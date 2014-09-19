Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Brock Holt got encouraging news Thursday.

The Boston Red Sox infielder/outfielder was cleared to resume baseball activities after being examined by head trauma specialist Micky Collins at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. Holt has not played since Sept. 5 because of a concussion.

Holt won’t be ready to play during the three-game series against the Orioles that begins Friday night at Baltimore. However, the Red Sox are hopeful he can see some action next week during their final six games of the season.

“We still have to see how he responds to baseball activity that he takes in,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said. “I think we have to stay open-minded. We’ll still have to sit down with Brock and discuss this.”

Holt has been one of the few pleasant surprises for the Red Sox this season as they are last in the American League East just a year after winning the World Series. Holt is hitting .281 with four home runs and 12 stolen bases in 106 games while starting at all four infield and all three outfield positions.

If Holt is not ready to play before the Red Sox’s season ends, he will likely report their Florida Instructional League program at Fort Myers and see action in a few games there.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 66-87

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Allen Webster, 4-3, 6.02 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Kevin Gausman, 7-7, 3.57 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH David Ortiz returned to the team Thursday night at Pittsburgh and started at first base after missing the first two games of the series while attending to a personal matter. He went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in a 3-2 loss. Ortiz started at first base for the fifth time this season. He only plays in the field during interleague games at National League parks, where the designated hitter rule is not in effect.

--INF/OF Brock Holt was cleared to resume baseball activities Thursday after being examined by Pittsburgh-based head trauma specialists Micky Collins. Holt has not played since Sept. 5 because of a concussion and will miss the three-game series at Baltimore that begins Friday night. However, the Red Sox are hopeful he can see some game action before the season ends Sept. 28.

--1B Mike Napoli was rested while DH David Ortiz got a chance to play. Napoli has been hampered by a variety of injuries in recent week.

--LF Yoenis Cespedes got a day off after going 1-for-7 in the first two games of the series. Cespedes has gone 24 games without a home run after hitting four in his first 19 games with the Red Sox after being acquired from Oakland in a trade.

--CF Rusney Castillo was rested after making his much-anticipated major league debut Wednesday night. Manager John Farrell said he wants to spread Castillo’s playing time out because the Cuban defector played in just 11 minor league playoff games after signing a seven-year, $72.5-million contract on Aug. 22.

--RHP Brandon Workman’s losing streak reached 10 as he gave up three runs (two earned) on seven hits in five innings with six strikeouts and three walks. Workman has not won since June 10, the span of 11 starts, but the Red Sox have scored just 21 runs in those games.

--RF Allen Craig 0-for-3 with two strikeouts and was hit by a pitch. He is hitting just .121 with one home run in 22 games since being acquired from St. Louis in a trade. Craig had a .237 batting average and seven homers in 97 games for the Cardinals.

--RHP Allen Webster (4-3, 6.02) will start Friday night at Baltimore in the opener of a three-game series against the American League East champion Orioles. Webster snapped a four-start winless streak in his previous outing last Friday when he held the Royals to two runs in six innings at Kansas City. He has faced the Orioles once, pitching three scoreless innings on the final day of last season in a start at Baltimore.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “With the exception of the solo home run to (LF Starling) Marte, he pitched a solid five innings for us.” -- Boston manager John Farrell on RHP Brandon Workman after a 3-2 loss to Pittsburgh on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Brock Holt (concussion) left the Sept. 5 game. He did not play Sept. 6-17, and he was sent to see a Pittsburgh specialist, Micky Collins. He was cleared to resume baseball activity Sept. 18 after being examined again by Collins.

--2B Dustin Pedroia (sore left wrist) last played Sept. 8. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 11.

--RF Shane Victorino (lower back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 8. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 5 to repair two bulging disks. He is expected back in time for spring training.

ROTATION:

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Joe Kelly

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Anthony Ranaudo

RHP Brandon Workman

BULLPEN:

RHP Edward Mujica (closer)

RHP Koji Uehara

RHP Brandon Workman

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Tommy Layne

RHP Allen Webster

RHP Alex Wilson

RHP Steven Wright

LHP Drake Britton

RHP Matt Barnes

RHP Edwin Escobar

RHP Heath Hembree

CATCHERS:

David Ross

Christian Vazquez

Dan Butler

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Will Middlebrooks

DH David Ortiz

INF Brock Holt

INF Jemile Weeks

INF Carlos Rivero

INF Garin Cecchini

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Rusney Castillo

RF Allen Craig

OF Daniel Nava

OF Jackie Bradley Jr.

OF Bryce Brentz

OF Mookie Betts