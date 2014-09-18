Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Nothing involving the Boston Red Sox happens outside the spotlight. There is still a throng of media covering the team, even though Boston is last in the American League East a year after winning the World Series.

Outfielder Rusney Castillo fully understand the scrutiny after he made his major league debut Wednesday night in a 9-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates. He went 1-for-4 with an infield single and a fine running catch in the left-center field gap off a bat hit by Pirates left-hander Francisco Liriano.

Castillo understands that by signing a seven-year, $72.5-million contract Aug. 22, the largest ever given to a Cuban defector, he is expected to perform. However, he says he does not feel any extra pressure to perform during his September cameo.

“I’ve been counseled very well to just kind of stay within my own game and not really feel pressure to stay disciplined with what I know how to do and kind of take everything as it comes and not get too overexcited or not feel too much pressure,” Castillo said through a translator.

“I’ve always been a disciplined player. Although I have been counseled on that, it’s almost like I’ve been counseled on something I was already doing for the most part. So I don’t foresee myself changing that approach in any way at the big league level. I‘m just going to kind of play the same game I’ve been playing.”

Because of timing of his signing, Castillo was unable to play in any regular-season minor league games. However, he did appear in 11 playoff games with Triple-A Pawtucket, Double-A Portland the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Red Sox, hitting .387 (12-for-31) with four doubles and a home run.

Now, Castillo is a major leaguer and the Red Sox have spent a lot of money with the idea that he will be a key part of their lineup into the next decade.

“I‘m very excited, to say the least,” Castillo said. “Not only to be in the major leagues, but to be in the major leagues with the Boston Red Sox. Very excited.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 66-86

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Brandon Workman, 1-9, 5.27 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Gerrit Cole, 9-5, 3.92 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Rusney Castillo made his major league debut Wednesday night, going 1-for-4 in a 9-1 loss at Pittsburgh after being recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket. He hit an infield single in his second plate appearance in the fourth inning off Pirates LHP Francisco Liriano and also robbed Liriano of a potential extra-base hit with a fine running catch in left-center field in the fifth. Castillo, who batted seventh but profiles as a leadoff hitter, reached the big leagues less than a month after being signed to a seven-year, $72.5-millon contract on Aug. 22. It is the largest contract ever given to a Cuban defector. Castillo played in 11 minor league playoff games, going a combined .387 (12-for-31) with four doubles and one home run with Triple-A Pawtucket, Double-A Portland and the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Red Sox.

--DH David Ortiz will miss the entire three-game series while attending to a personal matter and is expected to return Friday night at Baltimore for the opener of a three-game series. Ortiz likely wouldn’t have played in three-game series at Pittsburgh as the designated hitter rule is not in effect in interleague games at National League parks.

--OF Bryce Brentz hit a pinch-hit double off Pirates LHP Francisco Liriano in the fifth inning in his first major league plate appearance. Brentz was recalled before the game from Triple-A Pawtucket, where he hit .243 with 12 home runs in 63 games, and will serve as an extra outfielder.

--RHP Edwin Escobar was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket, where he was 0-2 with a 4.28 ERA in five starts, and will be used out of the bullpen. Acquired from San Francisco on July 26 in a trade for RHP Jake Peavy, Escobar made one relief appearance with the Red Sox on Aug. 27 and pitched one scoreless inning at Toronto in his major league debut. Escobar, 22, began the season with the Giants’ Triple-A Fresno farm club and went 3-8 with a 5.11 ERA in 20 starts.

--RHP Heath Hembree pitched one scoreless relief inning after being recalled from before the game from Triple-A Pawtucket , where he was 0-1 with two saves and a 2.70 ERA in seven relief appearances. He will provide an extra arm in the bullpen. Acquired from San Francisco in the Peavy trade, Hembree pitched in three games with the Red Sox earlier in the season and had a 4.50 ERA. He also made 41 relief appearances with Fresno, going 1-3 with 18 saves and a 3.89 ERA.

--INF Garin Cecchini entered the game at third base in the bottom of the seventh but did not bat. He was recalled before the game from Triple-A Pawtucket, where he hit .263 with seven home runs and 11 stolen bases in 114 games, and will serve in a utility role. He played in one game with the Red Sox earlier this season, going 1-for-2 with a double on June 1 against Tampa Bay.

--1B/C Ryan Lavarnway was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket, where he hit .283 with three home runs in 62 games, and will serve as a pinch hitter and fourth-string catcher. Lavarnway played in four games with the Red Sox earlier in the season and went 0-for-4.

--RHP Clay Buchholz (8-9) had his three-game winning streak end as he allowed five runs -- four earned -- on six hits in five innings with one walk and three strikeouts. He had lost just once in his previous eight starts.

--SS Xander Bogaerts had his nine-game hitting streak end as he went 0-for-4. However, the rookie drove in the Red Sox’s only run with a ground out in the fifth inning.

--RHP Brandon Workman (1-9, 5.27) will look to snap his nine-game losing streak Thursday night when he starts at Pittsburgh. The skid has extended over 10 starts and Workman has a 6.37 ERA in that span. His lone win came June 10 at Baltimore. Workman has never faced the Pirates.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Obviously I’d like a better outcome in terms of the winning the game but I was pretty satisfied with my overall approach and how I stepped in today.” -- Red Sox CF Rusney Castillo, who made his major league debut Wednesday night, going 1-for-4 in a 9-1 loss at Pittsburgh after being recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Brock Holt (concussion) left the Sept. 5 game. He did not play Sept. 6-17, and he was sent to see a Pittsburgh specialist, Micky Collins. He will be examined again Sept. 18 by Collins.

--2B Dustin Pedroia (sore left wrist) last played Sept. 8. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 11.

--RF Shane Victorino (lower back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 8. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 5 to repair two bulging disks. He is expected back in time for spring training.

ROTATION:

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Joe Kelly

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Anthony Ranaudo

RHP Brandon Workman

BULLPEN:

RHP Edward Mujica (closer)

RHP Koji Uehara

RHP Brandon Workman

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Tommy Layne

RHP Allen Webster

RHP Alex Wilson

RHP Steven Wright

LHP Drake Britton

RHP Matt Barnes

RHP Edwin Escobar

RHP Heath Hembree

CATCHERS:

David Ross

Christian Vazquez

Dan Butler

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Will Middlebrooks

DH David Ortiz

INF Brock Holt

INF Jemile Weeks

INF Carlos Rivero

INF Garin Cecchini

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Rusney Castillo

RF Allen Craig

OF Daniel Nava

OF Jackie Bradley Jr.

OF Bryce Brentz

OF Mookie Betts