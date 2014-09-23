Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- The Boston Red Sox ended their final road trip of the 2014 season with a 3-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

Despite the win, there was not much celebration.

As the team heads home for its final six games at Fenway Park, the Red Sox front office will quickly try to rebound from this year’s showing. Manager John Farrell liked the way his team has responded over the past month with a new mix of players via trades and call-ups.

“With the amount of turnover that we’ve had and the number of new players we have added, there has always been good energy when we take the field,” Farrell said. “It always hasn’t worked out with the bottom-line score. Our guys love to compete. There are a lot of guys here who know there is a lot of evaluation going on.”

Boston’s turnaround from a disappointing season could come sooner than later.

The Red Sox have the funds to be active in free agency to pick up a couple high-end starters to anchor the rotation. Boston traded away both Jon Lester and John Lackey when it became obvious the playoffs were not going to happen this year.

Lester, who was dealt to the Oakland A’s for left fielder Yoenis Cespedes, will be a free agent, and he could find his way back to Boston. The Red Sox also have been linked to a possible deal for Philadelphia Phillies left-hander Cole Hamels.

Boston, which finished 37-44 on the road this season, trails the first-place Orioles by 25 1/2 games. It should be a busy offseason for the Red Sox brass, keeping some of the current players around and bringing in new talent.

“We’ve got youth, we’ve got energy and there is athletic ability,” Farrell said. “They know something is at stake individually.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 68-88

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rays (RHP Alex Cobb, 9-8, 2.82 ERA) at Boston Red Sox (RHP Clay Buchholz, 8-9, 5.29 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Xander Bogaerts left the game in the second inning due to neck stiffness. Jemile Weeks took his place and singled in his first two at-bats. Red Sox manager John Farrell said after the game that Bogaerts was initially hit with a ball in the batting practice prior to the game. “After the first at-bat, his neck started to stiffen further, so we got him out of there,” Farrell said. Bogaerts’ status is uncertain.

--1B Mike Napoli missed his fourth consecutive game due to injuries to a finger and a toe, but he hopes to return at some point during the final homestand. Napoli has been hampered by injuries for parts of the season, contributing to his low total of 17 homers. He hit at least 20 in each of the previous six years.

--LF Daniel Nava extended his season-best hitting streak to seven games, during which he batting .348 (8-for-23). Nava hit third against Orioles RHP Miguel Gonzalez and went 1-for-3. He is batting .269 on the season.

--2B Mookie Betts hit his first leadoff home run of his career Sunday off Orioles RHP Miguel Gonzalez. It was Betts’ fifth homer in 46 games this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “My arm felt good, my body felt good. I kind of just threw my fastball at the knees to get ahead of batters. Overall, I felt I had a good command of my secondary pitches, too.” -- RHP Joe Kelly, who threw seven innings of two-run ball Sunday in the Red Sox’s 3-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Xander Bogaerts (neck stiffness) left the Sept. 21 game. His status was uncertain.

--1B Mike Napoli (sore finger, toe) did not play Sept. 18-21. He is expected to return during the season’s final week.

--3B Brock Holt (concussion) left the Sept. 5 game. He did not play Sept. 6-21. He was cleared to resume baseball activity Sept. 18, but there is a chance he might not play again this season.

--2B Dustin Pedroia (sore left wrist) last played Sept. 8. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 11.

--RF Shane Victorino (lower back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 8. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 5 to repair two bulging disks. He is expected back in time for spring training.

ROTATION:

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Joe Kelly

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Anthony Ranaudo

RHP Brandon Workman

BULLPEN:

RHP Edward Mujica (closer)

RHP Koji Uehara

RHP Brandon Workman

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Tommy Layne

RHP Allen Webster

RHP Alex Wilson

RHP Steven Wright

LHP Drake Britton

RHP Matt Barnes

RHP Edwin Escobar

RHP Heath Hembree

CATCHERS:

David Ross

Christian Vazquez

Dan Butler

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Will Middlebrooks

DH David Ortiz

INF Brock Holt

INF Jemile Weeks

INF Carlos Rivero

INF Garin Cecchini

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Rusney Castillo

RF Allen Craig

OF Daniel Nava

OF Jackie Bradley Jr.

OF Bryce Brentz

OF Mookie Betts