of Castillo’s performance in the minor leagues. ”Given the time off since he last played competitively, his at-bats have been productive, they’ve been consistent, and I think it’s important for us to keep in mind and keep in perspective that it’s been a year and a half.
“He’s just kind of getting back into game shape. It’s hard to project how he’s going to be able to react to a larger crowd. He’s going to walk into a playoff environment. Just to see how he responds to that will be our first gauge and read on where he’s at.”
Castillo will play center field but Farrell would not commit to playing him every day as the Red Sox also have another rookie, Jackie Bradley Jr., at the position.
“He’s going to get games played, that’s for sure,” Farrell said. “But we’ve got other guys here as well. We’ll strike a balance with that.”
MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Lost one
NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Clay Buchholz, 8-8, 5.19 ERA) at Pirates (LHP Francisco Liriano, 5-10, 3.53 ERA).
--OF Rusney Castillo is scheduled to make his major league debut Wednesday night at Pittsburgh as he will be recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket. The Red Sox signed Castillo to a seven-year, $72.5 million contract Aug. 22, the largest ever given to a player from Cuba. He played in 11 minor league playoffs games, hitting a combined .387 (12-for-31) with Pawtucket, Double-A Portland and the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Red sox.
--INF/OF Brook Holt will be examined Thursday by Pittsburgh-based concussion specialist Micky Collins. Holt has been out since being concussed in a Sept. 5 win over Toronto.
--DH David Ortiz returned to the team Tuesday night after leaving Sunday’s win at Kansas City in the seventh inning to attend to a family emergency, though he did not play in the 4-0 loss at Pittsburgh. With no designated hitter rule in interleague games at National League parks, Ortiz will be out of the starting lineup until Thursday night when he is scheduled to play first base in the finale of the three-game series.
--SS Xander Bogaerts was the only Red Sox’s player with multiple hits Tuesday as he went 2-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to nine game. He is 15-for-37 (.405) during the streak with three home runs and seven RBIs.
--RHP Clay Buchholz (8-8, 5.19) will be looking to win his fourth consecutive start Wednesday night when he pitches at Pittsburgh. He has a 1.66 ERA in his last three starts, allowing four earned runs in 21 1/3 innings. Buchholz has never faced the Pirates.
QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had a number of opportunities, but we didn’t capitalize on them. We had our chances.” -- Red Sox manager John Farrell after a 4-0 loss to Pittsburgh Tuesday.
MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT
--1B Mike Napoli (sore toe and finger) did not play Sept. 12. He returned to the lineup Sept. 13, then sat out Sept. 14. He returned to the lineup Sept. 16.
--3B Brock Holt (concussion) left the Sept. 5 game. He did not play Sept. 6-16, and he was sent to see a Pittsburgh specialist, Micky Collins. He will be examined again Sept. 18 by Collins.
--2B Dustin Pedroia (sore left wrist) last played Sept. 8. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 11.
--RF Shane Victorino (lower back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 8. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 5 to repair two bulging disks. He is expected back in time for spring training.
RHP Clay Buchholz
RHP Joe Kelly
RHP Rubby De La Rosa
RHP Anthony Ranaudo
RHP Brandon Workman
RHP Edward Mujica (closer)
RHP Koji Uehara
RHP Brandon Workman
RHP Junichi Tazawa
LHP Craig Breslow
RHP Burke Badenhop
RHP Tommy Layne
RHP Allen Webster
RHP Alex Wilson
RHP Steven Wright
LHP Drake Britton
RHP Matt Barnes
David Ross
Christian Vazquez
Dan Butler
1B Mike Napoli
2B Dustin Pedroia
SS Xander Bogaerts
3B Will Middlebrooks
DH David Ortiz
INF Brock Holt
INF Jemile Weeks
INF Carlos Rivero
LF Yoenis Cespedes
CF Mookie Betts
RF Allen Craig
OF Daniel Nava
OF Jackie Bradley Jr.